Arsenal's Opposition in Focus: Middlesbrough

After a narrow victory at the Amex Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round, Arsenal welcome fellow Championship side Middlesbrough to the Emirates Stadium in this weekend’s fifth round ties.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of a confidence boosting home win over Leicester City, following a disappointing display in the North London Derby a week ago. However, visitors Boro come into Sunday's encounter on an eight game unbeaten run in the Championship and 10 games in all competitions after their FA Cup successes since the turn of the year.

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Aitor Karanka, in his first full season in charge, has guided the Teesside club to the top of the Championship table following a 2-1 victory against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road during the week. A flurry of late goals from ex-Real defender Jonathan Woodgate, a Ben Gibson own goal and Spanish striker Kike, saw Middlesbrough take all three points back to the North-East as they sit aloft England's second tier, with their sights firmly on playing Premiership football next season since their departure in 2009.

Boro's Premier League relegation season of 2008/09 was the last time they met the Gunners at the Emirates and in competitive action. Towards the end of the campaign in April 2009, a Cesc Fabregas double saw Arsene Wenger's side triumph 2-0 and send Gareth Southgate's Middlesbrough team a step closer to the drop.

Fast forward almost six years however, and the Reds of Teesside are tasting success again as they look to regain and re-establish themselves within England's top-tier. Karanka's side are one of the form teams in all four divisions with six wins on the bounce in all competitions, including their impressive 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City in the last round of the F.A Cup.

Goals from Chelsea loanee forward Patrick Bamford and Kike allowed Boro to produce one of the shocks of the fourth round as they stunned the reigning Premier League holders. Karanka's team will be aiming for a further cup upset this weekend as they arrive in North London with a formidable backline, which has been the foundation to their rise to the summit of the Championship and F.A cup victories so far this campaign.

Unsurprisingly - Middlesbrough are the Championship’s best defence having conceded just 20 goals in 30 games, alongside yet conceding in this year’s FA Cup as City and Barnsley, in round three, have been unable to breach the Boro backline. Left sided George Friend and ex-Liverpool Daniel Ayala have been consistent performers at the back for Karanka’s side this season, whilst academy product Ben Gibson has also performed at the heart of the Teesside clubs defence.

Veteran Woodgate brings a wealth of top-flight experience defensively for Middlesbrough, whilst their Spanish boss has also used the loan-market to his side’s advantage with the signings of Chelsea’s Kenneth Omeruo, full-back Tomas Kalas and Tottenham full-back Ryan Fredricks on short-term deals.

Further forward and left sided Adam Reach has appeared in all but one of Boro’s games in all competitions this season, assisting six times and scoring twice. The 22-year old has impressed this campaign following on from loan spells last season at Bradford City and Shrewsbury Town. Reachs’ assists are only bettered by the clubs top assister and ex-Sunderland man Grant Leadbitter. The midfielder is in his third season at the club and is a star-performer at present, with seven assists and 12 goals in all competitions, leaving him as the clubs top scorer alongside assister.

Elsewhere in the midfield the Teessiders can call on the experienced Dean Whitehead, whilst Huddersfield Town’s player of the year last season Adam Clayton and three-goal Albert Adomah have featured heavily for the in-form North-East club. Additionally, Karanka has recently bolsted his midfield options with the signing of Adam Forshaw, who will be eager to re-discover his Brentford form after a difficult spell at Wigan Athletic.

Whilst the Boro defence has stifled opposing sides, offensively Karanka has established an equally formidable frontline. Youngster Bamford has been catching the eye and is the clubs top scoring striker with 11 in all competitions thus far this campaign, including an effort against Man City in the previous round of the F.A Cup. Spanish striker Kike has appeared in every game this season for the Riverside Stadium outfit and is in goal-scoring form after his winner during the week, taking his overall tally to nine goals.

Also in the Middlesbrough frontline ex-Peterborough United Lee Tomlin has been impressing with eight goals for the season, and the in-form striker was voted the Championships player of the month for January. In addition on loan Belgian striker Jelle Vossen has chipped in with six goals for a well-rounded goal scoring forward line, that may well keep Wenger’s defence busy.

The last time Middlesbrough faced Arsenal in FA Cup competition was over 11 years ago when they visited Highbury in the fourth round. A Freddie Ljungberg brace helped the North Londoners on their way to a commanding 4-1 victory, however the Gunners will be well aware of the threat the Championship table-toppers can bring at present. Their former Madrid assistant boss is assembling an expansive and solid side which has already caused problems for some of the Premier League’s elite this season.

Having won at the Etihad Stadium in the previous round and taking Liverpool the distance at Anfield in the League Cup earlier in the campaign, Karanka's men will be relishing the prospect of an opportunity to prove their top-tier worth and upset the odds again.