Yaya Touré: AFCON triumph trumps City and Barca glory

Manchester City's key midfielder Yaya Touré has told the media that his African Cup of Nations triumph with Ivory Coast is "something exceptional", and he holds the achievement as the highlight of his already-illustrious career so far.

Their dramatic 9-8 win on penalties against runners-up Ghana in Equatorial Guinea ensured the 31-year-old lead the Elephants to their first continental title in 23 years on Sunday night.

Touré said this on their AFCON victory: "Sometimes when you win with your club, it's magical, but winning with your country is something exceptional. We worked so hard to win and we will celebrate with our families; I have waited so long for this moment and to lift a trophy as captain, it's huge. We must congratulate coach Herve Renard, who has done a great job - we have often been aggressively criticised. I've lost twice in the final, so to be here now is fantastic - I'm so happy."

STAT: Herve Renard has become the first manager to win the African Cup of Nations twice with different countries; Zambia in 2012 and now Ivory Coast in 2015.