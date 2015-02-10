Denis Irwin: United need more World Class players

Manchester United legend Denis Irwin - the man who won every major honour bar the old UEFA Cup at the club - has said that his former club need more World Class players alongside Angel Di Maria, Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata and more.

The Reds have had a mixed season. After a shocking start to the season including losses to Swansea and Leicester Louis van Gaal's side went unbeaten for 10 matches and rocketed up to third in the league, with sights set on a title challenge.

Now, their form is indifferent once more and Irwin says United will need to spend even more, despite 7 new arrivals last summer, to reach the heights that he did in a Manchester United shirt, "I'm sure the club will look at it in the summer when they take a step back but we'll need to invest in another few players, there is no doubt about that,"

Radamel Falcao, on-loan from AS Monaco, currently earns more in a month than it took to prize Irwin away from Oldham and into Old Trafford.

"There is no doubting in the first two months of the season, because of injuries or whatever, they were shipping too many goals. They've obviously worked on that and tightened up an awful lot," says Irwin.

Yet the poor defensive shape has improve and Irwin has been impressed with the good defensive record United have in recent weeks.

"I can't remember the last time they conceded two goals in a match, you'll have to go back a long way. That's probably taken away a bit of the other side of the game going forward.

"Van Gaal said last week it's about getting the right mixture. Because when you look at the players going forward, it's fantastic, with players to come in, it takes a while to gel. It takes a while for foreign players to come in to get used to the pace of the league. Hopefully it will all come together. But at the moment you have seen consistencies, particularly away from home," he added.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs, particularly at the beginning of the season was tough for him. I think it's just the manager getting to know the players and the players getting to know the manager as a few new players have come in."

United are with Champions League football for the first time in over a decade this season after finishing 7th last year. Irwin says the club is massively missing the competition he won in 1999. "It's huge, it's the first time in a long time this year that it's been missed and it's not nice when you're looking in from the outside,"

"The top teams in Europe are battling away and you're used to that. But the the priority this year is to finish in the top four and will be disappointing if we don't make the top four."