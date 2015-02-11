West Brom - Swansea: Pulis calls for more goals throughout the side

Relegation battling West Brom will face a tough visit from steady Swansea as Tony Pulis will look to claim his first Premier League victory in a month since their 1-0 success against fellow strugglers Hull City.

However, regardless of their well-earned 2-2 draw away at Burnley after trailing 2-0, West Brom boss Pulis is aware that the more of the side needs to contribute towards the goal tally in order to gain more positive results.

"We've got Saido (Berahino), Browny (Brown Ideye) and Victor (Anichebe), so we need goals but we also need goals from other areas of the pitch, which we've talked about," he said. "Browny's had a tough time. He hasn't played badly, but he's continually missed opportunities.

"When you spend that much money on goalscorers you expect them to put the goals away. (Sunday) will give him a lot of confidence and I'm very pleased for him because he's a nice kid and he works very, very hard."

Whereas, Swansea have struggled with consistency this season due to the lack of depth in their squad which has forced manager Garry Monk to act in the January Transfer window with new signings Kyle Naughton and Jack Cork.

With Ki Sung-yueng, Wayne Routledge and Gylfi Sigurdsson all returning for various reasons, Monk could find himself with more options than he anticipated, but he believes that this shouldn't be seen as negative.

"Football changes quickly. I've had to use the whole squad already this season." he said.

"It's nice to try and get a settled side, of course it is, but the way it's gone for us with certain situations we've had throughout the season for different reasons, we've had to use different personnel.

"There's been no problem with that. Obviously you try and judge every game on its merit for who's best suited to that, and that's how I'll choose the team going forward."

Date: Wednesday 11th February 2015

Time: 20:00 GMT

Venue: The Hawthorns

Referee: Robert Madley

Team News

West Brom: Victor Anichebe is a doubt, otherwise Tony Pulis has no other new injury concerns to worry about.

Swansea City: Modou Barrow is fit, Wayne Routledge and Gylfi Sigurdsson return but Marvin Emnes is still out with an injury.