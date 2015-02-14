Score match West Bromwich Albion - West Ham United Live and FA Cup Scores 2014

So, West Brom progress to the last eight of the FA Cup with a sensational performance against a West Ham side who never showed up. Thanks for tuning into VAVEL UK's live commentary of today's first FA Cup fifth round game, enjoy the rest of your Saturday and be sure to tune in tomorrow for live commentary of Tim Sherwood's first game as Aston Villa boss against Midlands rivals Leicester City! Until then, Goodbye!

Full-time: West Bromwich Albion 4-0 West Ham United

91' Tony Pulis makes his last substitution, bringing off Craig Gardner for Cristian Gamboa.

87' Substitute McManaman curls an effort just wide of the post.

86' West Brom make their second substitute as the game comes to a close, Brown Ideye comes off to a warm reception from the home crowd and is replace by Chris Baird.

85' Carl Jenkinson blasts an effort miles over the West Brom goal, summing up West Ham's performance today.

81' Morrison's long-range effort is well-saved by Adrian.

79' McManaman finds Ideye with a cross, who's denied of a hat-trick by a great save from Adrian. The Spaniard is certainly being put to work in the final minutes of the game.

78' West Brom make their first change, Stephane Sessegnon comes off to a loud ovation from the ecstatic home crowd and is replace by Callum McManaman.

76' Dawson makes space for a shot, which is saved brilliantly by Adrian.

72' Shortly after the red card, West Ham are made to pay as Berahino beats the offisde trap to finish superbly past Adrian at the near post.

72' GOAL 4-0 WEST BROM - Saido Berahino

70' The substitute, who seemed to give West Ham a spark of light, commits a silly foul on Brunt, who then confronts the Frenchman which leads to him pushes Brunt in the face in front of the referee, leaving Atkinson with no choice but to send him off.

70' RED CARD FOR WEST HAM - MORGAN AMALFITANO (Violent Conduct)

68' Allardyce uses his remaining substitutes, bringing off Song and Sakho for Carlton Cole and Joey O'brien.

66' FANTASTIC SAVE! Cresswell's cross is met by Sakho who heads the ball back the way it came and is denied Foster, who is then saved by Craig Dawson clearing the ball to deny Sakho of a rebound.

63' Diafra Sakho lays off a pass first-time to substitute Amalfitano, who bursts past the West Brom defence but his touch is too heavy and Foster collects the ball.

62' Over an hour into the game, West Ham are yet to register a shot on target and are 3-0 down to Pulis' side. A comeback incoming for Allardyce's side? I doubt it.

59' The first substitute of the game comes from West Ham, as Kevin Nolan is replaced by Morgan Amalfitano.

57' At first, Ideye misses the initial cross from Chris Brunt, which is exceptionally delivered but Sessegnon gets on the end of it and chips it onto Ideye's head who guides it into the back of the net.

57' GOAL 3-0 WEST BROM - Brown Ideye

54' Alex Song plays a one-two with Valencia, who's fouled in the process, but Martin Atkinson plays advantage as Song's tame effort is easily caught by Foster.

51' Dangerous free-kick launched into the West Brom area by West Ham, however the assistant's flag is raised for offisde on West Ham captain Kevin Nolan, who stuck the ball into the back of the net.

49' West Ham win a corner in front of their travelling supporters, but the eventual corner is cleared by West Brom.

46' Slow restart from West Ham, much of the same from the first half with little movement from Allardyce's side when in possession of the ball.

13:47: The teams are back out for the second half. No changes from either side, West Brom to kick-off.

West Brom have been solid at the back, giving West Ham little to no chances to break them down and get in behind their defence. Can West Ham provide a sensational comeback? Or will West Brom remain strong in defence and efficient in attack? Stay with us for the second half to find out.

Half-time: West Brom 2-0 West Ham

45' Two minutes of added time.

44' James Tomkins meets a Stewart Downing corner but heads over the bar.

42' Morrison was given too much space to run into by the West Ham midfield, leading to a 25-yard strike from the West Brom midfielder which gave Adrian little chance as it swerved past the Spanish goalkeeper into the far corner.

42' GOAL 2-0 WEST BROM - James Morrison

40' West Ham still yet to have a real clear cut chance due to West Brom staying extremely solid at the back.

37' Gardner's thunderous 35-yard strike blasts off the bar, leaving Adrian with no hope. Unlucky for West Brom.

35' West Brom awarded a free-kick for a challenge on Claudio Yacob by Valencia. The set-piece is cleared and Joleon Lescott finds Stephane Sessegnon who blasts his shot over the bar from 25 yards out.

33' Slow build-up from West Ham leads to an over-hit Carl Jenkinson cross. West Brom throw-in to follow.

31' A great defensive header from Gareth McCauley wins possession back for West Brom.

29' West Ham struggling to get in behind this well-organised West Brom defence, Tony Pulis will be pleased with what he's seen so far.

25' The man who almost swapped the Midlans for Qatar on deadline day is causing the West Ham defence some real problems, this time breaking away on the counter-attack and managing to win his side a corner. However, nothing comes of it.

23' Following a West Brom corner, Ideye uses an imaginative piece of skill to nutmeg Nolan, who then uses his body to beat the Nigerian to the ball causing penalty appeals from the home support. Nothing given.

20' Craig Dawson controls a long ball brilliantly, and squares it across goal for Brown Ideye to grab his third goal in as many games.

19' GOAL 1-0 WEST BROM - Brown Ideye

16' Enner Valencia's dipping free-kick is miles over the bar, easy for Ben Foster who watches it go over. West Brom are looking very compact and difficult to break down, this could be a challenge for the Hammers.

15' Clumsy challenge by James Morrison on Enner Valencia on the edge of the West Brom area. Free-kick to West Ham.

9' Craig Gardner meets a cross with a cracking shot which just fizzes wide of the goal.

8' James Morrison's shot deflects onto the arm of Kevin Nolan, penalty appeals from the home crowd, but nothing given. No penalty.

6' Aaron Cresswell strikes his free-kick over the bar, only real chance so far.

5' Mark Noble is fouled on the edge of the area, free-kick to West Ham.

3' No chances worth mentioning so far, both sides set out looking to attack. Clearly neither manager is in favour of a replay here.

Kick-off!

12:44: Due to some difficulties I was unable to bring you all the pre-match build-up and I sincerely apologise for that, however the game is here now and ready to kick-off!

West Ham subs: Jaaskelainen, Demel, O'Brien, Henry, Amalfitano, Lee, Cole.

West Ham starting XI: Adrian, Jenkinson, Tomkins, Kouyate, Cresswell, Song, Noble, Nolan (c), Downing, Sakho, Valencia.

West Brom subs: Myhill, Baird, Olsson, McManaman, Pocognoli, Gamboa, Wisdom.

West Brom XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Lescott, Brunt (c), Gardner, Yacob, Morrison, Sessegnon, Berahino, Ideye.

11:45: We're just an hour away from kick-off, here are the lineups as follows.

11.40: West Ham manager, Sam Allardyce, arriving at the Hawthorns.

11:39: In the reverse fixture however, a Saido Berahino equaliser cancelled out Diafra Sakho's opener to complete a 1-1 draw at the Boleyn Ground.

11:38: These two sides have also already met twice in the Premier League this season in the space of a month. The first game took place at the Hawthorns and saw West Ham run out 2-1 winners with goals from Kevin Nolan and James Tomkins after a Craig Dawson opener.

11:37: The last time these two sides met in the FA Cup, West Ham were 2-0 victors at the Hawthorns in 1993. I'm sure they'll be looking for a repeat of the fixture which took place 22 years ago. Oh and the scorers? Clive Allen and Mark Robson, I'm sure you all remember their playing days..... Right?

11:36: Sam Allardyce hasn't had much to moan about in the Premier League this season, nonetheless his side hasn't won a league game in almost a month and the 1-1 draw against Manchester United recently was seen as a huge disappointment due to leading the majority of the game until a late Daley Blind equaliser broke West Ham hearts.

11:35: West Brom have also been in fine form in the Premier League recently picking up four points out of a possible six in their last two games to lift them away from the relegation zone. An impressive 2-0 win against Swansea at the weekend saw a glimpse of a possible strike partneship developing between West Brom strikers Brown Ideye and Saido Berahino, who both got on the scoresheet.

11:34: West Ham were caught in controversy after their progression from the fourth round, as Diafra Sakho scored the winning goal in a 1-0 away win at League 1 club Bristol City. The Senegalese striker was due to be at the AFCON with his national side to receive treatment for an injury he had sustained, however West Ham decided to keep him at the club to be treated.

11:32: West Brom head into this game after a tough 2-1 win in the previous round versus Midlands rivals Birmingham City, Victor Anichebe's brace proved to be the difference for the Baggies

11:30: Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live coverage of the first FA Cup fifth round game of this weekend between fellow Premier League clubs West Bromwich Albion and West Ham. West Brom manager Tony Pulis will be looking to build on last weekend's Premier League win and progress into the next round today, however he has West Ham manager 'Big Sam' Allardyce and his West Ham side in his way. With Kick-off just being under an hour away, we'll provide you with pre-match build-up and the team lineups, which should be in shortly. Make sure you keep following!