Hazard signs new five-and-a-half year contract deal with Chelsea

The current Premier League leaders Chelsea, have publicly announced earlier today that Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract deal at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard joined the club in 2012 from Ligue 1 side Lille following their UEFA Champions League title win after a dramatic final in Munich against Bundesliga giants Bayern, and is now contracted at the club until the summer of 2020 after rumours have been circulating over the past few months over his future, with Real Madrid and PSG reportedly both interested in his services.

Eden had this to say: "Since I came here I have always felt good and the club have been very supportive of me. The manager has helped me improve a lot, the fans have been fantastic and I have an amazing understanding with my team-mates. I always try to give pleasure to the supporters with my style of play and it is nice to know they appreciate my work - I hope we can repay that support by winning lots of trophies, beginning with the Capital One Cup at Wembley, and after that, we can push hard towards the end of the season."

Jose Mourinho: He is already a top player and his evolution has been fantastic - it shows he believes in the club's coaching staff and players to help him become the best in the world."

Hazard, 24, is highly regarded as one of the best in his position in world football, and this new deal with Chelsea confirms his ambitions for the future.