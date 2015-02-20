Chelsea - Burnley: Opposite ends of the table clash in West London

As we approach March, Chelsea and Burnley are at opposite ends of the table, as most expected going into the current campaign. On the opening weekend of the season, Chelsea stormed to a 3-1 victory at Turf Moor, despite going a goal behind. Seven months later, Jose Mourinho and co still sit top of the Premier League while Burnley are involved in a relegation scrap, the latter in desperate need of a win to possibly carry them out of the drop zone.



Team News:



Chelsea:



Chelsea's brilliant backroom staff seem to have a weight lifted of their shoulders as the Blues are close to full strength once again. The one player deemed a doubt for Saturday's match is John Obi Mikel, the Nigerian will face a late fitness test on for a knee problem. Diego Costa will make a very welcome return after missing 3 Premier League games thanks to a ban and looks to be back amongst the goal as soon as possible. Eden Hazard, Willian and Branislav Ivanovic have made huge impressions over recent weeks (and the whole season in fact) after some scintilating performances.



Projected XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Hazard, Oscar, Willian; Diego Costa.







Burnley:



It's a short injury list for Burnley and one that does not look like changing for a while as Dean Marney remains out for the rest of the campaign due to an ACL tear and Matty Taylor may have to put his return on hold because of a calf injury. Despite a few players sidelined, Burnley travel to the table toppers desperate for 3 points as they hope to survive. Danny Ings is the key man for Burnley and the young Englishman has 9 goals so far, a tally he will have to add to if The Clarets stand any chance of surviving the drop.



Projected XI: Heaton; Trippier, Keane, Shackell (c), Mee; Kightly, Jones, Arfield, Boyd; Ings, Barnes.







Stats:



Eden Hazard has been fouled 74 times this season, the most in the Premier League by quite a distance.

Burnley have conceded 43 goals this season, level with QPR as the most by any team in the league.

Chelsea are the Premier League’s top scorers with 55 goals netted so far.

The Blues last 20 games at Stamford Bridge have ended with a total of 16 clean sheets, a remarkable feat.

Burnley have won just one of their last 9 games and have not kept a clean sheet away from home since September 13th.



Prediction:



It is extremely difficult to see Chelsea losing this one and few teams come away from Stamford Bridge with points. Burnley did test Chelsea in the opener at Turf Moor but a lot has changed since that encounter and the Blues' quality may be too much to handle for The Clarets. Chelsea 3-0 Burnley.