Preston North End 1-3 Manchester United: Goals from Herrera, Fellaini and Rooney do the job

After narrowly avoiding an embarrassing cup upset at the hands of League Two side Cambridge United in the last round – winning a replay 3-0 after being held to a 0-0 draw at the Abbey Stadium – Louis van Gaal’s side knew they must be wary of the threat Simon Grayson’s Preston North End could cause them in this FA Cup fifth round tie.

Already the vultures have begun to circle Old Trafford, the critics questioning and probing into Van Gaal’s often strange – and frankly disconcerting for United fans – tactics and squad selections. This result may not allay the fans’ fears, but will have been a much-needed injection of relief for the Dutchman. Goals from Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Wayne Rooney cancelled out a second-half Scott Laird opener, and saw his side through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Arsenal at home.

For all the pre-match talk of Grayson previously conquering Manchester United with Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup back in 2010, Jermaine Beckford’s heroics could not be replicated in this, the first time since the fourth round of the very same competition in 1972, that the two teams had met. Indeed, Beckford, who now plies his trade at Deepdale, was absent from the Preston side with an ear infection.

The away side came out all guns blazing, but despite the majority of possession in the first half, the familiar signs that have plagued United this season were on display once more: a lack of creativity, penetration, and a ponderous, predictable style of football that hardly troubled the Preston defence, or big German Thorsten Stuckmann in-between the sticks.

United’s chances were far from clear-cut, limited to snap efforts from range. An Ángel Di María free-kick on 15 minutes was always drifting wide, while a swung in set-piece effort a few minutes later from the Argentine was also ineffective and comfortably shepherded out by the defence.

It was a half of few chances, and not just for the away side; Preston struggled to carve out anything in the final third. Despite Kevin Davies making a nuisance of himself, he earned nothing but a yellow card for his troubles. Joe Garner - Preston’s highest goalscorer with 14 goals this season - was limited to only a snap header in the 27th minute, after being muscled out by Marcos Rojo, and a blocked shot from the edge of the box moments before the half-time whistle.

No changes at half-time, but a change in emphasis was evident; Preston came out of with an increased level of intensity, moving forward unchecked. Davies moved with the grace of his younger years, holding the ball up nicely and flicking it through to Laird, who unleashed a shot towards David de Gea’s goal. A slight deflection off Antonio Valencia was enough to put off the in-form Spaniard, the ball dribbling off his arm and hitting the net. Deepdale rocked off its hinges and United needed answers.

Van Gaal’s answer was another familiar sight: Ashley Young was brought on for a largely ineffective Radamel Falcao, with Fellaini moved up front. Preston, however, should have arguably made it 2-0 moments later. Garner was found with a floated ball in behind the United defence, but his free header lacked the power or placement to beat De Gea.

Young’s introduction gave United the additional threat they needed down the left and on 65 minutes they had an important equaliser – albeit in slightly controversial circumstances. Herrera found himself with the ball at feet in the Preston area, and duly made it count with a curling shot that bounced in off the post. Wayne Rooney was stood in an offside position, but just about managed to get his body out the way.

United will have felt hard done by themselves after an awful tackle from Davies went unpunished, despite it warranting a yellow card – and thus a red as he had already been booked. The fans’ displeasure was short-lived, however, as Valencia once again bombed down the right, getting to the by-line and crossing the ball. Fellaini rose high and headed towards the goal. Stuckmann saved, but could only parry it back into the Belgian’s path – who dispatched it with aplomb. The changes, arguably, had worked, and United had quickly turned around their fortunes.

Grayson reacted, bringing on Kyel Reid, Scott Wiseman and Neil Kilkenny in one final throw of the dice. With just over ten minutes on the clock, the former had his chance. A mishit, nervous clearance from Chris Smalling fell to the feet of Reid but his shot from the edge of the box was a snatchy effort and dribbled wide. Preston refused to roll over and with six minutes on the clock some sloppy play gave Callum Robinson a chance, but his shot from range was harmless.

In the end, it was a spirited performance from Grayson’s Preston, but in the final minutes United put the icing on cake. Rooney, moving forward, darted out of the way of an onrushing Stuckmann who was never going to get the ball, despite replays showing he made no contact. A yellow card for the goalkeeper and a thundered penalty down the middle – much out of relief - from the United captain, and Van Gaal could breathe again.

Preston rallied late with a ball cleared off the line by Young in the final moments, but it mattered not: United roll on to a potentially mouth-watering home tie against Arsenal. Questions will no doubt be asked of the performance, and Preston were spirited, but ultimately, there was no ‘magic of the FA Cup’ for a Grayson side this time around.