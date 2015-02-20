Rodgers: We're good enough to beat Southampton at St Mary's

Liverpool's congested fixture schedule has pulled no punches over the last few weeks and it doesn't get any easier for Brendan Rodgers and his side. They take on Southampton in the Barclays Premier League this Sunday, with Ronald Koeman's side sat four points above them, but Rodgers is confident his side can come away with a win.

The Reds travel to St Mary's having not lost in the league since mid-December, whilst they have lost just two of their last 24 games in all competitions.

Having acquired a slim 1-0 advantage in the first-leg of their Europa League clash against Turkish side Besiktas, Liverpool are now focusing on a trip to the South Coast to face off against an impressive Saints side, who sit 4th in the league.

But the Liverpool manager insists that his side can approach the game with confidence.

"The games are now being ticked off, and with 13 games to go it would be a big step for us to get the result," said Rodgers.

"We respect Southampton and the work that they have done this year. But we know that we have got the quality and confidence at the moment to go there and get a result.

"If we can get a victory and go within a point, it probably takes us to where we thought it would be, edging our way towards [the top four] after a really difficult start. That's what we'll continue to do, just step by step."

Liverpool have enjoyed the better of the last few meetings, overcoming Koeman's side on the opening day thanks to Daniel Sturridge's late winner, and on their title charge last season - the Reds came away with a 3-0 victory from St Mary's.

But the Northern Irishman knows that previous encounters count for little going into this game, as he explained the stakes behind their final meeting of the 2014-15 season.

"It would be important. It's a very big game for both teams. We obviously went there needing a victory last year and played very, very well. They have been terrific this season; Ronald Koeman has come in and done an excellent job there.

"Everyone looked at the players they were losing in the summer, but they have kept the momentum going for the last five seasons really.

"From when they got relegated to League One, they have worked their way back up again, into the Championship and through into the Premier League.

"They have looked a really established team and this year they have continued to work well. They have found themselves in the top four and deservedly so, because they have played very well and have got some outstanding players.

"We know it's going to be a tough game, but we know that we have the tools to go to any team and win and play well."

Rodgers' squad has been depleted by injuries and suspensions recently, but he will welcome Lazar Markovic back to the squad after serving the first of his four-game ban in Europe on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, on the fitness of his other squad members, the Liverpool boss responded: "Steven [Gerrard] will still be out. Brad Jones, Lucas Leiva and Jon Flanagan are still working towards fitness. Jose Enrique is still out as well."