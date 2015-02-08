Preview: Liverpool - Tottenham - Huge top-four clash between two form teams

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Liverpool full of confidence as the two top-four hopefuls lock horns on Tuesday night.

Spurs come into the game just a point off of 4th placed Manchester United and sat four points ahead of the Reds after they disposed of arch-North London rivals Arsenal in Saturday's early kick-off.

Harry Kane was once again the inspiration for his side, firing a brace as he continues his push for an England international call-up next month. After Mesut Ozil handed Arsene Wenger's men the lead, Kane's right-footed effort drew Mauricio Pochettino's men level and with just four minutes left, Kane connected to Nabil Bentaleb's deep cross, guiding a header expertly back across the face of goal and into David Ospina's top corner for a vital three points.

Liverpool's derby day was a little less low-key on Saturday, as they were forced to share the spoils in Steven Gerrard's final encounter with Everton. They had their chances, but were made to rue a lack of luck and wasteful finishing in a 0-0 draw - as Jordon Ibe crashed an effort from range off of the post, whilst Raheem Sterling wasted a few good attacking opportunities.

But the result means that they have not lost in their last 10 games inside 90 minutes and they have only lost just two of their last 20 games in all competitions. The Reds have turned a real page in their season and with a massive month ahead, Brendan Rodgers' side will need a result against Spurs - who look to be gathering some strong momentum.

Though both sides are performing well, it is Tottenham who come into the game in the better form, having reached the Capital One Cup final and disposed of both Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks, and so Tuesday will be a real test to how far they have really come.

It will be an interesting battle, given the likely formations of 3-4-2-1 and 4-3-2-1 and having been on the end of thrashings in recent meetings with Liverpool, Spurs will be keen to avenge themselves. But the Reds have all the right tools to exploit a weak defence, if they can nullify the qualities of defensive midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, who shields them. They will be boosted in the final third if Daniel Sturridge makes his first start since the last meeting between these two sides, but Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho's excellent form ensure the Reds are well-equipped to cause some damage.

There are certainly weaknesses in Pochettino's side, regardless of their form, and the home side may be boosted by the fact that Spurs will be unlikely to replicate the same intensity that saw them so impressively take North London's bragging rights for at least a few months.

Regardless, Spurs are a different beast altogether than the side that Liverpool comfortably disposed of back in August and they are emerging as one of the favourites to acquire a top four spot, so Brendan Rodgers and co. will have their work cut out to make it their fifth successive victory over Tottenham.

But with Sturridge closing in on a long-awaited start, then the hosts will be confident of adding the only thing they've been lacking so far in 2015 - someone to score goals and finish off their build-up. One thing's for sure, this encounter will be much tighter than it has been in previous seasons and with so many in-form players involved on both sides and both clubs needing a crucial three points, it's difficult to call which way the pendulum will swing.

Team News:

Lucas Leiva is a concern for the home side, after leaving Saturday's Merseyside derby after 16 minutes with a groin injury. Rodgers confirmed that it was the same problem that kept the defensive midfielder out of their 2-1 triumph at Bolton Wanderers in the cup, and he will be assessed, but is doubtful. Joe Allen is likely to replace him if the Brazilian remains unavailable, whilst Adam Lallana faces a fight to be fit after picking up a pelvic injury at Bolton.

On the bright side, Daniel Sturridge could possibly start for a first time since returning from injury. The 25-year-old striker is edging towards full fitness after spending five months out of the current campaign and has only played 76 minutes of club football since the Reds last played against Tuesday night's opponents, Spurs.

Lazar Markovic may also return from a back injury, after being replaced by 19-year-old Jordon Ibe against Everton but will have to work hard in training to prove he is worthy of displacing the Man of the Match youngster. Brad Jones and Jon Flanagan remain out for an unspecified amount of time.

Tottenham have no injuries, no suspensions and no injury doubts as it stands - with Mauricio Pochettino having a full crop to choose from ahead of a huge game. Emmanuel Adebayor was left out of the matchday squad against Arsenal on the weekend, after his deadline day loan move to West Ham was blocked by club chairman Daniel Levy, and could be frozen out at White Hart Lane for the remainder of this season.

But he is expected to go with a similar, if not the very same, starting line-up that played against the Gunners. Harry Kane will undoubtedly retain a starting role for the visitors, having scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season against Arsenal whilst Christian Eriksen is sure to play an important creative role behind him, having scored 11 goals in all competitions this season and Nabil Bentaleb will be important in protecting a fragile back-line.

Squads:

Liverpool (from): Mignolet, Ward, Johnson, Jose Enrique, Lovren, Manquillo, Moreno, Sakho, Skrtel, Allen, Can, Coutinho, Gerrard, Henderson, Lallana, Lucas, Markovic, Balotelli, Borini, Ibe, Lambert, Sterling, Sturridge.

Tottenham Hotspur (from): Friedel, Lloris, Vorm, Chiriches, Davies, Dier, Fazio, Kaboul, Rose, Vertonghen, Walker, Yedlin, Bentaleb, Capoue, Chadli, Dembele, Eriksen, Lamela, Mason, Paulinho, Stambouli, Townsend, Adebayor, Kane, Soldado.

Head-to-head (all competitions):

Total: Liverpool - 67 wins, Draws - 36, Spurs - 44 wins.

At Anfield: Liverpool - 45 wins, Draws - 20, Spurs -8 wins.

At White Hart Lane: Spurs - 36 wins, Draws - 16, Liverpool - 22 wins.

Most recent meeting: Tottenham 0-3 Liverpool, 31st August 2014.

Last meeting at Anfield: Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham, 30 March 2014.

Last Five:

Liverpool:

Form in Premier League: DWDWW

Form in all competitions: DWWDD

Tottenham Hotspur:

Form in Premier League: WWWLW

Form in all competitions: WWDLW

Match Referee:

Phil Dowd is Tuesday night's official, with the 52-year-old having refereed this fixture on previous occasions. Since joining as a professional Premier League referee in 2001, Dowd has taken charge of four previous encounter between Tottenham and Liverpool: Spurs 0-3 Liverpool 2014, Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham 2014, Spurs 2-1 Liverpool 2009, Spurs 2-1 Liverpool 2008. Over the course of his career, he had dished out 67 red cards and 1077 yellow cards. Dowd's last game in charge of the Reds was a 3-2 win away at Queens Park Rangers in October, whilst he officiated the Lilywhites' sensational 5-3 win over Jose Mourinho's Chelsea last month.

Match Facts

Liverpool have not conceded a single goal in their last three games against Spurs, whilst scoring 12 goals up the other end.

The last goal Spurs scored against the Reds was Jan Vertonghen's second in the 53rd minute back in March 2013, which Tottenham eventually lost 3-2.

After going without a win against Spurs in five encounters, Liverpool have won their last four games against them.

Brendan Rodgers' side have four consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League. In all competitions, they have conceded just four goals inside normal time across 10 games.

Spurs have taken 18 points from goals scored in the last 15 minutes of games this season. They have won two of their last three league games after the 85th minute.

Tottenham's unbeaten start to the 2014-15 season ended when Liverpool won 3-0 at White Hart Lane in August. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after 8 minutes and second half goals were added by Steven Gerrard (penalty) on 49 minutes and Alberto Moreno on the hour mark.

Liverpool have not lost a league game since December 14th 2014 (W5, D3).

Spurs have lost suffered just one defeat (2-1 - Crystal Palace, 10th Jan) in their last 10 Premier League games.

The last time Spurs lost three successive league away games against Liverpool, came back in October 2002 - after they lost 2-1, following 1-0 and 3-1 defeats in 2001.

Liverpool's top goalscorers in the Premier League, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard, have found the net on seven less occasions than Spurs' top scorer, Kane. Eriksen and Nacer Chadli also have more goals, with nine and seven.

The last time Spurs went four straight games without scoring a goal against Liverpool, came between September 2005 and December 2006.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League home matches against Spurs (W13, D6, L1).

Matches between Liverpool and Tottenham have produced nine own goals, the most in Premier League history, with three of them being scored by Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six league games at Anfield (W3, D3), and are the only unbeaten team in the top flight in 2015, but the Reds have won only four of their last 11 Premier League home matches (W4, D5, L2).

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 14 Premier League home matches on a Tuesday (W9, D4) - a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in 2012.

Steven Gerrard has scored five goals in his last three league appearances on a Tuesday, scoring in each match.

Against Everton, Brendan Rodgers won his 184th point in what was his 100th Premier League game in charge of Liverpool. The only Liverpool manager to have won more points in his opening 100 Premier League games in charge of the club was Rafa Benitez with 186.

Spurs have won three of their last four away league matches.

Tottenham have only won one of their last eight Premier League away matches on a Tuesday (D1, L6).

Pre-match comments:

Brendan Rodgers: "Tottenham are playing very well. The big change has been the introduction and impact of two home grown players - Ryan Mason and Harry Kane. If we don't win the game, it puts pressure on the other games but we go into it in good form. We're working at a high level.

"I think we've performed better than the 3-0 win over Spurs but not got the results. The games against Chelsea, we were outstanding. There's no doubt that performances have been at a real good level at White Hart Lane, and when we've played at Anfield, as well. We just need to find that clinical edge up top – that's the improvement we need to make"

Mauricio Pochettino: "Harry showed that he is a great player - Arsenal - it was a great performance. But he still can improve; he can improve and we need to push him to develop his potential. His potential is massive. It's true that Harry is in a very good moment.

"I would like to congratulate him and the players. It is a special three points, but we need to look forward. We will be ready for Liverpool. We'll analyse how the players are to see if we can play the same line-up. We want to stay in the top four, but we need to work step by step. I'm not sure what we find difficult against Liverpool, but I feel like we can play well. We need to believe that it's possible to get the three points."

Eric Dier: "We’ve got to be ambitious. After winning against Arsenal we must go to Liverpool and look to win again.

"We’ve got to take the positives from Saturday, of which there were a lot, and now kick on at Liverpool. They’re a great team, they’ve got lots of attacking threats like Arsenal and it’s going to be a tough game for everyone but we’re looking forward to it."

Hugo Lloris: "It was a great team performance (vs Arsenal)," he said. "This is the way we try to play. We try every day to have this intensity and this desire in the games and it’s a good feeling to win the game like this.

"We’ve worked hard since the beginning of the season and we feel that we are improving individually and collectively, which is very important.

"We must remember we are only talking about one game today. There are a lot of games until the end of the season so we need to be focused and calm.

"Of course, we can enjoy today because we played well as a team and at the end of the day we deserved this victory. It was a great feeling after the game to share the joy with all our fans and I think we can be proud of our performance.

"Now we have to think about the next game at Liverpool, which is coming really quickly."

Joe Allen: "We will give everything to get into the top four. We have ground to make up and work to do but it starts in our next game against Spurs.

"They had a great win against Arsenal so we will need to make sure we're on top of our game to get the three points. It makes for an exciting game."

Martin Skrtel: "We are defending much better. The back three suits us. I hope we can carry on this way in the future.

"I'm happy for the team, because we have improved our defending. There was a lot of criticism. Since the New Year, we have only conceded one goal from open play; that's great and I'm happy about that.

"It [the Spurs game] is massive. Tottenham are a few [four] points in front of us. It's going to be a big game, now we have a few days to get ready for it.

"I believe and hope we can beat them and get three points. But every single game is important for us. We'll go game by game, try to get as many points as we can and try to finish in the top four."