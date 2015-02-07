QPR 0-1 Southampton: Late Mané winner breaks Rangers hearts

Sadio Mané was the match winner as he capped off a star performance with a late injury time goal. QPR were heading for a creditable draw, despite the Saints domination, but after Mane held off R's defenders he smashed the ball past Rob Green and into the roof of the net.

It only took five minutes for the Saints to have their first real chance. Graziano Pelle fired a shot at goal but it was gratefully held by Rob Green. However soon after Ejero Elia was next to test the R’s stopper. Sadio Mane played the Dutchman through but with Green onrushing, Elias dragged his shot wide from a rather tight angle.

Victor Wanyama then had a golden chance to give Southampton the lead. The Kenyan dragged his shot horribly wide from around ten yards out. QPR were having their chances, with Adel Taraabt impressing up front alongside Charlie Austin.

A potentially serious injury to Matt Targett halted play. The young full back went in for an arial challenge with QPR’s Matt Phillips, but Targett landed awkwardly and had to be stretchered off.

As the half wore on both sides were taking half chances without wither team really dominating. Mane was a constant thorn in QPR’s side as he continued to create opportunities for the Saints. Taraabt was QPR’s best player in what was a productive half for the hosts.

Despite the Southampton dominance QPR held firm send refused to concede. After seven minutes of stoppage time due to Targett’s injury, the two sides went in at the break goalless. The story of the half being the Southampton dominance.

After the break Mane continued to cause problems. He tried a shot from around 25 yards out but thankfully for Rob Green, the ball flew high and wide, but the Saints midfielder was the best player on the pitch as Southampton hunted a breakthrough.

QPR almost took the lead ten minutes into the half, Joey Barton took a free kick quickly and the ball fell to Armand Traore, but the left back couldn’t finds way past Fraser Forster as his shot went just wide of the goal. Arguably QPR’s best chance of the game so far as Southampton continued to dominate.

England manager Roy Hodgson was in the stands at Loftus Road and he would be impressed as Fraser Forster denied fellow England international Charlie Austin from point blank range. The Rangers top scorer got a touch on Barton’s drive which nearly fooled Forster, but he kept the ball out.

The game was heading for a draw, with Chris Ramsey probably being happy to take a draw at home to a side chasing the Champions League. However Southampton broke QPR hearts as Sadio Mane finally got his deserved goal.

The Senegalese International has now scored in four consecutive games as Pelle played a lovely ball to Mane, who managed to hold off Nedum Onouha before lashing the ball into the roof of the net. Southampton have now won four consecutive away games and break a record in the process.

For QPR now all the attention will turn to who will become the new manager. Tim Sherwood is still the front runner for the job and he will have a big job on his hands as Rangers go down to another defeat, leaving them in the relegation zone.