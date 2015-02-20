Is Alexis Sanchez currently Arsenal's star man?

In the wake of Arsenal's FA Cup fifth round win at home against Middlesbrough, the Gunners were less reliant on the magic feet of Alexis Sanchez, a continuing trend in recent weeks.

With 18 goals and numerous assists in 30 appearances before Arsenal's impressive win at the Etihad Stadium, Alexis was the Gunners' stand out performer with many questioning the North Londoners performances without him.

However, their victory a month ago against Manchester City showed the Gunners' other qualities in the absence of a usually effective Alexis, and has perhaps been a catalyst for fellow squad members to rise to recent prominence.

Sanchez's unrelenting style of play may have led many to believe he could sustain such fitness and form, but as expected even the almost in-human Chilean has recently suffered with injury and a drop in performance levels compared to his standards set.

After Arsenal's last league outing against Leicester City, in which Alexis was substituted, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger highlighted that the South American could be showing his first signs of fatigue and that "He wasn't himself". Wenger added; "He had not the same intensity in his game as he had until now, I'm not sure he was free in his head to sprint as he used to. I don't know if it was down to the kick he got on his knee, but he was not himself."

With the Chile international appearing to need some form of rest, it's been a welcome sight for Wenger to have Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil all hit the ground running after returning from injury. Although it was recently revealed the Gunners have had 19 different scorers this season, possibly dispelling the belief of reliance on Alexis for the North Londoners at present.

Since returning from extended breaks on the sidelines; Giroud, Ozil and Walcott have been in fine form, with all scoring, assisting and performing consistently. Of the trio, England international Walcott doesn't find himself in Wenger's starting lineup on a regular basis, as his reintroduction into the side is sensibly done gradually by an injury-hesitant Arsenal boss.

For all the brilliance that French frontman Giroud and mercurial German Ozil bring to the Gunners currently, it is diminutive Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla that has risen to the forefront as the North London side's main man in recent months.

Since Alexis' last goal for the Gunners, a brace at home to Stoke City on January 11th, Cazorla has undoubtedly been the North Londoners star performer. From a man-of-the-match performance at Man City to a sublime build up assist for Giroud's opening goal in the FA Cup last weekend, the Spanish midfielder's all-round production and raise in personal performance is similar to the excellence of Aaron Ramsey last season, and as such he's become a mainstay in Wenger's starting eleven at this moment in time.

Elsewhere in the Arsenal forward line challenging Alexis for a starting berth is the equally tenacious Tomas Rosicky and underrated Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Czech international Rosicky, due to his troubled injury past, is a serial squad player, but an invaluable asset for Wenger to use when his squad is stretched. Having missed so much playing time during his period in North London, Rosicky appears to have plenty more to give, despite approaching the twilight of his career.

England international Oxlade-Chamberlain, before the returning long-term absentees and his own injury, has displayed a similar work rate to his Chilean team mate this season, although the Englishman has not quite been able to cap his performances with the goals and assists it so richly deserves. However, in comparison to Alexis, the Ox, arguably when storming forward, is a more reliable source to maintain possession for the sometimes defensively exposed Gunners.

That the question is raised over Alexis remaining Arsenal's stand out performer is testament to his team mates raising their, and in some cases reaching expected levels of performance. With such a busy schedule for a top-tier club in all competitions, it's unsurprising even this battle-hardened South American has suffered with fatigue and niggling injury, however even though it may have affected recent displays the Chilean has continued to show an ever-impressive work rate and impact on games, showing the high standards set by himself that he only falls slightly short of at present.

In conclusion, a fully fit Alexis Sanchez is undoubtedly still one of, if not the, first name on Arsene Wenger's team sheet. His mere presence in the Arsenal side appears to have a positive effect on team mates, and as such they are striving to match the Chilean's influential performances. It will be a relief to Wenger that fellow attacking stars such as Cazorla, Ozil and Giroud are consistently productive for the North Londoners, so the burden of responsibility is shared amongst his forward line.

With key fixtures upcoming in all competitions within a historically difficult time of season for Arsenal, Alexis will have a vital part to play in any potential Gunners success. However boss Wenger will have to keep one eye on reducing the threat of burnout for the clubs top scorer, whilst embracing the selection headaches that will continue to arise if all his attacking options are on form.