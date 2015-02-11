Opinion: Victory vs. Spurs was great, but pesky Palace await

After victory over Tottenham Hotspur, it's clear that the wheels on Liverpool's season are now well and truly starting to roll.

After rocky and inconsistent streaks of form in the first few months, where things took one step forward and two steps back, the nine game unbeaten streak Liverpool currently find themselves on is by all means different.

It is not like the 'stop the rot' run, where Liverpool simply sacrificed their attacking exploits almost altogether to sit back and simply grind out as many points as they could get.

No, in fact, the uphill climb that Liverpool slowly stumbled up has evened out to level grounds. The agonisingly slow, dull and predictable build-up. The awfully-timed substitutions and bizarre managerial decisions. Just about everything going wrong at the back. All of it, has finally grinded to a halt. Things are running much more smoothly now that the confidence, the swagger and the effervescence of the side is returning.

Recent performances have been far from perfect; but things are beginning to click for Brendan Rodgers' side. As heroes of old, namely Steven Gerrard, begin to fade into the mist - the likes of Emre Can, whom has been subject of what must be hundreds of thousands of complimentary tweets from Liverpool supporters far and wide, emerge. Yes, it was Gerrard who excellently tucked the penalty past Hugo Lloris to restore his side's lead, but the physically-imposing who produced a midfield maestro's performance.

The 20-year-old (yes, he's 20 years old. 20. Two zero.) ran the show. Performing superbly defensively whilst a right-sided centre back, or adventuring forward on lung-busting, driving runs downfield after being pushed into the centre of the park - Spurs didn't know how to combat against him. Such performances have quite genuinely seen likenesses called to compatriort Franz Beckenbauer. No, really. These are not the same calls that referred Jon Flanagan as the 'Scouse Cafu', but young Emre really has been THAT good and his potential could be sky-high.

As last night was concerned, seeing really was believing. The initiative, branded across Liverpool's shirts in place of the regular Standered Chartered sponsorship, rang strangely true as supporters say back and thought "Are we really seeing this?" Particularly in Can's case. Whilst praise for a player at such an age should usually be contained, the imperious midfielder is a joy to watch. He followed up a "Rolls Royce" derby performance with a Bentley-esque all-rounded performance of power, beauty and sheer fun at Anfield on Tuesday, undoubtedly the unanimous stand-out player for the home side.

Lazar Markovic and the burly German's purchases have began to pay dividends already, with both playing important roles in the win over Spurs. Even more positive was the fact that Dejan Lovren and Mario Balotelli, both recently cast into the wilderness due to poor form, returned to the side and impressed in their substitute cameos. The Italian netted the winner whilst the Croatian had an error-free 22 minutes - something which cannot be taken for granted given his Anfield career so far.

Whilst the injury to Lucas Leiva, which could see the Brazilian out for up to six weeks, will certainly be a costly blow over the Reds' tricky fixture schedule - Liverpool now have solid foundations off which to mount their top four charge.

Keeping four successive clean sheets in the league seemed almost impossible back in November, but the Reds saw that out with shut-outs over West Ham United and Everton in recent games. Their solidity came to somewhat of a quick end against Spurs, both Harry Kane and Moussa Dembele finding their way into the back of the net, but as is one of Rodgers' old cliches, they showed fantastic character to twice have their leads taken away, before snatching victory late on.

For that reason, it was somewhat like watching the 2013-14 Liverpool. It wasn't always comfortable, and you never quite knew what to expect, but it was exciting. When the Reds got the ball on the counter-attack, you knew that something could, or more likely would, come of it. The likes of Markovic, Ibe, Moreno and Coutinho all buzzing around in the final third - there was always the possibility of more goals, and more goals there was. If Daniel Sturridge had have been fully-fit and firing, then who knows just how many goals the Reds could have put past Lloris.

And quite how monumental the victory was cannot be stated enough. This was a Spurs team who comfortably disposed of arch-rivals Arsenal only a few days before. A Spurs team who had beaten Chelsea 5-3 not too long ago. A Spurs team who had reached the Capital One Cup final only last month. A Spurs team who were, I hasten to add, fully fit. Mauricio Pochettino had all his in-form stars to choose from, whilst Liverpool lacked Raheem Sterling, Lucas and were hampered by the weary legs of Gerrard - who had played the full 90 minutes twice already in the prior seven days. This was not the Spurs side who Liverpool so easily thrashed last season, or even back in August. No, they were much stronger, much more confident and are still certainly a top-four challenging team.

A top-four challenging team which Liverpool made to look rather ordinary, at times. Sure, Pochettino's Tottenham had their moments going forward. But the energy and pressing imposed by the hosts had them fretting at the back, often passing straight towards a red shirt. Now only a point behind Spurs, the victory gives a huge morale-boost to the club. As it cannot be forgotten, they would have been left needing a mountainous 31 points from 13 games, after gaining 39 points from 25 games as per the excellent @MicroLFC.

That would have left room for two losses and a draw, with the other ten having to be wins. With the likes of Chelsea and Southampton away, Manchester City and Manchester United at home to play, that would have been far from easy. Now, instead, the Reds require approximately 2.2 points per game to realistically acquire Champions League qualification. That is still high-end, title-winning form. But, it's not something the Reds cannot do. Under Rodgers, the Merseyside club have often performed superbly down the home stretch.

But whilst praise has to be attributed to Rodgers' for his substitutions and the players themselves for the high-tempo, full-intensity performance against Tottenham, they cannot afford to get too settled.

Liverpool travel to uncomfortable territory next, as they meet Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace on their own patch. The ex-Newcastle man has led a mini-revival at Selhurst Park, but even so they will not need much invitation to build themselves up for a FA Cup Fifth Round tie against a side they retain fond memories of coming up against.

Last season's 3-3 needs little explanation whilst even Neil Warnock, whose Palace tenure was less than successful, managed to raise his players for a thrilling 3-1 victory over Liverpool on home turf earlier this season. Yannick Bolasie could do no wrong coming up against Dejan Lovren, twisting him one way and other like a rag doll, whilst Dwight Gayle netted against his favourite opponents once more.

Whilst Liverpool, who have lost just twice in their last 21 games in normal time, will travel to East London with confidence. They did so too when they travelled down there back in May 2014 - romping to a comfortable 3-0 win, the travelling Kop baying for more blood, before falling to a catastrophic draw.

Equally, Pardew has had a very enjoyable return to the club whom he once played for. The Selhurst faithful, including those rumbustious ultras in the corner flag, welcomed him back with open arms and he has done no wrong so far. A narrow home loss to Everton aside, Pardew's Palace have won five of six games - including impressive wins at home Tottenham and away to Southampton in the previous round of the FA Cup.

But the Reds will come into the game with extra incentives. Whilst Pardew would desperately love to lead the Eagles to Wembley, the thought that Steven Gerrard could lift the famous trophy aloft his head on his 35th birthday to sign off his Merseyside career in style, will no doubt be in the minds of his teammates - with the skipper likely to miss out altogether or at least be benched, after leaving the mid-week win over Spurs with a hamstring injury.

He will no doubt have trust in his team to get him one step closer to a fairytale finale, but the Saturday evening will be a true test of Liverpool's mettle. After taking the lead earlier this season, they sat back when they couldn't really afford to given their defensive frailties, and unsurprisingly - Palace went on to win comfortably, with the Reds once again leaving the field with their confidence in tatters.

But a different Liverpool approach this time around. With Daniel Sturridge looking fitter game-by-game, Jordon Ibe revelling in his makeshift right wing-back role and Philippe Coutinho pulling the strings - the Reds are slowly becoming the free-flowing side we saw this time last year.

The run-in is well and truly underway and given past years, in which Rodgers' Liverpool sides have only four Premier League games post-New Years Day, the Reds will be confident of coming down the final stretch in strong form.

With three fronts left to play for, Liverpool have a lot on their hands. Immediately after Palace, preparations will begin for the first league of their Europa League Last 32 clash with Demba Ba's Besiktas, before a trip to outside favourites for the top-four, Southampton.

Things will not get any easier from now on until the end of May, but Liverpool must show that they relish the pressure by coming away from Selhurst Park having exercised the demons that still clearly remain there if they are to make anything of this season.