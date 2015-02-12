Arsenal Ladies sign forward Chioma Ubogagu

Arsenal Ladies have secured their fifth new face of the winter off-season as manager Pedro Martinez Losa has signed American youth international forward Chioma Ubogagu.

Arriving from Stanford University in the United States, London-born Ubogagu made 87 starts in 89 appearances during her four years at the American university, scoring 27 goals in the process and captaining the side in her final year.

She leaves Stanford as their fourth highest assister in the universities history with 35, and returns to London having moved and grown up in Coppell, Texas at the age of three.

The pacey youngster has represented the U.S.A at the 2012 Under-20 Women’s World Cup based in Japan, and has since moved into the American national team’s Under-23 setup, where she played a part in their Six Nations tournament success last year in La Manga, Spain.

Gunners boss Losa said of his new recruit; “Chioma is a player I have known about from my time coaching in the United States and she is a fantastic talent. She is very creative, and is able to make goals as well as score them. I think that she will fit in very well with us.”

Skillful Ubogagu, whose grandfather played internationally for Nigeria, joins defender Jemma Rose, creative midfielder Vicky Losada, fellow forward Natalia Pablos Sanchon and returning Gunner Lianne Sanderson as new Arsenal signings ahead of the impending 2015 Women's Super League campaign, with the Gunners due to kick-off at the start of April at Notts County Ladies.