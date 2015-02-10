Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings

David Ospina - 7.5

It was a rather interesting match from the Colombian. He was able to make a few key saves, but always looked like he had a mistake in him. Not his best match in an Arsenal shirt – that’s for sure.

Nacho Monreal - 7.2

A rather average match from Nacho Monreal considering his usual form. Although not getting forward to much effectiveness, there weren’t any errors going back and that’s his first priority.

Per Mertesacker - 7.7

The German World Cup winner was solid in the back. A goal line clearance and a few key tackles from Mertesacker kept Arsenal in the lead. Overall, it was a good day for him.

Laurent Koscielny 8.0

A goal and a typical Laurent Koscielny performance was all that was needed from the French centre-half. Although not overly dominant, the backline was able to keep a decent shape due to his efforts.

Hector Bellerin - 6.5

The teenage right-back was able to get forward all game long – but wasn’t very dangerous looking. Bellerin seemed to struggle defensively as he still has a lot to learn. That was a bit evident tonight.

Francis Coquelin - 7.3

A dominant figure in Arsenal’s defensive shape – vital at times. Although this was not his most influential match, he was certainly dire all night long. Overall, it was a good match and shows good things will come.

Mesut Ozil - 8.5

A very good game from Mesut Ozil. Officially one assist, but he caused Theo Walcott’s goal with a strong shot that was parried into the path of the England international, who then slotted home from close range. Ozil was able to pull all the strings in Arsenal’s attack. Playing Theo Walcott through on goal on multiple occasions, he was unlucky to walk away with just one assist. Very convincing from the German – who looks to correct some of his less than influential outings in an Arsenal kit.

Santi Cazorla - 7.1

Certainly a key figure in the Arsenal attack as of late, but it wasn’t his best game. The tricky midfielder was able to link up with Ozil well and create a chance or two. Schwarzer – the Leicester goalkeeper, saved his strong shot late in the second half.

Alexis Sanchez - 6.6

After returning from his short injury absence, Alexis struggled to get into the run of things. Nearly getting injured on multiple occasions, it didn’t seem Alexis was ever going to last the full 90. As per usual, he looked dangerous inside the penalty area but nothing materialized from his attacks and he exited the match – probably for the better.

Theo Walcott - 7.2

A goal and good link up play earns Theo Walcott the 7.2 rating. Certainly not a great day for him, but another goal will give him the world of confidence. Walcott lost the ball in possession far too often, which might be a sign of his rust. Mesut Ozil was able to play him through on goal on multiple occasions – Walcott was just missing the finish touch. A well-taken goal and an ever-present threat with his pace all night.

Tomas Rosicky - 7.4

A quiet game for Tomas, but it’s another solid performance conducting the Arsenal attack. His quick dribbling and incisive passing kept the Leicester defense on their heels for the majority of the match.

Subs:

Giroud: N/A.

Ramsey: Injured minutes after being brought on.

Flamini: N/A.