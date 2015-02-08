West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United: Poor Reds earn point with late Blind equaliser

Manchester United got out of jail with a late Daley Blind equaliser after Cheikou Kouyate scored a brilliant goal.

After Manchester City drew along with Everton and Liverpool, Manchester United had to take advantage and move further into the top four. Yet they didn’t.

It was yet another disappointing performance from United who now lie in fourth, behind Southampton who won on Saturday.

West Ham put in a thoroughly good performance despite key players Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and James Collins all unavailable due to injury.

Louis van Gaal should have much to answer for, but due to his dominance over the English media he won’t. One must question why it took 70 minutes for a substitute to come on and why no attacking substitution followed that either. One must question why his ‘philosophy’ is to stick the man upfront. One must question why after 7 months in charge of a team with millions and millions of pounds of talent, a manager who calls himself ‘The Total Person’ is fourth in the Premier League and in charge of a team who look awful every week.

Januzaj’s first touch in the game sent him bursting past Alex Song through, where he partnered Rooney and Blind. The Belgian’s movement has recently given United speed in attack that has been missing over the drab destive period.

Stewart Downing forced David De Gea into a good catch but the positives for Sam Allardyce was that his injury-stricken side was moving well in the attack with the partnership of Diafra Sakho and Enner Valencia producing opportunities for Downing to cross.

United dominated in terms of half-chances in the early minutes with Song misplacing a pass back into his box for van Persie to accelerate onto. The resulting corner saw van Gaal’s team attempt the flick-on style corner that saw them score their third against Leicester last weekend. Yet Adrian claimed comfortably, anticipating the obvious choice of cross.

West Ham’s movement caused the Manchester United defence problems during the infrequent attacks in the final third. Downing dominated down the left hand side, the Hammers’ main attacking outlet.

While a 3-1 victory against Leicester last weekend was rather drab, the goalless opening minutes was quicker, more intense and far more productive. Januzaj and Shaw linked up well after impressive hold-up play from Radamel Falcao.

The Irons earned three corners in a row as each caused problems for a shaky United defence. De Gea stretched to tip Enner Valencia’s volley over the bar. West Ham’s big aerial presence gave them the ability to save chances after they seemingly faded. Andy Caroll provided a stunning goal a month ago from such a chance and the string of corners showed the impressive quality of Allardyce’s side.

Manchester United’s new speed in attack resulted in chances but took their passing to a new level of sloppiness as seen in the first games of the season when they suffered shock defeats to smaller sides. With a pass completion rate of under 70% in the first 20 minutes, the chances that the speed provided were wasted.

Starting in the middle, Di Maria used his magic feet to swerve through to players and play it wide. The Argentine’s dropping back gave United a good counter attack but he still stayed up front for the rest of the first half.

An incisive United break, held up brilliantly by Falcao against West Ham’s physical defence. It was van Persie who was too physical, however. The Dutch captain handed off James Tomkins, hitting him in the face after checking behind him from De Gea’s lofted ball upfield.

De Gea came up tops from a free-kick, called into action again due to United’s failure to deal with the Hammers’ set pieces. Despite two fouls from Rojo, earning him a booking, West Ham penetrated a thin United defence but Enner Valencia’s ball dribbled towards De Gea instead of into Sakho’s feet.

Di Maria resorted to long shots at Adrian following 15 minutes of drab play exclusively involving hoofing the ball away from defence as West Ham attacked. A disappointing end to the half despite a much improved start in comparison to previous weeks. Falcao and van Persie both scored against Leicester last weekend but the partnership isn’t providing what it needs to be. The two are both ageing and need a younger pair of legs to give them chances. They are both different players but they are doing the same job on the pitch each week they play together.

Kouyate and teammates spent the entire first half reaching every ball first from every set-piece. And each time De Gea saved or United scrappily booting the ball down the pitch.

Yet after reaching the ball first, Kouyate produced something special. One touch lead to two more on the turn and then the Senegalese international rifled the ball past De Gea to give the Hammers a deserved lead.

No United change followed as with many games this season. Louis van Gaal has allowed his players to retaliate after the break and after conceding.

It almost rewarded him with the second attack following the goal. Rooney and Januzaj broke away from midfield with stunning pace before van Persie was outmuscled in the box. The goal did give United a kick up the backside. The midfield, in white, pushed further upfield and Januzaj and Di Maria seemed to have been given an electric shock, as was the change in intensity.

Just like in the Ferguson era, good chances arose at a constant pace. A siege erupted on Adrian’s goal after Kouyate’s strike, even Luke Shaw having an effort on goal from the left side of the box. The 10 minutes after the goal saw United with 74% possession but still no reward for domination.

Rooney’s loss of possession summed up his average performance in midfield. With van Persie and Falcao failing to make anything against a makeshift West Ham defence and Fellaini, Herrera and Mata on the bench van Gaal could have shifted the England captain upfront. Yet the Dutchman continued to keep all 7 of his subs sat behind right up until the 66th minute as Fellaini finally moved onto the touchline to prepare himself.

Manchester United’s plan B finally arrived on the pitch with twenty minutes to go. Adnan Januzaj went off as United resorted to long balls again, as against Cambridge where Fellaini started up front.

United did lump forward, and did reap the rewards. Yet not the kind that gets you three points. Falcao fought off Tomkins to head to van Persie and the Dutchman sent a fantastic return ball back to him but the finish was a far cry from the player that scored a hat-trick against Chelsea two seasons ago.

The Reds, playing in white, continued to lump it forward – any further substitutes absent, on the bench. West Ham’s time-wasting was quicker and better than United’s consistently awful counter-attacks.

Fellaini controlled the ball in the box but couldn’t put enough on it to get it past Adrian. Di Maria’s corner was awful, again – skimming across the floor, pointlessly towards the West Ham defence.

United – awful since conceding, despite being given a wakeup call – responded in traditional United style. Daley Blind arrived on the edge of the box after another big ball into the box from Marcos Rojo, following it up from a clearance. The Dutchman struck with quality and class on the half-volley to incredibly level despite a lack of any decent chances from Louis van Gaal’s side.

Luke Shaw added to the late drama with a disgusting, high footed challenge as West Ham broke, earning a second yellow card. Chris Smalling was brought on for Radamel Falcao to cover as the referee blew for full-time.

Another massively disappointing performance from United against a West Ham side ready to be taken advantage of thanks to injuries to Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and James Collins. Allardyce’s 8th placed Hammers put in a strong performance throughout despite their makeshift defence with Kouyate, the goalscorer, very impressive,

United not only failed to take advantage of West Ham but also their top four competition. Manchester City dropped points to Hull City and Liverpool and Everton drew. A draw, unexpected after better performances against Leicester City and Cambridge United, isn’t good enough for a team that claims to be the favourites for third.

United keep up an impressive record of just one loss in their last 17 but it was almost two and certainly wasn’t good enough and it must improve. Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and James Wilson all sat on the bench for ninety minutes while their team mates made a injury-stricken West Ham side look like Chelsea. Daley Blind drove them out the jail gates but something must change from the management at Manchester United because records do not matter in the ‘World’s most competitive league’.