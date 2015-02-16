Hodgson: Excited to have Sturridge back

Roy Hodgson has insisted that there is no ongoing tension between himself and the Liverpool hierachy, following his immediate plans to recall 25-year-old striker Daniel Sturridge to the England fold - ahead of their international fixtures next month against Lithuania and Italy.

It was reported that there was discontent from the Liverpool perspective, following the news of Sturridge's injury problem whilst training with the national side back in September. He has been out of action with persistent muscle issues since then - but has gradually returned to the fray for Brendan Rodgers' side, and performed well in his first few fixtures back for the first-team.

He scored in their 2-0 win over West Ham at the end of last month, created an assist during midweek against Tottenham and also got on the scoresheet in their most recent fixture, a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Fifth Round on Saturday.

Hodgson had this to say: "Of course I am excited to have him back, as long as he is playing well and playing. I haven't had to pick the team or squad yet - I have a few weeks to do that. But, of course, I have always said that Daniel, for me, is a player that I think has the talent we are looking for. I am really delighted that he is not suffering from his muscle problems any more and we have the chance to bring him back."

On the subject on his injury problems being the direct cause of his specifically tailored training programme: "It was unfortunate that Daniel got injured as he did and we were sad about that, but he has had a few injuries since then and I haven't seen too many people writing about that or has that been put down to our count as well? The other three muscle injuries he has picked up since our one, is that due to England and the way we work as well? I don't think so.

It is ijust one of those things - it is unfortunate that Daniel has had a period of time where he has been plagued by injuries, but I am pleased he is not that way anymore and that he is back playing."