Preston North End - Manchester United Score Match Live Commentary of FA Cup 2015

21:40. That's it from us here at VAVEL tonight, we hope you've enjoyed our live coverage of what ended up being an entertaining enough FA Cup tie. No giantkilling tonight, but this does set up another cracking tie - Arsenal await for Manchester United in the quarter-finals. I've been Sam France; thank you and goodnight.

90+4' Valencia concedes another corner, battling with Robinson for the ball near the corner flag. Garner's header bobbles wide, and the referee blows for full-time.

90+3' Robinson delivers a looping ball into the box from the right with Garner and Laird in space, but Valencia nods it behind. Laird's header from the corner is well saved low down by De Gea, and Young hacks the ball clear from just in front of the goalline.

90+1' Another look at the penalty incident - it's a clear dive from Rooney, but had he not moved his leg out of the way he would have doubtlessly been clattered by Stuckmann. Probably a fair decision.

90' Preston seem to have recognised that their cup run is coming to an end, punting the ball forwards with no real aim or hope of success at times. Four minutes added on.

89' Difficult to see whether or not Stuckmann actually made contact with Rooney there, but he certainly didn't make contact with the ball. Looked stone-wall from Dowd's position, as indeed it did from mine upon first seeing.

88' GOAL! Rooney powers the ball into the top-left corner, sending Stuckmann the wrong way.

87' Penalty to Manchester United - Rooney breaks clear and Stuckmann comes sliding out. Rooney trips himself, but Dowd understandably sees a foul and Rooney has the chance for his first goal of 2015.

85' Herrera is sent flying by a foul in the centre circle, but it isn't as bad as it first appeared and nothing more than a free kick is given. United looking to take the sting out of the game now, keeping the ball and taking it forward in a more measured fashion.

83' Preston have a two-on-two after Robinson cuts out a pass in the middle of the United half, but he panics somewhat and lets fly from range. His shot is well-struck, but arrows straight into the arms of De Gea.

82' Young lofts a hopeful ball forwards and Di Maria controls it well with a leaping touch, but he is forced wide and his eventual delivery is easily dealt with low down by Stuckmann.

79' Aside from a 10-15 minute spell after half time, Preston haven't posed too much of a threat in this game. Reid hits a first-time shot just wide from the edge of the area, but they'll need more than that if they're to force a replay.

77' Simon Grayson rolls the dice in response to United taking the lead, inconveniencing text commentators up and down the country by making all of his substitutions at once. Fellaini has a chance to seal the win after turning his defender, but Stuckmann saves with his legs.

75' Preston subs: Davies, Kilkenny and Wright off, Robinson, Reid and Wiseman on.

74' Rooney's ball is almost perfect as Di Maria goes flying through on goal, but Stuckmann gets out brilliantly to clear. Neuer-esque - maybe it's a German thing.

72' Valencia delivers a good ball towards Fellaini at the back post. His initial header is well saved low down by Stuckmann, but the midfielder reacts first and stabs the rebound in despite the presence of a defender on the line.

72' GOAL! United have turned the game on it's head, Fellaini gives them the lead!

71' Davies is given his final warning by Phil Dowd, making a heavy and mis-timed sliding challenge on Smalling. The referee's message is clear - one more and you're off.

70' Gallagher shoots from the resulting free kick, bending a right-footed shot just over the bar - good effort, from what wasn't a simple position.

69' Garner tries to make room for a shot, cleverly cutting inside from the left where he is fouled by Rojo. Yellow card for the United defender.

67' Kilkenny is booked for an obvious foul on Young, whose introduction has really brought United back to life. Rooney's delivery from the left is disappointing, and is easily headed away.

65' Young squares the ball towards Herrera, who clips a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner. The ball passes Rooney in an offside position and Preston are furious that the goal stands, but stand it does - all to play for once again.

65' GOAL! United level, it's another FA Cup goal for Ander Herrera!

62' Fellaini collects the ball at the edge of the six yard box but Huntington gets down to make a challenge. The Belgium midfielder almost gets two bites of the cherry, but Huntington keeps his body on top of the ball until Stuckmann can get across to pick it up from underneath him.

61' Humphrey delivers a fantastic long ball from the halfway line to Garner, but the forward cannot generate enough power on his flicked header and De Gea gets down to make the save.

60' Falcao's number is up after another uninspiring performance - even if he does look perplexed to see it on the fourth official's board. Ashley Young takes his place.

59' Valencia's lofted cross from deep is nodded half clear by Clarke, and Rooney's attempt to hook the ball over his shoulder and back into the danger zone loops straight into the waiting arms of Stuckmann.

58' Di Maria takes aim and fires from range, but his powerful low strike is comfortably taken by Stuckmann. Everything is going through the Argentine at the minute.

57' Di Maria is rolling around on the floor after a challenge from Welsh, but his wails are in vain as no free kick is given. Ashley Young is being prepped to come on in the near future.

55' Di Maria threads Shaw in down the left, but his first time cross is overhit, flying over everybody and out for a throw-in on the opposite side of the pitch.

54' Gallagher's delivery from another free kick out on the right wing is poor, and a hopeful half-volleyed shot is immediately charged down at the edge of the area.

53' A Preston free kick on the right is attacked by Clarke at the far post, but he can't quite get a strong foot to the ball and it dribbles just past wide. Preston are full of confidence now, as Fellaini is pulled back for a foul inside the home side's penalty area.

52' Blind's curled delivery from the right after a run from Valencia is caught by the gargantuan Stuckmann, standing at almost two metres tall.

51' Davies is bundled over in the area trying to win a header from a Preston throw-in, but there are no real calls for a penalty and nothing is given.

49' Laird was booked for some overexuberant celebrations with the Preston fans, but I don't think he'll be all that bothered. United simply have to improve now, or it's another trophyless season at Old Trafford.

48' Davies holds the ball up and plays Laird in for the second time this half, and the left winger's powerful low shot across goal goes through De Gea after a slight deflection off Valencia. We might just have a giantkilling on our hands!

48' GOOOAAAAAAL! Preston take the lead, it's Scott Laird!

47' Preston come flying out of the blocks as they did in the first half, winning the ball and taking it forwards. Laird's low cross from the left is dealt with, before Garner just fails to bring the ball under control to lay him off once again, this time inside the penalty area.

46' Kickoff: No changes for either side at half time, Rooney and Falcao get the second half underway.

20:46. The teams are on their way back out, United taking their places first before the home side eventually follow them out onto the pitch.

20:45. I've had my half-time orange and the second half is moments away. I get the feeling Louis Van Gaal might need to change something, and he isn't short of options on the bench - Mata, Januzaj, Young and Wilson are all available.

20:35. Not the scintillating end-to-end encounter that the first five minutes threatened, but it hasn't been a bad game. The eleven-times winners are being made to work for it but a late flurry of half-chances offers some hope of a goal in the second half, which one suspects would open the game up.

45+1' Garner gets a shot away from inside the D, but a deflection off Smalling takes all the pace off the ball and De Gea can pick it up with ease. As he clears it, Phil Dowd blows his whistle and the players go in for half time.

45' Rooney is behind once again down the left, but his whipped cross from the byline is just out of the reach of Fellaini. Just one minute added on at the end of the half.

44' Falcao controls the ball inside the area with Rooney and Fellaini to his side, but Wright manages to knock the ball away from the forward with his back to goal.

42' Another long ball for once seems to work as Rooney beats the offside trap, but he doesn't quite manage to bring the pass down and Stuckmann gratefully holds onto the ball.

41' The pace of the game has dipped in the last few minutes. United look to be running out of ideas, and Preston's fleeting threat has disappeared.

39' The first yellow card of the evening goes to - as if you even need telling - Kevin Davies, for tripping Herrera in the centre of the park.

38' Rojo threads a great ball down the left and Rooney gets around his defender to latch onto it. The ball eventually comes to Di Maria, whose curling left-footed shot from the edge of the area is immediately blocked and cleared.

37' Rooney's diagonal ball across 40 or 50 yards in the vague direction of Fellaini on the right wing is overhit, bouncing out for yet another goal kick. Stuckmann is seeing plenty of the ball, but hasn't really had a shot to save thus far.

35' United keep the ball some 35 yards away from goal and, with no killer passes obvious, Blind plays a hopeful ball over the top for Falcao to chase. Stuckmann barely has to move to come out and claim it.

33' Di Maria attempts a cross from deep down the left but, in all honesty, makes a right hash of it, the ball soaring over the goal and behind for a goal kick.

32' Preston maintain the pressure without really threatening to make anything of it. The ball moves from side to side and into the outer reaches of the penalty area, but the hosts can't fashion a shooting opportunity and Valencia brings it away.

31' Davies wins a header at the edge of the area and Gallagher tries to latch onto it, but Herrera removes the danger, hoofing the ball out into touch.

30' Di Maria runs across the edge of the area and plays a deft ball into the feet of Falcao, but the Colombian can't bring it under control in trying to spin past his marker and the ball slips through to Stuckmann.

29' Falcao is fouled again, Wright bundling him to the floor in the centre of the attacking half. The ball is played down the right wing and Valencia delivers a cross towards the edge of the area, but it is headed away before Fellaini or Rooney can get back to it.

27' Gallagher swings in a dangerous right-footed free kick from the left wing, but Garner heads over.

26' More than halfway through the first 45 minutes, and this has been a fairly even affair so far. United have predictably looked the more likely to make something happen, but their hosts have matched them and are getting the ball higher up the pitch having weathered an early storm.

25' Di Maria delivers a free kick into a dangerous area from deep on the right, but Falcao is half a yard off the pace and doesn't manage to get a touch.

24' Preston's game plan seems to be to try and exploit the wide areas using their wing-backs, but the pace and strength of Valencia and Shaw has thwarted them at every attempt so far.

22' Di Maria looks to break away at speed down the left but the ball bobbles across to Rooney, who promptly concedes a throw-in. Di Maria looks slightly annoyed.

21' Fellaini and Humphrey battle and scrap for the ball near the corner flag, but Fellaini scraps a little too hard and gives away a foul. Well defended by attacking wing-back Humphrey.

19' Another inswinging Rooney corner from the left is headed clear by the first defender and Humphrey races away down the right, but Shaw matches him for pace and guards the ball out for a goal kick.

18' Smalling makes an error which almost allows top scorer Garner in behind, but the big defender gets back and muscles the forward off the ball. Meanwhile, Fellaini is back on the pitch with a fetching new pair of shorts.

17' They're dropping like flies! Davies is back on, but Fellaini is next on the sidelines having taken an unseen elbow to the face from Liverpool fan Welsh. I believe the phrase is 'some of his own medicine'.

16' Davies is momentarily off the pitch, receiving some treatment and a new, nameless shirt. Not quite sure what happened there.

15' Stuckmann is left rooted to the spot as Di Maria takes over, bending a left-footed shot which curves away from the bottom corner and bounces wide.

14' Wright fouls Falcao some 20-25 yards from goal, slightly to the right of centre. Dangerous position considering the wealth of talent lining up to take it.

13' Shaw gets back to muscle Davies away from goal, giving away a throw-in which is easily cleared. Garner goes down off the ball at the edge of the area, but some half-hearted penalty shouts aren't dignified with a response by Phil Dowd.

12' Clarke's high pass back to Stuckmann looks dangerous, but the German keeper controls the ball deftly on his chest before hammering the ball unconvincingly towards the centre circle.

10' Danger for the hosts. Rooney should be in on goal but either his pace or his ball control lets him down, and the defence gets back to cover. Rooney's eventual through ball to Fellaini on the right is too heavy, and Stuckmann comes out to claim it.

9' After the home crowd's customary minute's applause for the late, great Sir Tom Finney, it must be said that the atmosphere at Deepdale tonight is absolutely terrific, and both sides are trying to come forwards to compliment it.

8' Blind is next to attempt a pass over the top of the home defence, but it bobbles through to Stuckmann in the Preston goal.

7' Di Maria's chipped ball over the top towards Falcao is calmly nodded back to the goalkeeper by Clarke.

6' Kilkenny's free kick from close to the halfway line sails over a crowd of players in the penalty area and out for a United goal kick.

5' Di Maria attempts to poke a ball through with the outside of his left boot, but his pass is wayward and Stuckmann comes out of his penalty area to punt the ball clear.

4' Preston look to come forward but veteran forward Davies - looking for his second goal of the season - is caught offside.

3' First corner of the match for United on the left, taken by Rooney. His inswinging ball is headed back out to him but, as the second ball comes in, a Preston defender is fouled and an early spell of pressure fizzles out.

2' Falcao is given a ball to chase down the right wing and he reaches it, but Preston get bodies across to deal with him. Valencia's eventual cross is easily headed away.

1' Three-at-the-back Preston showing no fear here, and they play the ball straight forward from kickoff. They lose possession immediately, but that's not the point.

1' Kickoff: Preston get us underway, and we're off!

19:44. The two teams are out, with Arsene Wenger now keeping an eye over proceedings at Deepdale. Stick with us - this should be a cracker of a cup tie.

19:42. If it wasn't already, this cup has just been blown wide open! Liverpool against giantkilling Blackburn, Bradford handed a winnable tie at home to Reading and the tie of the round, tonight's winners going through to face holders Arsenal. All that, and a West Midlands derby thrown in for good measure. Lovely.

19:40. Aston Villa - West Bromwich Albion

19:40. Preston North End or Manchester United - Arsenal

19:40. Bradford City - Reading

19:39. Quarter final draw: Liverpool - Blackburn Rovers

19:38. Just to help you picture the scene, the draw for the next round will be made by England boss Roy Hodgson and Brian Finney, son of the late Preston legend Sir Tom Finney.

19:33. The scene is set. Here's a slightly disorientating fish-eye view of the stadium, which is now completely packed. (Image from Conor McNamara of the BBC)

19:30. We'll have the draw for the quarter-finals before the match begins, in just a few moments. With only eight balls in the bag, it shouldn't take too long.

19:28. Meanwhile, one of his defensive partners for the night Luke Shaw has spoken of the desire in the United squad to lift the trophy and end their short trophy drought. "I think everyone wants to win. If you look at our team, a lot of the players haven’t won it – I think the captain Wayne Rooney will want to win it especially, but young players like me and Adnan [Januzaj] and the others really want to win the competition too. We’re really looking forward to it."

19:26. Chris Smalling has been talking to MUTV about the upsides of being the lesser side in a cup tie such as this one. "I’ve played as an underdog before and you play without fear and with nothing to lose. All you can do is go out and do you best. We as United players have to make sure we do our jobs and give 100 per cent as Preston will be 100 per cent committed. We need to match that and hopefully let our quality shine through."

19:23. Manchester United substitutes: Evans, Mata, Januzaj, Young, Valdes, McNair, Wilson.

19:21. Preston North End substitutes: Wiseman, Reid, King, Robinson, Brownhill, Hudson, Ebanks-Blake.

19:19. Having presumably Wikipedia'd 'Preston North End', Mata then went on to give a brief history of one of professional football's oldest clubs, calling tonight's game a "historic" fixture. But then, it's already a historic night for football - it's James Beattie's birthday! Hooray!

19:17. In his blog on the Manchester United website, Spanish schemer Juan Mata has warned his teammates against complacency in tonight's fixture. "All of us in the club are very aware of the good chance we have to achieve something great in this competition, and we will try to lift the trophy. But we must go step by step and focus only on this round."

19:15. Things are looking quite nice in Preston tonight. With half an hour to go, the scene is well and truly set. Isn't it nice. (Image courtesy of the BBC)

19:12. The might and muscle of United made considerably harder work of things, needing a replay to beat lowly Cambridge at Old Trafford - which they did, 3-0.

19:09. Let's take a look at how the two sides got this far. Preston recorded a fairly simple victory over League Cup semi-finalists Sheffield United in the previous round, and just for a treat, you can watch the highlights below.

19:06. As things stand, then, it's looking like a historic year for the FA Cup, with United and Arsenal looking like the most likely to lift the trophy for what would be a record twelfth time. West Brom, Reading, Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Bradford and of course Preston are all that stands in their way.

19:02. On the other side of the coin, their illustrious opponents tonight are the trophy's most successful side, tied with Arsenal on 11 victories. However, their last final was in 2007, and their last victory way back in 2004, beating Millwall at the Millennium Stadium. Ruud Van Nistelrooy (2) and a teenage Cristiano Ronaldo got the goals in a 3-0 stroll against second tier Millwall.

18:58. Preston have lifted the trophy on more than one occasion, but not in living memory. Their two triumphs came in 1889 and 1938, though more recently they reached the final in 1954 and 1964.

18:55. Let's take a short trip down memory lane and have a look at the two sides' respective histories in this competition - starting with our hosts.

18:50. And in the red corner... Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Blind, Herrera, Rooney, Fellaini, Di Maria, Falcao

18:48. Which, as it happens, is pretty much immediately. Preston North End starting XI: Stuckmann, Clarke,Huntington, Wright, Laird, Humphrey, Welsh, Kilkenny, Gallagher, K. Davies, Garner.

18:45. Just an hour to go until kickoff, we'll have all of the buildup and team news as soon as it's available. Don't go anywhere.

18:40. A Preston win tonight would arguably be the biggest shock of the round, but there have been plenty to choose from. Blackburn thrashing Stoke, Bradford toppling Sunderland, Aston Villa scoring twice - magic of the cup, eh?

18:35. Stuckmann also fired an opening shot across the bows of United's much-maligned multi-million pound strike force, saying, "If you look at their line-up we'll be playing against some really good players but I think if you play as a team, as we did against Sheffield United [in the fourth round] for example, then we've got a chance as well.



"Obviously if you're on the pitch you don't realise who you're playing against, it's more before and after the game, but on the pitch I don't care who's not scoring against me!" Famous last words.

18:30. German goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann claims to have had two goals in football - to play at Championship level and against the big boys in the cup - and he hopes to have achieved them both by the end of this season.

"My first aim was to go back to where I have been, that was in Germany the Championship level," he said. "I still want to go back there with Preston and the other thing was just in the FA Cup, playing against the big teams. I think this is the first big game we've had since I've been here and obviously I'm looking forward to it.

18:25. In the other dugout, Preston boss Grayson has been playing down the importance of the tie for his side, piling the pressure on the visiting side.

“If I was offered a guarantee that we would beat United or ­promotion, I would take promotion every time," he claimed. “Whatever happens on Monday, our aim is to get into the Championship.

“In that respect, it’s a bigger game for United than us because the FA Cup is the only trophy they can win this season.” Excuses, excuses, or managerial mind games?

18:20. A defensive midfielder, then. Who's it going to be? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter, @sjakef, and the best will be featured on here - if you're feeling extra brave, give me your score predictions as well!

18:15. Here's some interesting news for the Red Devils amongst you. Upon being asked if he was in the market for a new midfielder, Van Gaal responded, "Of course, of course."

He went on, "I am looking for balance and I need balance in midfield. When I play with [Adnan] Januzaj and [Angel] Di Maria in the midfield positions, then you need a certain balance for that kind of creative player.

"So, when you have these creative players, and also [Radamel] Falcao and [Robin] van Persie are creative players, then you have four creative players and you have to look for balance in your team."

18:10. Preston midfielder John Welsh has been speaking of his extra motivation for the game going into this tie - 31-year-old is a childhood Liverpool fan.

"Everyone knows of the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, it's going to be a great game, I'm really looking forward to it", he gushed. "I can't be held responsible for if I score the winner, so if it's me that scores the winner in the 92nd minute then anything could happen!"

18:05. United fans will need to keep an eye out for Preston striker Joe Garner tonight. Despite a three-month lay-off with a knee injury, the 26-year-old is his side's top scorer with 14 goals so far this season, including two against Chesterfield in his starting return last week.

18:00. However, they haven't met since 1972 - indeed, their last five meetings have all been in the cup, such has been the gulf in league standing between the two. Preston haven't won since 1959, when they recorded a 4-0 victory against a United side featuring a 21-year-old Bobby Charlton. How time flies.

17:55. Manchester United do have the better record in this fixture - as they do in most fixtures, admittedly - but Preston have run them close with 22 wins to United's 31, and a further 22 draws.

17:50. However, the former Eredivisie, Bundesliga and La Liga-winning coach is wary of the possibility of an upset at Deepdale tonight.

"I think it's always difficult to beat a lower team and you cannot do it well," the Dutchman explained to MUTV. "In spite of the 3-0 result [against Cambridge in the previous round], you never do it well because everybody expects more. I am pleased we have to play against Preston North End now but also I know it shall be very difficult to beat them."

17:45. Louis van Gaal, meanwhile, is unsurprisingly confident that his side can go all the way in the FA Cup this year, in what is their only realistic chance of silverware this season.

"The FA Cup is a trophy and I'm living for trophies as a coach," he stated. "For me, personally, I want a trophy everywhere I work in my first season. We have a real chance now. We are the highest-ranked team in the FA Cup. Our status is of the highest club.

"People are maybe betting on us but I am not allowed!" he joked. "I am not a casino man. The highest-ranked teams have the better chance of winning."

17:40. However, he does not think his side are turning up just to make up the numbers, continuing, "That's no disrespect, our players are in League One for a reason and potentially some might go into the Premier League one day but these players are gracing World Cups, the finest stadiums and games around the globe.

"It will be an unbelievable experience for the players, you don't realise actually how big a tie this is when you see it until you realise the number of TV stations and how many countries it's going to hit over the next few days."

17:35. Preston boss Grayson has clearly been looking forward to this tie, describing it as a "fantastic game".

"This is what you work so hard for, these games," he said. "The players work hard in pre-season and over the course of the season to try and get the opportunity to go and play against the best players. Most notably against players that they will probably never get the chance to maybe play against again."

17:30. Their illustrious visitors have been less convincing of late, having drawn at West Ham and struggled past an unlucky Burnley side at the weekend.

17:25. The home side are in a good little run of form at the minute, with three straight victories in all competitions, and they occupy fourth position in League One.

17:20. Louis Van Gaal has almost a full compliment of players to choose from, but Michael Carrick is sidelined with a calf injury. Phil Jones and Daley Blind both came off with knocks in the win against Burnley, and are unlikely to feature tonight as a result. Robin van Persie is also doubtful.

17:15. Preston boss Simon Grayson already has one famous cup win over United under his belt. He was Leeds boss when Jermaine Beckford scored to record a famous 1-0 victory in 2010, but the striker, now 31, is unavailable for the Lilywhites tonight due to an ear infection.

17:10. Some early team news for you. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Daniel Johnson are both cup-tied, so tonight's hosts will have to make at least two changes to their line-up.

17:05. It's fair to say it's been another weekend of shocks in the world's most historic cup competition. Championship side Blackburn humiliated Stoke on Saturday, while League One's Bradford continued their fairytale run with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland yesterday. This cup is wide open.

17:00. Hello and welcome to our live commentary of Manchester United's trip to Preston North End in the fifth round of the FA Cup. We'll have all the build-up, minute-by-minute analysis and buildup throughout the evening, so stay right here on VAVEL!