Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Red Devils go third in the Premier League

Manchester United hosted second bottom Burnley in midweek action of the Premier League, and it didn't take long to get things rolling. In the 6th minute, Phil Jones was replaced by Chris Smalling following a nasty looking injury after tussling with Michael Keane. Within seconds, following a Angel Di Maria corner, the English centre-back nodded the ball past Heaton and into the corner of the net to put the hosts 1-0 ahead.

Burnley quickly equalized 6 minutes later. After United failed to clear the ball, it allowed the visitors to break away quickly down the right flank through Kieran Trippier, who subsequently skipped past two players before curling an amazing cross into the middle of the penalty area. Danny Ings then pulled off a spectacular diving header to send the ball past De Gea and into the corner of the net.

Burnley had another chance in the 18th minute when Tripper sent a brilliant pass forward to Ings, who, after beating Smalling with ease, cut the ball to Ashley Barnes who unleashed a dangerous first-time strike from the edge of the penalty area that only just flew past the near post.

United took the lead before half-time after an excellent cross toward the back post, where Smalling rose highest to easily nod the ball into the top left hand corner of the net for his second goal of the game.

In the second half, Burnley were able to keep possession well, however it as United who had the brunt of the chances. In the 78th minute, Di Maria picked up the ball on the right flank on a counter attack before crossing towards Van Persie, but Trippier did extremely well to send the attempted pass out for a corner with a vital diving header.

United were given the opportunity to seal all three points when they were awarded a penalty. Arfield brought down Di Maira clumsily on the left hand side of the box giving Robin Van Persie a chance to make it 3-1. The Dutch international duly did so with his spot kick, as he sent Heaton the wrong way, side footing the ball into the left corner of the net.

Red Devils have now leapfrogged past Southampton to go 3rd in the league behind Manchester City and league leaders Chelsea, who both won in their respective matches. United's next match will be against League One side Preston North End in the FA Cup Fifth Round match in Preston, all before their clash against Swansea City in two weeks' time. Meanwhile, Burnley remain in the relegation zone in 19th place and now face a tough game away to league leaders Chelsea in their next Premier League outing.