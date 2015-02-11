Chelsea - Everton Live (1-0)

With their 1-0 win, Chelsea maintain their 7-point lead at the top of the table. It was a game of late drama and domination in favour of Chelsea but Everton should be commended for their defensive performance. Thanks for tuning in with me today, I've been Harry Harris and I look forward to future live commentaries. Have a good one!

FT Scores from around the league: Stoke City 1-4 Man City; Man United 3-1 Burnley; Southampton 0-0 West Ham.

Willian's late winner proves the difference as Chelsea claim all 3 points in a very tight fixture. Everton will feel hard done by after putting in so much work but to no avail.

Full Time: Chelsea 1-0 Everton.

93' In all the celebrations and aftermath of the red card, Ramires was shown a yellow card.

90' Chelsea make their 3rd and final switch. Gary Cahill is on for the goalscorer Willian. 4 minutes added on.

89' GOAL! Chelsea break Everton hearts surely! Willian picks up the ball outside the box and drills a shot, which then takes a slight deflection or bounce to take it past Tim Howard. 1-0.

88' RED! Gareth Barry has been sent off after picking up a 2nd yellow.

87' It's in the back of the net from Matic but the flag goes up. Still 0-0.

83' Chelsea free kick. A chance to put the ball into the box and cause problems for Everton.

79' Chance! Lukaku drags the defenders toward him to create an opening for Mirallas but the Belgian winger's shot doesn't stay down.

73' Everton now make a double change of their own. Darren Gibson replaces Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas is on for Aaron Lennon.

70' Double change for Chelsea. Loic Remy comes off and is replaced by Didier Drogba. Cesc Fabregas comes on for Juan Cuadrado.

69' SAVE! An incredible save from Petr Cech who denies Lukaku from a yard or two out. Stunning.

68' Everton get a rare break and Lukaku runs through but Zouma continues to impress with a great recovery.

67' Willian's effort is stopped well by Howard and Remy only just overruns the rebound.

63' SAVE! Howard impressively gets a hand to Matic's freekick to keep it at 0-0.

62' A free kick right outside the area for Chelsea, quite a dangerous position.

61' Howard is forced into action again to parry Hazard's effort.

58' Seamus Coleman becomes the third Everton player booked for fouling Eden Hazard.

Another goal for Chelsea's title rivals Manchester City, James Milner restoring City's lead. 2-1.

54' John Stones, probably Everton's best defender tonight, puts the ball out for another Chelsea corner.

52' Everton almost catch Chelsea on the counter but Terry manages to halt the attack.

48' Chelsea pick up where they left off but this time, Howard collects a cross easy as you like.

The teams are back out. Everton make the first switch, James McCarthy replacing Muhamed Besic.

HT Scores from around the league: Stoke City 1-1 Man City; Man United 2-1 Burnley; Southampton 0-0 West Ham.

Chelsea have been the much better side but with nothing to show for it as Everton stood firm.

Half Time: Chelsea 0-0 Everton.

45' Just the one minute of added time.

43' The ensuing corner meets the head of the skipper but Terry's header goes over.

42' Another corner to Chelsea after some patient build-up on the edge of the box.

Another goal in the Man City-Stoke affair, Peter Crouch equalising for the Potters. 1-1.

35' Still goalless at Stamford Bridge but it's the home side that look the more likely to open the scoring.

Goal news from the Britannia. Manchester City lead Stoke 1-0 through Sergio Aguero.

31' Everton are hanging on here with Chelsea with a handful of chances but the end result is a corner.

28' Lukaku has another go at the Chelsea goal, this time from distance but Cech gathers comfortably.

25' Everton are up in arms as Eden Hazard wins possession back and doesn't looked to be fouled but Jonathan Moss deems otherwise.

24' Gareth Barry goes into the referee's book after cynically fouling Juan Cuadrado.

21' Everton have struggled to keep hold of the ball but have defended well thus far.

20' It's been all Chelsea in the opening 20 minutes as the Blues counter-attack but Remy fires off-target.

19' Yet again, Chelsea are inches away from breaking the deadlock. Azpilicueta lofts a delightful cross into the area but Hazard cannot connect.

17' Eden Hazard, as usual, goes on a mazy run, sending defenders left and right but the end result is a corner, which then amounts to another one.

15' Another name in the referee's book and it's Cesar Azpilicueta who picks up the yellow card.

A little breaking news: Elsewhere in the Premier League, Aston Villa have parted company with Paul Lambert.

14' SAVE! A brilliant save from Tim Howard to deny Remy's close range header. Still 0-0.

10' CHANCE! It's Cuadrado's turn to have a go and his shot whistles past the far post.

8' Everton grab their first shot of the game and it's almost a goal. Lukaku's shot is saved well by the leg of Petr Cech.

6' Close! Willian breezes past Lennon but his shot flies just over Howard's crossbar.

5' We have the first booking of the game. Eden Hazard is brought down by Besic near the touchline.

4' Another decent chance for Chelsea as Cuadrado has an effort but it's blocked by Naismith. Appeals for what looked a handball and it seems as though Chelsea had a case.

3' Almost a wonder goal from Nemanja Matic as he skips past 3 Everton defenders but fires over.

2' As usual, Chelsea pressing high as Everton start with a little more of the ball.

KICKOFF!

19:43. "The Liquidator" rings out around the stadium as the teams shake hands. Everton are in their white shirt and purple shorts, Chelsea in the traditional blue shirt, blue shorts combo.

19:42. John Terry and Phil Jagielka both lead their teams out respectively, moments away from kickoff here. Lights are dimmed at Stamford Bridge to create a fantastic atmosphere.

19:36. Romelu Lukaku will face his old club tonight with perhaps a point to prove after being sold in the summer. He'll hope to cause problems for Chelsea's defence while the lightning quick front four of Hazard, Willian, Cuadrado and Remy will definitely keep Everton's backline on their toes.

19:26. Remember to send your score predictions and thoughts in at @Chelsea_VAVEL.

19:21. For those that forget, the previous meeting between the two ended 6-3 in favour of Chelsea at Goodison Park, the highest scoring game in the league this season.

19:17. The teams are out on the pitch to warm up. Just under 30 mins until kickoff at Stamford Bridge. For live commentary, make sure you're tuned in here on VAVEL.



19:06. Elsewhere, Chelsea's title rivals Manchester City take on Stoke as they aim to catch the Blues at the top of the table.

18:57. Everton have not beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 1994. Can they do it tonight or will Mourinho's men continue their quest for the title?

18:53. Tim Howard returns to Everton's XI after missing multiple matches due to injury.

18:52. For Chelsea, Juan Cuadrado makes his first start as a Chelsea player while Petr Cech and Kurt Zouma both come into the starting lineup in place of Courtois and Cahill.

18:50. The lineups are out and it looks as though Chelsea will start in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation while Everton will line up as a 4-5-1 formation.

Everton Subs: Joel, Gibson, Kone, Mirallas, McCarthy, Garbutt, Alcaraz.

Everton XI: Howard; Coleman, Stones, Jagielka (c), Oviedo; Barry, Besic, Barkley, Lennon; Naismith, Lukaku.

Chelsea Subs: Courtois, Cahill, Ake, Luis, Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek, Drogba.

Chelsea XI: Cech; Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matc, Ramires; Cuadrado, Willian, Hazard; Remy.

18:45. We're only an hour away from kick-off now and we'll have tonight's line-ups with you any moment. Stay tuned.

18:42. What are your predictions for tonight's game? Send them in to @Chelsea_VAVEL. Don't forget to follow our official club Twitter account for all the live up-to-date news concerning Chelsea.

18:39. Jose Mourinho, as blunt as ever in his Monday morning press conference at Cobham, said that his side have enough to cope without Diego Costa, but they welcome his return to the side. "We coped with the situation but to have him back is important," said the Chelsea boss. "We don't have the player that is suspended so we have to stick with Didier (Drogba) and (Loic) Remy again (vs Everton). We need the suspended player, but we have coped without him."

18:37. The Toffees go into tonight's game looking to build upon a promising away victory on their last trip away from Merseyside. They ended a run of five consecutive away defeats in the league with victory at Crystal Palace in their last game on the road, but can they outmatch their table-topping opponents tonight?

18:34. "He is someone who is willing to put his body on the line and someone who is ready to work for the team. He is a clinical finisher, someone who can hold the ball up and run behind," Martinez added. "Rom is someone who have I have been impressed with his attitude more than anything. Sometimes we forget about the human side of a footballer." Huge praise for the forward, but can he repay his manager's faith tonight? Kick-off is in just over an hour. Stay right here for more build-up and we'll have tonight's line ups with you in just over 10 minutes.

18:31. "Big names in the game, who have gone onto big things, had not achieved what he has at this age," said Martinez. "I’m very pleased with Rom and it is he who always wants to improve his game. His potential is immense and he is not a one trick pony. It is clear that some of those other strikers have been in the game for many years and only got into that level late in their careers and so Rom, at 21, is ahead of where they were at the same time."

18:28. Everton manager Roberto Martinez has insisted that he will not be asking Romelu Lukaku to copy Diego Costa's fiery tactics. Speaking of the £25 million Belgian striker, he said: "He carries presence, if I’m honest with you, because the opposition always put two defenders on him, so that is enough respect to show. Can he still learn? Of course, he is only 21 and it would stupid to say he knows everything but if you look at his goalscoring record he is the highest goalscorer at his age ever."

18:25. But there's some cause for hope for Martinez' struggling side. Chelsea have won just six of the last 16 Premier League games against Everton (W6 D6 L4) and Steven Naismith has scored in three of his last four Premier League appearances against tonight's opponents.

18:22. More stats suggest it's unlikely. The Londoners have won 32 and lost just one of their last 39 Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, keeping 15 clean sheets in their last 19 league home games and conceding just six goals in that run.

18:18. Interesting stat - Everton have not won in the league at Stamford Bridge since November 1994. They've won just one of their last eight in the league, but of t their lassix in all competitions, they have only lost one game - a bizarre FA Cup Third Round penalty shoot-out against West Ham United. Can the Merseysiders spring a shock tonight?

18:15. Deadline day signing Juan Cuadrado has issued a message to Chelsea supporters via his official Twitter account. After joining the Blues from Fiorentina for £26.8million a week ago, with Mohamed Salah going the other way as part of the deal, the Colombian made his first appearance as Chelsea edged past Villa - coming off the bench, but is likely to make his home bow tonight. He tweeted: "Looking forward to @ChelseaFC on home ground against Everton tomorrow" as he replied to the club's official twitter account, tweeting a picture of him in training.

18:12. Aiden McGeady will definitely be out after sustaining a knee injury in training, whilst Steven Pienaar is expected to miss out with a knee injury and Leon Osman (foot) and Tim Howard (calf) will be unavailable. Tony Hibbert and Christian Atsu are out of contention, and James McCarthy will be assessed, having only recently returned from a hamstring problem.

18:09. Ex-Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku makes his first return to the Bridge since moving switching to Everton in July, and will be keen to make the home support aware of that. He represents Martinez' biggest threat, whilst the Spanish boss will be hoping that Leighton Baines can shake off a knee injury after missing Saturday's derby.

18:07. Costa, still the league's top scorer with 17, will be missing again tonight - serving the final game of his three-match ban for stamping on Emre Can in the Capital One Cup semi-final victory over Liverpool. Filipe Luis (calf) may be unavailable, whilst Ramires could be sacrificed for Fabregas despite his form in the Spaniard's absence.

18:06. Fabregas made his Premier League debut against Everton in August 2004 for Arsenal and in his last four appearances against the Toffees he has scored three goals and assisted three more. Will he prove the difference tonight?

18:05. Matic and his teammates will be dealt a huge boost going into tonight's game, with Cesc Fabregas set to return. The Spaniard, who has lit up the league with a sensational 15 assists, has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury - but is expected to start again tonight.

18:03. For an in-depth preview of tonight's game, look no further: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/chelsea-fc/448256-preview-chelsea-vs-everton-the-blues-aim-for-a-league-double-over-martinezs-men.html

18:01. "They did against us but not again so we just want to win, it doesn't matter if it is with six goals or 1-0, we just need three points," said the combative defensive midfielder. "We have many games to the end and only a seven points lead, because Manchester City are a very good team, they will fight to the end and we will see at the end,” he said. "We are in a good way at the moment and we will try to keep like this but it is a long way to go."

17:58. Chelsea have only got stronger since, but Matic that spectators are unlikely to see such a goalfest again. Now at home we have to win," Matic told chelseafc.com. "We know that it is also going to difficult but if we want to be champions we have to win. Everton is not the kind of team to concede six."

17:55. The last time these two met, Mourinho's side ran out winners in a thrilling 6-3 victory at Goodison Park in August. Diego Costa was the star man, scoring twice, whilst goals from Nemanja Matic, an own goal from Seamus Coleman, and efforts from Ramires and Ivanovic were enough to see them overcome a spirited Everton side.

17:52. Today's visitors, meanwhile, could only muster a 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Liverpool in a meek Merseyside derby on Saturday and still sit 12th in the table, having found it tough going to replicate their sensational form under Roberto Martinez from last season.

17:48. The hosts sit atop of the table, seven points clear off 2nd placed Manchester City after last weekend's result - where the Blues took a 2-1 win away at Aston Villa. Eden Hazard's fine effort and Branislav Ivanovic's stunning strike either side of Jores Okore's goal - Villa's first in 11 hours of football - gave Jose Mourinho's side the three points as City could only draw 1-1 at home to Hull City.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game. Tonight, Wednesday 11th February, sees Premier League frontrunners Chelsea hosting surprise strugglers Everton. Tonight's game kicks off at 7:45pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.