Preview: Liverpool - Besiktas - Reds looking for upper hand ahead of Turkey trip

Liverpool face a tough Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday evening, as they entertain Turkish league leaders Besiktas in the first-leg of the their knockout round meeting at Anfield.

The Reds began life this season returning to the lucrative Champions League for the first time in five years, but a third-placed group stage finish behind the scintillating Real Madrid and an organised Basel side saw them demoted to Europe's second-tier.

Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool manager, will be forced to make a number of tough decisions regarding his squad as he looks to mount a challenge for his first trophy on a number of fronts. With a number of injuries and suspensions to think about, the Northern Irishman will also have one eye on his side's crucial Premier League clash with Southampton on Sunday.

Rotating the squad across three fronts, with the Reds reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup and fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League, will be a tough test of the boss' credentials - as will facing Besiktas.

The Turkish giants currently sit atop the Super Lig, after the enigmatic Demba Ba struck in the 94th minute at the Ataturk Stadium to secure a 3-2 win at the weekend to consequently move them a point above arch-rivals Fenerbahce.

Ba, who arrived from Chelsea in the summer, has earned instant cult-hero status in the Turkish capital - having fired numerous crucial goals, and is just one of several dangerous threats to Liverpool's 16-game unbeaten run in normal time.

Slaven Bilic's side will be hoping to take some form of result back to a stadium which Liverpool have famous history with. The Ataturk was of course, hosting venue of the 2005 Champions League final in which the Reds came from 3-0 down at half-time to win on penalties in the "miracle of Istanbul."

But it will be far from easy for the in-form Premier League side. as well as having lost only once in their last 12, Besiktas supporters will be desperate to avenge the humiliating 8-0 loss they suffered on their last visit to Anfield.

Back in 2008, Rafael Benitez' Reds made up for their 2-1 loss away at Besiktas in the group stages, as Yossi Benayoun starred in grabbing a hat-trick, Peter Crouch and Ryan Babel both nicked braces and Steven Gerrard scored on a night which the Turks have far from forgotten. The two sides have not met since and the visitors will be hoping to emerge from Merseyside with more pride to their name than their last visit.

If the Turkish side's recent record in England is anything to go by, a positive result for Bilic and co. cannot be ruled out. They lost only 1-0 away to Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League third round qualifier earlier this season, in addition to stealing a 1-1 draw away at Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of Ba's late equaliser and they have made themselves very dangerous opponents to play against in Europe this season.

The Reds, meanwhile, have not played in the Europa League since Rodgers' first season in charge, when they crashed out in the Last 32 to Zenit St Petersburg. After assailing their group stage, topping the group through goal difference, they trailed 2-0 from the away leg in Russia. Despite going 1-0 down at Anfield in the return leg, they managed to score three through Joe Allen and two mesmerising Luis Suarez free-kicks but could not find the fourth to see them through.

Nevertheless, they come into the competition now as a stronger collective. Despite injuries to a number of key players, Rodgers will be confident that his side can continue to maintain their challenge for a trophy. Liverpool have only lost once in normal time in their last 22 games in all competitions and that defeat came away at Manchester United, whilst the Reds held off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge until extra-time.

Will Thursday night be a case of revenge for a well-drilled Besiktas, or can a spirited Liverpool side atone for their abject performances in Europe earlier this season?

Team News:

The hosts could be forced into making a number of changes, with the likes of Glen Johnson, Dejan Lovren and Mario Balotelli being tipped for rare starts.

Liverpool will be without captain Steven Gerrard, boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday. The 34-year-old suffered a hamstring injury a week ago against Tottenham Hotspur and missed his side's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday as a result. He will have "no chance" of featuring on Thursday evening, whilst Lucas Leiva is also definitely out of contention.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder sustained an injury in the Merseyside Derby against Everton earlier this month, and could face up to six weeks out on the sidelines whilst highly-rated Academy midfielder Jordan Rossiter is out for two months after undergoing successful surgery on an ankle injury.

20-year-old Lazar Markovic is unavailable after learning the extent of his European ban handed to him by UEFA. The red card he was given in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Basel in their final Champions League group stage game in December, in addition to the red he received whilst playing for last year's Europa League runners up Benfica in 2013-14, has resulted in a four-match suspension. The Serbian will therefore miss both legs, and both games in the round of 16 should Liverpool progress to it. 19-year-old Jordon Ibe, who was cup-tied for domestic cup competition at the weekend, is expected to replace him in the right wing-back role.

Electric winger Raheem Sterling will face a late fitness test for the Reds, after missing the last two games with a foot injury. He could be ready to return to the first-team within the next few days, but the visit of Turkish giants Besiktas may come soon and Rodgers may instead opt to save him for the trip to Southampton on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho could be rested after starting his side's last 18 successive games, a run stretching back to December and Rodgers will have to make a tough decision as to who to start up-front with their crucial clash against the Saints on the horizon. Daniel Sturridge could start his third successive game as he strives towards full fitness, whilst Mario Balotelli could be close to a call-up after a goal and an assist off of the bench in the last two games.

Long-term absentee Jon Flanagan recently returned to full-speed unsupported running in training and is hoping to feature for the U21s in the next few weeks, but the 22-year-old is still some way away from returning to senior action. As is back-up goalkeeper Brad Jones, who is still out after picking a thigh problem on Boxing Day last year.

Slaven Bilic's visitors will be without senior goalkeeper Tolga Zengin, who was ruled out for a month after he damaged knee ligaments in his side's last-gasp 3-2 victory over Bursaspor in the Turkish Super League on Sunday.

The Black Eagles' first-choice stopper will be replaced for the trip to Merseyside by 26-year-old Cenk Gonen, who has only made 10 appearances so far this season.

Fierce forward Demba Ba, who used to play for Newcastle United and Chelsea, will be fully fit. The Senegalese striker is all too familiar with Liverpool fans, having converted the goal from Steven Gerrard's slip in May last year. The 29-year-old has quickly settled in over in Turkey, with 13 goals in Super Lig, one in the cup and eight more in Europe, meaning he has 22 goals in just 28 appearances for the Black and White of Istanbul.

Back-up left back Ismail Köybaşı, injured a week ago, is out until next month whilst first choice left back, Ramon Motta, picked up an injury in a 1-0 cup loss against Kayserispor and will be out indefinitely. Centre back Ersan Gülüm was suspended for their last game, and should replace Atınç Nukan alongside Pedro Franco in defence on Thursday. Alexander Milosevic will also miss the meeting with the Reds through injury, with Bilic unlikely to make many changes to the starting eleven that won at the weekend.

Head-to-head (all competitions):

Total: Liverpool - 1 win, Draws - 0, Besiktas - 1 win.

At Anfield: Liverpool - 1 win, Draws - 0, Besiktas - 0 wins.

At Inönü Stadium: Besiktas - 1 win, Draws - 0, Liverpool - 0 wins.

Most recent meeting: Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas, 6th November 2007. (Crouch 19, Benayoun 32, 53, 56, Gerrard 69, Babel 79, 81, Crouch 89.)

Last Five:

Liverpool

Form in Europa League: WLDWLW

Form in all competitions: LWWDWW

Besiktas

Form in Europa League: DDWWDW

Form in all competitions: WWDWLW

Match Facts:

In total, Liverpool have met Turkish opposition on 10 occasions, winning five times and drawing twice.

Liverpool have not won in their last five European games (D2 L3), but their last win came at Anfield.

Liverpool are unbeaten in five home matches against Turkish sides (W4 D1).

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last seven Europa League games.

Besiktas are top of their domestic league, having only failed to win once in their last twelve league games, which was a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray.

The Turks were unbeaten in their Europa League group, finishing top of the group after games against Tottenham Hotspur, Partizan Belgrade, and Greek underdogs Asteras Tripolis.

The last meeting between these two sides was back in the 2007/08 Champions League season, when the Reds crushed the Turks in a record-breaking 8-0 win at Anfield after a 2-1 loss at the Inönü Stadium. The result remains Besiktas' heaviest European defeat, and the heaviest loss suffered by any club in the UEFA Champions League from the group stage to the final.

Besiktas winger Kerim Koyunlu also appeared in the English leagues with Fulham FC and Cardiff City AFC, winning and losing against Liverpool.

Demba Ba has scored twice in five matches against Liverpool (W3 D1 L1).

Liverpool (1973, 1976 and 2001) are among 11 former UEFA Cup or UEFA Europa League winners in the round of 32. They are also among six last-32 contenders to have won the European Cup or UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish side have scored almost twice as many goals in Europe as Liverpool have this season with 11, whilst they have created 68 chances.

Besiktas managed by former West Ham and Everton defender Slaven Bilic, with other links back to the English league including former Chelsea and Arsenal youths, Gökhan Töre and Oğuzhan Özyakup, and of course Demba Ba.

Besiktas' home ground, the Inönü Stadium, has been demolished with a new site being constructed, due to be completed in April this year. The return leg will instead be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the same venue that held the 2005 Champions League final involving Liverpool and AC Milan.

Pre-match comments:

Brendan Rodgers - "We’ll find out (whether the 3-4-3 works in Europe) if we play that way, but it’s a way of working which suits our players. There’s no tougher league than the Premier League – it’s a real tough competition with top class players and outstanding managers. So for us, it’s worked very well. If we decide to play that way in European competition then we hold no fear, the system is irrelevant, it’s about a return to identity as a team and the style of football which is ultimately out there between games.

"They (Besiktas) play in a system that is effective - the front four, with Demba Ba as the reference at the top of the pitch, and the other three players in behind that move well around the team.

"They are solid behind that and they showed that in the two games against Tottenham, that they are defensively strong. They are a team that is used to winning so they have a mentality which is to win.

"Any time they have come up against an English team recently, they have always made it very difficult. They are a good side and we expect a tough game over the two legs.

"I said at the beginning of the season, one of the objectives was to win a trophy, hopefully you will have seen from efforts we want to do everything we can to win a trophy. This competition (Europa League) is no different, it’s a very prestigious competition and one we want to do well in. Our focus is on the next game, players over a number of games have been fantastic and we want to continue with the mentality and performance level."

Slaven Bilic - "I've been there (the Premier League), I've played there, l liked it there. Wherever I go there, okay, I'm not a huge star, but I feel people like me there. And I spent my best years - and not only in football - there. And it's the Premier League.

"When playing against an English side you must stop them playing down the wings, if you give them space on the flanks to deliver crosses you will suffer. We have to defend our flanks well, it is essential if we are to win, (full-backs Ramon) Motta and Serdar Kurtulus have a huge task. Coutinho is an exceptional talent, we cannot afford to give him time and space on the ball.

"We are going to play better than we did against Arsenal and Tottenham, we have to perform even better if we want to get a result against Liverpool."

Demba Ba - "It is going to be a fun trip to Liverpool because I love playing in England. The atmosphere at Anfield is going to be amazing as it always is.

"I did my job against Liverpool last season, Gerrard was just unlucky, I did what I had to and hope to do the same this time around."

Daniel Sturridge - "I know Besiktas are a good side from what I have watched in videos. They're not a team that I see every week. So I'd be lying if I said I knew everything about them.

"But I know it's going to be a good game for us. It won't be easy and I'll look forward to this game as I'm sure my teammates will. Everybody in the stadium knows it will be a great game to watch.

"Ba has got a good goalscoring record in England from his history here. He's obviously a player who can score goals. But we're not trying to pay too much attention to individuals. We're going out there to do our jobs, play the Liverpool way, enjoy the game and that's the most important thing to us."