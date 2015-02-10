Sunderland 0-2 Queens Park Rangers: R's finally win on the road

Queens Park Rangers recorded a long overdue away win, as Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Leroy Fer and Bobby Zamora were enough to give the R’s a win. Without Charlie Austin QPR were expected to struggle but Fer’s powerful header gave Rangers the lead. Just before half-time Bobby Zamora scored what could well be a goal of the season contender after a sumptuous volley flew past Sunderland ‘keeper Costel Pantilimon.

The game burst into life almost immediately as Bobby Zamora laid it off for Niko Kranjcar but the Croatian’s shot was deflected wide. The visitors, who have had poor away form this season, were dominating the early proceedings. Chances fell to Leroy Fer and Zamora but neither could get their shots on target.

The first big chance came against the run of play as Sunderland’s Patrick Van Aanholt had his shot from eight yards blaze over the bar. They were made to rue this missed chance as QPR took the lead. Matt Phillips managed to send in a cross to Fer, who powered his header past Costel Pantilimon and gave the R’s the lead.

The home side then had a penalty appeal turned down as after some play on the edge of the Rangers area, the ball appeared to hit Yun Suk-Young on the arm, however the referee denied the home side’s appeals.

Fer continued to be a threat as he then curled a shot at goal, the wonderfully taken shot cannoned off the post before rolling along the goal line before being kicked away to safety. Despite going behind Sunderland continued to threaten, and the game continued its end-to-end style.

R’s ‘keeper Robert Green was finally called into action when Adam Johnson’s cross met the head of Connor Wickham but Green tipped it onto the bar before scooping the ball off the line, although Sunderland were threatening QPR went two up just before half-time. Zamora managed to get to Phillips’ pinpoint cross and volleyed it home wonderfully to give QPR a well deserved 2-0 lead at half-time lead.

A slow start to the second half as both sides endured a scrappy period; Phillips was replaced by Shaun Wright-Phillips, making his first Premier League appearance for two years.

The first real chance came on the hour mark, as Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe fired a shot at goal, but Green was equal to it and pulled off a magnificent save to deny the former England international. Sunderland were threatening but couldn’t find a way past Green, as the former England ‘keeper appeared in top form.

The next main talking point was the unfortunate injury to Leroy Fer. He was tackled by Liam Bridcutt and had to be stretchered off, which was a huge shame, as the Rangers midfielder was the best player on the pitch. QPR started to look tired and Sunderland saw a way back into the game. Steven Fletcher had an attempt on goal and Rangers defenders were diving in front of the ball in an attempt to block and preserve their lead.

Sunderland were throwing everything at QPR but just couldn’t find the end product they needed to get back into the game. Rio Ferdinand had an impressive game as he cut out many of the host’s attacks.

The hosts couldn’t find a way through and QPR recorded a long overdue away win, with Sunderland never looking like getting back into the game.