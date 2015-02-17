Lazar Markovic handed four-game European ban

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has been suspended for the club's next four European matches, after his sending-off against Swiss side Basel in the Champions League earlier on in the season.

The incident happened before Christmas for what the referee adjudged to be a deliberate arm raised to block off an opponent and the resulting punishment means the 20-year-old will be unavailable for the Reds' Europa League Last 32 ties against Besiktas, and will also be forced to sit out the last 16 home-and-away games, should Liverpool overcome their Turkish opposition..

The club have decided not to appeal the decision, with Markovic being handed a four-match ban for violent conduct as well as an extra game being added on as he was sent off whilst playing for Benfica in last year's Europa League semi-final. This has come as a big surprise to supporters and Markovic alike, given the foul was harshly given as a straight red card in the first place. He was running forward with the ball, and pushed his hand toward the face of defender Behrang Safari, who went down to ground in a rather threatrical manner, which was seen by the referee and adjudged to be worse than first thought. Replays showed there was barely any contact, but the intent to block the player from coming close to him, was part of the reason for the red card.

Brendan Rodgers said the following after that match: "I thought the sending off was a really disappointing decision by the referee. His fingernail barely touches the nose of the defender and the defender is the guy who should be looked at, for his reaction."

Markovic tweeted the following earlier this morning, in reaction to the news -