Analysis: How do Manchester City stop Barcelona?

With their intriguing UEFA Champions League clash coming up in the not too distant future, how do Manchester City go about the near impossible task of stopping Barcelona with their feared trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar?

1. City need to impose their gameplan on Barcelona

It is important, although easier said that done - dictating the tempo of the game by playing with a high intensity that will put Barca on the back foot from the onset. Of course, The Citzens have to be weary of Barcelona's many attacking threats including full-backs Dani Alves and Jordi Alba who will look to bomb forward on the counter with their electric pace.

2. Ensuring Iniesta and Xavi do not control the midfield

City cannot afford to back off their Spanish opponents and give them too much respect as they did this time last year; Iniesta and Xavi (if available) will look to pull the strings in midfield and look for space to penetrate the City defence, which has looked lacklustre when put under pressure so far in this campaign. Yaya Touré and Fernandinho especially will have a big job on their hands, to work as the engines in the centre of the park and isolate them out of the game effectively.

3. Defend better than they did last time out

At the highest level in European football, the slightest of mistakes can be punished almost instantaneously with a big decision, or a game-changing goal. Barcelona do not need any invitation to score, and have the frightening ability to create half-chances out of nothing. Demichelis' challenge on Messi at The Ethiad, was an example of this - from that point on, The Blaugrana had full control of the tie, something that manager Manuel Pellegrini will have to instill into his players.

4. Take their chances clinically when they get them

Sergio Aguero's fitness and sharpness is improving game-by-game, and his brace against Stoke yesterday night proves that he is gradually getting back into the swing of things. Samir Nasri has also shown his qualities, after coming back from persistent injuries over the past few months - with new signing Wilfried Bony expected back in the squad ahead of the match, City need to take their goal-scoring opportunities against the European giants; otherwise they could be looking at a big deficit to overturn in the return leg at the Nou Camp.