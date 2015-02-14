FA Cup 2015 - Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: As it happened

19:35. Thank you for joining me tonight, I've enjoyed covering this live commentary and I hope you enjoyed reading my coverage of the live action. Liverpool progress to the next round of a competition in which they've got a fairly good chance of winning - most of the bigger sides have been knocked out, time will tell if Brendan Rodgers and his men can get their hands on a piece of silverware (or two!) this year. Stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL, with the football coming thick and fast across the European leagues tonight. Until next time, goodnight!

19:33. Alan Pardew will be disappointed that his side lost the lead, in such a fashion against Liverpool tonight. Not only because they were in-front, but because they crumbled under the pressure - and showed no real urgency or determination to try and get back into the match after Lallana's goal made it 2-1. You can bet that he will have a few choice words to tell his players, who played well for the most part but simply could not close out the match against a Liverpool side with a point to prove.

19:32. There were other candidates, including the likes of Simon Mignolet, who was very good this evening and unlucky not to keep a clean sheet. Julian Speroni had a good game, probably Palace's best player on the night. Unlucky not to save Sturridge's goal, Lallana's should have been defended better and no blame can be placed on him in fairness. Jordan Henderson was solid, and got an assist for his hard work - whilst Emre Can & Mamadou Sakho were the unsung heros in defence; Martin Skrtel looked tentative at times.

19:30. MOTM: Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) - The Englishman got another goal for his tireless performance today, and deserved it too. He was a constant threat going forward against the Palace defenders, who looked solid in the first-half but crumbled under the continous amounts of pressure in the second 45. Two goals already following his comeback, which just proves that he's exactly what The Reds have been missing this season.

19:25. Before I go, here is my MOTM award.

FULL-TIME SCORE: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool. Second-half strikes from Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana secure The Reds' place in the next Round, but they did it the hard way after spurning some great goal-scoring opportunities in the first-half.

90+5: Palace have a free-kick in a dangerous position, as Skrtel makes the wrong choice by rushing a decision and gives away a foul in the process... comes of nothing as the Liverpool defenders clear the ball away eventually, despite Zaha doing down inside the area. The referee looks at his watch, before blowing his whistle for the final time this evening. That's it, full-time!

90+4: Souare goes down under the challenge from Henderson, but the referee is having none of it and points for a throw-in the opposite way. Ironic cheers from the visitors in the stands.

90+3: Balotelli does well to hold-up the ball again, near the byline, and wins a free-kick after teasing the Palace defender into tackling him. Just a few minutes left.

90+2: Mignolet is given a yellow card for time-wasting, after he adjusts the position of the ball for the goal-kick. Perhaps harsh, but he knew what he was doing.

90+1: And... it flies over the bar. Guedioura's effort does not trouble Mignolet, and continues to rise above the bar and into the crowd behind the goal.

90+1: Can is adjudged to bring down Zaha, on the edge of the area; free-kick in a dangerous position, that Palace need to be taking...

90: The fourth official signals for five minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the match.

88: Another half-chance goes astray from the hosts, as an attempted acrobatic effort to latch onto the ball in the box is wasted and Liverpool hoof the ball clear.

85: Balotelli is halted in his tracks as he holds up the ball in the Palace half and is caught by the flailing arm of Scott Dann, free-kick goes Liverpool's way.

83: Pardew meanwhile, is seen shouting at his players to push up the field of play. No real urgency from the hosts at the moment, as if they think the scoreline is still 1-0.

82: Liverpool supporters chanting "ole!" every time a Palace player passes the ball across the pitch, Liverpool are holding them into their own half.

80: Just ten minutes remain now, the score still 2-1 in Liverpool's favour, and they are happy to keep ball possession at the moment, frustrating the hosts.

77: A double change for the visitors now - Dejan Lovren and Rickie Lambert ON, Phillipe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge OFF.

76: Rickie Lambert, is captured getting ready to come on for Liverpool relatively soon, receiving his last tactical instructions from the coaches on the substitutes' bench.

75: Mignolet jumps highest to comfortably smother a set-piece delivery into the box, before throwing the ball out to the wings, with the Liverpool players keeping their defensive shape.

72: Palace have lacked that pace and attacking threat going forward in the final third for the majority of the game, relying on loose scraps and set-pieces to really test Mignolet as such. Bolasie has been relatively quiet, but this isn't exactly his fault given the fact that he is not getting much service on the flanks. Fresh legs on though, as former Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha replaces him.

70: Palace SUB: Yannick Bolasie OFF, Wilfried Zaha ON.

65: 25 minutes left to play, and Palace have to do something if they are to salvage a result from this game; they were leading up until the 48th minute, if you remember...

64: Palace SUB: Martin Kelly OFF, Adlene Guedioura ON.

63: Mignolet flaps at a corner-kick delivery, arguably one of his biggest weaknesses in goal - although he has looked good for the most part today.

61: Mamadou Sakho, is on the floor clutching his ribs in some considerable pain. Receives treatment from the physio, before trduging off the field of play momentarily.

60: STAT - Lallana's goal, was Liverpool's 20th shot so far today! Talk about bombardment...

58: GOAL! LIVERPOOL AHEAD! ADAM LALLANA! Balotelli's free-kick is hit with a lot of power and it skids through the wall, Speroni parries but Lallana rushes to the loose ball and simply cannot miss from close range, to give The Reds the lead! What a turnaround!

57: Balotelli shows quick feet to evade his marker, before being bodychecked on the edge of the area. Free-kick, in a dangerous position now.

53: Palace continue to pile the pressure on the visitors, the game is now starting to take an end-to-end turn.

51: Good hands from Mignolet once more, this time to deny Gayle's attempted volley which bobbled off the turf.

50: 40 minutes left, and the game is suddenly wide open again!

49: Sturridge celebrates, with the wave - and Alberto Moreno runs over to copy his moves...

48: GOAL! LIVERPOOL EQUALISE! DANIEL STURRIDGE! Sturridge levels the scoring, with a left-footed finish which Speroni could not get close enough to. A beautifully-weighted clipped ball towards his path by Henderson, for his 10th assist of the season in all competitions.

45: Liverpool substitution - Lazar Markovic OFF, Mario Balotelli ON. Following his first league goal of the season during midweek, is the Italian striker going to replicate his heroics this evening?

18:33. The teams are back out of the tunnel, ready for the second-half now.

18:30. Alan Pardew will be pleased with his side's defensive display, but he knows there is still ample time left for the visitors to salvage a replay; or worse.

18:27. This game has been an entertaining one so far, which is unsurprising given the recent history between the two sides - suggesting that they'll give their all from the first whistle until the last.

18:25. It's not all doom and gloom for Liverpool though, who have 45 minutes to turn the tie around. Julian Speroni has been superb in the Palace goal thus far, and they have to get past him as well as his defenders; who look eager to keep a clean sheet in-front of the home supporters this evening.

HALF-TIME SCORE: Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool. Pardew's men are in-front, after taking their chance on the counter attack to good effect. Frazier Campbell latched onto a rebounded effort from Mignolet's initial good stop, and the Belgian has been arguably one of Liverpool's best performers in an otherwise frustrating half from The Reds. Emre Can and Phillipe Coutinho have also been decent, but as a team, they are behind at the break, and need to do something to get themselves back into this tie.

45+1: You can understand Sturridge's frustration, as the replay of the foul is shown. Minimal contact, if any at all on Gayle, who rolls around on the floor looking in pain. The referee blows his whistle, and that's the end of the half.

45+1: Palace given a free-kick in their own area, as Gayle goes down after a challenge from Sturridge. The Englishman is not happy with Gayle's reaction to the tackle, tries to pick Gayle up; which angers team-mate Souare who squares up to Sturridge - before the referee gets involved. No cards given, as the situation is under control within seconds, but Sturridge gets a talking to from the official.

45: The fourth official signals for just the one minute of stoppage time to be played.

44: Allen with an attempted shot, blocked by Scott Dann. Palace staying firm at the back, and trying to take their chances on the counter when they get them eventually.

41: GREAT STOP BY MIGNOLET! The Belgian 'keeper makes himself big, and closes down the angles as Gayle has an effort from close range, but is denied by the outstretched leg of the 26-year-old. What a vital save, that could prove to be in this match.

40: Markovic plays a one-two with Lallana outside the box, before darting past the Palace defenders with ease - his shot though is wayward and flies over the crossbar, into the crowd. Would have been quite some solo goal.

38: Coutinho dances past his marker on the edge of the area, before having a shot towards goal... comfortable stop by Speroni, who made the save look easier than it probably was with a smother into his hands.

37: Resulting corner is cleared, but only partially as Liverpool continue to up the pressure on Palace's goal.

36: Markovic attempts to drill a ball into the box, good interception and clearance by Souare. Corner-kick.

35: Chamakh is shown a yellow card from the referee - for a late sliding tackle on Allen in midfield, can have no complaints.

33: Can goes on a driving burst through midfield from his own half, before laying off Markovic outside the area who shapes to shoot... blocked - Palace defenders hoof the ball clear.

31: Allen has a half-volley strike flash past the post, as Palace gain a few seconds of brief respite. Replays show, Souare did win the ball, but also caught Sturridge ever so slightly with his other leg - would have been slightly harsh if given but justified if it was.

30: PENALTY APPEAL! NOT GIVEN! Sturridge is appealing for a spot-kick, but the referee jogs away from the situation after he is adjudged to have been caught by Souare's trailing leg in the area; referee thinks the Englishman's gone down too easily there though. Nothing given, as Liverpool keep up the high intensity.

29: ANOTHER GOOD STOP BY SPERONI! This time, the goalkeeper makes a dive to his right, denying Henderson's fierce effort towards goal, which was swerving.

28: Henderson is the first player into the referee's book, for a trip on Gayle near the centre circle. His sixth booking of the season, but replays show it was a soft call by the official.

27: Another corner-kick is whipped in, this time Mignolet struggles to catch it on first viewing, but the referee blows his whistle for a foul inside the box, a tussle between players pushing and shoving, goes Liverpool's way. Sigh of relief for the visitors.

26: Corner is dealt with convincingly by Mignolet, who punches the danger clear.

25: Gayle weaves his way into the box, and almost is able to get a shot away - but Skrtel makes a last-ditch sliding block to deny him.

24: Bolasie gets involved in a tangle, 25 yards out with Moreno on the counter attack, Palace free-kick.

22: Liverpool should probably be level by now. Two efforts in quick succession, from Skrtel and Coutinho, both dealt with well by Speroni who has been excellent when called upon so far tonight.

20: TOP SAVE BY SPERONI! The Argentinian 'keeper ensures the scores stay at 1-0, with an outstretched hand to deny Markovic's low drive towards goal, which was ready to rifle into the bottom corner of the net.

16: 16 minutes on the clock, and Liverpool are behind. They just do not like playing against Crystal Palace, do they?

15: GOAL! PALACE AHEAD! FRAIZER CAMPBELL! That just goes to show you, you do not need all the possession to win a football match! A good stop, and quick reactions from Simon Mignolet initially to rush out of his area and parry a lofted header by Gayle towards goal, but the rebound falls to Frazier Campbell from close range, who simply could not miss with the goal gaping.

14: Possession stats - Liverpool have had 69%, whilst the hosts have had a mere 31%. Still 0-0, mind you - nothing to show for all of the dominance so far.

9: The fans shout and protest for a handball, replays showed it did bounce off Skrtel's arm but was unintentional and would have been a harsh penalty if given as one.

8: A counter attack almost comes to fruition for the hosts; Dwight Gayle drives forward with the ball at his feet towards the edge of the area, attempts to fire across a low ball into the box but it is dealt with, by Martin Skrtel.

5: Quite a few players slipping and sliding on the heavily wet turf at the moment; it was raining earlier in south London.

3: Both teams trying to get their own foothold in the match, Liverpool with some patient passing build-up at the moment.

17:30. Kick-off! Crystal Palace - Liverpool, and it's LIVE!

17:25. Five minutes left until kick-off now, the two teams are out of the tunnel and onto the pitch, pre-match handshakes complete.

17:10. Key man: Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) - The 25-year-old English striker has been out of action with persistent injury problems over the past few months, which has really managed to hinder Liverpool's attempt for success in their hunt for silverware this season. He returned to the first-team with a goal against West Ham, despite only being on the pitch for 20 odd minutes. Looked sharp against Bolton in their replay when he was introduced, and created an assist during their 3-2 win over Tottenham in midweek. Can he use his blistering pace, agility and attacking positioning to good use, to conjure up some magic for the visitors today?

17:00. Key man: Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) - In the absence of Mile Jedinak, in the heart of midfield, the Welshman will have to be the engine running the team, starting counter attacks and breaking up efficiently, which he has done very well over the past few games especially. Liverpool are no pushovers, and with the likes of Henderson up against him, it could promise to be a battle for possession throughout.

16:50. Steven Gerrard is unavailable today, due to his hamstring problem. Vice-captain and younger compatriot of Steven, Jordan Henderson, 24, is expected to captain the side today. Raheem Sterling is expected to be out for the next six to eight days with a foot injury, he suffered before their recent 3-2 victory over Tottenham.

16:48. Speaking of attack-minded players, The Reds have three on the bench! Balotelli, Borini and Lambert, all of which will be analysing team-mate Sturridge's performance today, as well as probably wondering what they can do to get themselves into the first-team starting eleven on a more regular basis.

16:47. Can, Sakho and Skrtel start in a three-man defensive formation once more, with Moreno a more attacking full-back whilst Lallana and Coutinho are the playmakers just behind Sturridge, playing up top by himself today. Slightly disappointed not to see Jordon Ibe at least amongst the substitutes for today's game, but Rodgers probably has his reasons.

16:46. Papa Souare, who signed for Crystal Palace in the recent January transfer window, makes his official debut appearance for the hosts this evening playing at left-back. Yaya Sanogo is cup-tied following his loan move from FA Cup holders Arsenal, Jason Puncheon and Wilfried Zaha are amongst a decent-looking bench for Pardew's men today.

16:45. Interesting team line-ups from both today, not surprising that neither side has a significantly weaker side, which just goes to show there is no room for underestimating the opponent this evening!

LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Can, Sakho, Skrtel, Allen, Henderson, Moreno, Markovic, Lallana, Coutinho and Sturridge. Subs - Ward, Johnson, Lovren, Manquillo, Lambert, Borini and Balotelli.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Speroni, Kelly, Dann, Hangeland, Souare, Ledley, Ward, Campbell, Chamakh, Bolasie and Gayle. Subs - Hennessey, Mariappa, Delaney, Guedioura, Puncheon, Zaha and Murray.

16:30. Without further ado, just an hour away from kick-off now, which means that it's time for the confirmed team line-ups!

16:25. Another giant killing on the cards? Stoke are not exactly the best team left in the competition, but it's still a surprise that they are losing 4-1 against Championship side Blackburn, albeit with ten men after Geoff Cameron's dismissal led to Rudy Gestede's penalty strike.

16:20. A check up on the current FA Cup scores being played elsewhere today: Blackburn 4-1 Stoke, Derby 1-1 Reading

16:05. In their only meeting so far this season, Palace won 3-1 at home. Last season at Anfield, Liverpool won the corresponding fixture 3-1, but managed to throw away a three-goal lead with ten minutes to go and draw 3-3 with The Eagles on their home turf. This was heralded by many as the big sign that The Reds would fail to secure the Premier League title, with Manchester City going on to be crowned winners last May.

16:00. An hour-and-a-half remains now until the start of play at Selhurst Park (5.30pm)... Time for a recap on the past few meetings between the two sides.

15:45. Pre-match reading? Look no further! Have a read of the match preview, written by Charlie Malam here! https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/450221-preview-crystal-palace-vs-liverpool-tricky-trip-to-selhurst-for-rodgers-and-co.html?c=0

15:30. How the pitch looks, ahead of kick-off this evening:

15:25. Palace will go into the game with nothing to lose, Liverpool meanwhile are still targeting a possible double with this competition and the Europa League still up for grabs for Rodgers' men. Tweet me at @Football365Mo with your thoughts, ahead of kick-off.

15:20. Predictions for today's match? Palace have made Selhurst Park a fortress, Liverpool hate playing away against them, so it should make for an intriguing watch.

15:15. In today's earlier game, West Brom thumped West Ham with a rather one-sided 4-0 scoreline! Have a read of the match report, written by Sam France - here! https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/west-bromwich-albion/450607-west-brom-vs-west-ham-report.html

15:12. Many neutrals will be hoping for an entertaining game tonight, with the "magic of the cup" set to take over headlines once again perhaps? Elsewhere today, Blackburn host Stoke, Derby are up against Reading whilst Arsenal host Middlesbrough and Bradford entertain Sunderland tomorrow.

15:10. Crystal Palace look a team rejuvenated following the arrival of Newcastle manager Alan Pardew at the helm, who has helped maintain a steady balance within the side and The Eagles have been impressive in the past month or so of his tenure.

15:05. In the last round, Palace managed to beat Southampton 3-2 away from home, whilst Liverpool left it late in their fourth round replay to progress past Championship outfit Bolton Wanderers.

15:00. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be covering the interesting fixture set to take place at Selhurst Park later this coming evening, between Crystal Palace and Liverpool in an all Premier League FA Cup affair this weekend.