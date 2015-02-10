Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Balotelli nets first league goal to snatch vital three points

Mario Balotelli scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool as the Reds edged out Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a closely-fought contest at Anfield on Tuesday night.

After a bright start, Lazar Markovic's strike handed the hosts the lead - as Hugo Lloris failed to keep out his effort on the counter but on the half-an-hour, in-form Spurs striker Harry Kane connected to Erik Lamela's cute ball inside the box, and smashed through Simon Mignolet for an equaliser.

Shortly into the second half, Daniel Sturridge was tripped by Danny Rose inside the area, and Steven Gerrard tucked the resulting penalty narrowly past Lloris. But the visitors struck level a second time, when Mignolet pushed Eriksen's free-kick towards Kane, and he flicked the ball across the goal for Moussa Dembele but late substitute Balotelli made his impact, putting the finishing touch to Adam Lallana's low-cut cross to hand the hosts a huge three points between the two teams vying for Champions League qualification.

The game began brightly, and evenly, with Tottenham having a faint penalty shout turned away by referee Phil Dowd inside 10 minutes. Lamela's ball across the box almost found Kane, who went down under contact from Mignolet, but Dowd waived away the striker's claims.

Immediately up the other end, Liverpool almost capitalised from one of several early first-half defensive errors from Mauricio Pochettino's men but after Daniel Sturridge raced away on goal, his effort was tame enough for Spurs' captain Lloris to gather comfortably.

But the Reds continued to trouble, with troublesome right wing-back Jordon Ibe, making only his third ever Premier League start for the club, cutting inside and winning a free-kick out of Danny Rose - which Steven Gerrard could only fire over Lloris' crossbar.

Having gained confidence, Brendan Rodgers' side continued to surge forward and Sturridge almost tok advantage of some fine play from Ibe down the left. The 19-year-old brought down Gerrard's crossfield ball with ease, before beating Rose to the byline and cutting a ball back inside to Markovic. With his back turned to goal, the Serbian layed the ball off for Sturridge whose outside-of-the-foot effort forced a strong save from Lloris.

Only minutes later, the hosts had the lead. After Kane was dispossessed inside the Liverpool penalty area, Mignolet's long goal-kick was expertly brought down by Sturridge. The Englishman briefly lost possession to Jan Vertonghen, but it bounced fortunately into the path of Markovic who sprinted away towards goal and then sent a low left-footed drive past Lloris and into the far corner.

But after scoring, the Reds lost intensity and began to invite pressure from the visitors. From a corner, Nabil Bentaleb's clever backheel flick in mid-air, but centre-back Martin Skrtel was there to block and send it wide. Though, Pochettino's side continued to pile on the pressure.

Yet whilst they were dangerous going forward, they still looked weak at the back, and Spurs almost gifted Sturridge the ideal opportunity to double the Reds' lead. Intercepting a poor backpass, the 25-year-old raced away towards the Kop end goal but Eric Dier did exceptionally to track back and block Sturridge's shot inside the area, diverting it over Lloris' goal.

The tempo of the game reflected the form of the two sides and it wasn't too long before things were all square again. It was that man Harry Kane again for Spurs, after poor defending from the Reds. Mamadou Sakho, who was largely hit-and-miss throughout the full 90 minutes, stepped forward and when Eriksen's pass snuck past him, it allowed Kane plenty of space inside the box. With time and space on the ball, Kane sent a powerful shot through the body of Simon Mignolet to make it 1-1 and record his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions.

After Spurs evened things up, the game continued in a fantastic end-to-end fashion - with both teams looking susceptible at the back, but looking full of pace and power in the final third. Impressive youngster Ibe caused trouble from right wing-back, cutting inside and pushing upfield on numerous occasions and he almost reinstalled Liverpool's lead. Driving forward and cutting in from the right, his well-hit effort forced Lloris to palm away from his goal, before Vertonghen coolly headed the rebound back to his keeper.

Only seconds before half-time, Sturridge - who had looked to be lacking full-fitness throughout - crashed an effort off the inside of the post after a fantastically creative effort. Ibe, causing bother down the flank, cut inside and found his teammate and with his back to goal, Sturridge tried an ambitious backheel but it could only find the right-sided post, with Lloris beaten.

After a slower start in the second-half, it didn't take long for the game to find life. Just six minutes after the break, Sturridge weaved his way through a number of bodies inside the box before being brought down by Rose's trailing leg. Despite Dowd's hesitancy to point to the spot, the linesman stepped in and allowed Steven Gerrard the opportunity his 10th of the season in all competitons. As ever, the Liverpool captain was the man to count upon - placing it calmly above Lloris, despite the French stopper guessing the right way.

Yet the Reds struggled to build upon their lead. Only moments later, Mignolet was forced to make a stunning save to deny Lamela a sensational equaliser. After Sakho had blocked Ryan Mason's strike, it bounced perfectly for the Argentine and his first-time effort was soaring towards the roof of the net before the Belgian tipped it over the bar in terrific style.

On the hour mark, the Reds were made to pay for more poor defending - when Gerrard brought Kane down with a late sliding tackle. 25-yards from goal, and perfect territory for set-piece marksman Eriksen, the Dane sent a dipping, curling shot over the wall and towards the top corner. Mignolet was equal to it, but palmed it straight into Kane - who placed it across goal for Dembele to chest over the line, despite righteous claims for the offside flag for the English striker.

The scintillating pace of the game continued much the same in the final stages, with both sides looking to make substitutions to change the game. Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard was forced off with what looked like a hamstring strain, with Dejan Lovren coming on his place and allowing Emre Can to push forward into midfield.

There were more penalty shots shortly before the 70th minute, as Dier slid in and denied Sturridge the chance to shoot. After being fed by Coutinho, the Englishman prepared himself to strike across goal but Spurs centre-back Dier timed his tackle to perfection to dispossess the forward.

The game was up in arms going into the final stages, with Alberto Moreno coming close to replicating the goal he scored at White Hart Lane back in August. Coutinho's ball down the left was perfectly weighted, but the Spanish left-back was forced into shooting at the near post when Dier closed him down, and Lloris kept it out well.

Yet there was certainly a feeling that more goals were to come. The Reds, knowing they would be seven points behind Pochettino's men if they lost, surged forward in search of a winner but Spurs were equally capable of finding a way to seal the three points.

For once, in-form striker Kane could only guide his shot wide of the mark - shooting wildly from range and within just a minute or two, Liverpool substitutes Adam Lallana and Mario Balotelli combined to superb effect to find the winning goal.

Lallana's ball out wide find Ibe on the right, who returned it back to the playmaker, allowing him to find his way into the area and send a low cross into the six-yard box where Balotelli was lurking to guide it hom from close-range, finally ending his league goal drought for the Reds.

With Spurs desperately attempting to find a third equaliser, Liverpool kept the ball and saw out the three points - allowing Brendan Rodgers and co. to close the gap to just three points on 4th placed Arsenal, moving up to one point behind Spurs in 7th.