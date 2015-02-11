Southampton 0-0 West Ham United: Hammers hold frustrated Saints to stalemate

Southampton were held to a 0-0 draw at home to West Ham on Wednesday evening, in a bitter blow to their Champions League hopes as they fell down to fourth in the league. Southampton were the better side for most of the game, and it looked like they would finally break the deadlock when West Ham goalkeeper Adrian was sent off in the second half, but the Hammers held on for the draw after surviving a late onslaught.

Southampton started the game strongly, looking to press West Ham high up the pitch as they seeked to use Elejaro Elia and Saido Mane on either side. They came close after just 15 minutes, as Steven Davis met Nathaniel Clyne's surging run to backheel for Mane. The Senegalese winger almost walked the ball into the net before being denied by 'keeper Adrian. Mane continued to threaten as the half went on, with a free kick whistling wide and then another effort whistled just past the post. Elia came close just before the half hour after Wanyama's accurate pass found him, the Dutch attacker checking back before drilling his shot wide. Mane was booked before the half time whistle, for a foul on Alex Song, as was Jose Fonte for handball.

Sam Allardyce, frustrated by his sides lack of chances took the opportunity to bring on Matt Jarvis for Enner Valencia at half time, and brought Andy Carroll on for Diafra Sakho soon after play resumed.

Carlton Cole was booked for a high foot after 50 minutes, and Mane was lucky to escape a second yellow card for a late challenge on leftback Aaron Cresswell, with Craig Pawson only awarding a free kick.

The game took a wild twist on the hour mark in a moment of madness for goalkeeper Adrian. The Spanish goalkeeper was closed down by Mane and tried to take the ball around him. Mane got a foot to the ball, poking it outside the area as Adrian inexplicably flopped on the ball using his hands.With it being an obvious goalscoring opportunity, Pawson was left with no other choice than to send the goalkeeper off. Carlton Cole was the man sacrificed for reserve goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen. Nothing came of the free kick, with Andy Carroll heading away the resulting corner.

Southampton continued to bombard the West Ham penalty area, with Graziano Pelle and subsitute Dusan Tadic both spurning opportunities to score. It looked as if captain Jose Fonte might have stolen the game for Southampton in added time, only to see veteran Jaaskelainen produce an excellent save on his first league appearance since new years day 2014.