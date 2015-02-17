Lukas Podolski set for return to North London after Milan loan

Lukas Podolski, one of Arsenal's World Cup winning trio, looks set for a return to the Emirates Stadium once his loan spell with Italian club Inter Milan ends in the summer.

The German left the Emirates for the blue half of Milan on a short term deal in the January transfer-window, and after speaking with sports magazine kicker, it appears his current deal with Roberto Mancini's side may not be made permanent.

After gradually falling out of favour with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, Podolski sought pastures new for the promise of regular playing time, however he holds no grudge with his parent club and appears ready to fight for a first-team place next season. He told kicker; “As things stand now, I will return to London in the summer,” The German added; “There will be talks in March or April because the season ends in May. I had a great time in London, even though the last half-year wasn’t satisfying from a sporting perspective.”

The 29-year old was also quick to clear up the rumours of a falling out between himself and Wenger before his loan move and reaffirm his enjoyment in North London, by telling the sports magazine; “But it’s a fact that I never had problems there neither with the club, nor with Arsene Wenger, or even the fans. All I bemoaned was that once the move was sealed there were no farewell words from the club. But in spite of that I had two-and-a-half nice years, from a sporting and from a personal perspective. I am proud to have ended Arsenal’s trophy drought with my goals in the FA Cup and to have won this trophy as a German in England.”

Since signing for the Nerazzurri Podolski has featured six times but is yet to score for former Manchester City boss Mancini's side. Additionally, fellow January signing Xherdan Shaqiri has filled Inter's spare Europa League squad place, although Podolski, whilst receiving criticism for his non-inclusion, stated he was aware there would be no opportunity of European action on his arrival in Italy.

The German told kicker; "I am still the Lukas Podolski who is living his dream. And I don't let anyone take that away from me. That the critics fire too fast was also revealed when I was proclaimed a loser after not making the Europa League squad. But that was part of the contract talks, and was also openly communicated at an early stage."

As a fan favourite with the Emirates Stadium faithful, the club's arguably finest finisher will likely be welcomed back with open arms. However, the fun-loving German may well need to shun his social media activity and knuckle down to prove his worth to Arsenal boss Wenger, if he is to make a return to the Gunners first-team, alongside a host of world class attacking options on the red side of North London.