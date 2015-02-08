Gerrard: Jordon Ibe will be fantastic for Liverpool

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has publicly heaped the praise on young English talent Jordon Ibe, after an eye-catching display to say the least, against their Merseyside rivals Everton in their 0-0 Premier League draw yesterday evening.

It was Ibe's second Premier League start, and he was without a doubt one of the best players on the pitch at Goodison Park; looking lively and creating havoc for the Everton defence to try and deal with. He hit the post with a fierce effort in the first-half, and was a goal-scoring threat throughout alongside the likes of Sturridge and Sterling in the starting eleven.

Gerrard had the following to say, to Sky Sports post-match about his young team-mate: "He only found out he was playing yesterday so to have 24 hours to prepare for a big game like this... he was man of the match. A sensational performance and unlucky not to get the winner; credit to him, he's got a big future and he's going to be a terrific player. There were lots of positives - especially this guy. We wanted him back (from a previous loan spell at Derby County) because of how good he'd done and if he keeps performing like that, we'll do well."

The 33-year-old midfielder, also had this to say after playing in possibly his last Merseyside Derby: "I love playing here, it's a great stadium and I've got some good memories. I will miss coming here and the Merseyside derbies; hopefully there's one more left in the Europa League, we'll have to wait and see."