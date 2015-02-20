Opinion: Balotelli steals the headlines, but Ibe steals the show

The post-match analysis and interviews of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Besiktas were dominated by one particular story, if you can even call it that.

With Mario Balotelli slowly but surely beginning to re-write the headlines in positive ways, the media relished the chance to portray him as the villain in Thursday's Europa League Last 32 first-leg victory.

The Italian came off the bench to score the winning goal in last week's win over Tottenham Hotspur, whilst it was the 24-year-old who won and took the free-kick that Adam Lallana scored from in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace - yet when he continued his recent Anfield renaissance against Besiktas with another goal, Balotelli was scapegoated.

After Balotelli "snatched" the ball away from his captain Jordan Henderson to take a match-winning penalty, the critics were instantly out to get Balotelli.

Regardless of the fact he dispatched the spot-kick, Balotelli was seen as "disrespecting" his deputising skipper - at least in Steven Gerrard's view.

In truth, the whole situation was majorly blown out of proportion. Balotelli, one of Europe's best penalty-takers, stepped up to the plate having made a huge contribution since arriving off the bench. Full of confidence from recent performances and showing his usual blasé attitude as he placed the ball on the spot, Balotelli was always the man. His credentials from 12-yards, as opposed to Henderson and Daniel Sturridge's, are far superior. After all, he's scored 27 penalties from 29 attempts - an impressive record.

Perhaps it's a positive that so players many were bold enough to stamp their claim on the 85th minute penalty, but none other than Balotelli should have taken it. Regardless of who Rodgers earmarked as the candidate, Balotelli was the best suited to take the penalty - hence why he tucked it away and Liverpool emerged with a crucial victory.

But the penalty debacle masked what was an average-at-best performance. Liverpool created few chances, with Sturridge isolated up top. Having created plenty but struggled with finishing in the games before Sturridge's return, it was the opposite on Thursday.

Phil Coutinho looked tired, after so many successive starts, whilst Adam Lallana missed a fantastic close-range chance in the second-half after failing to really make his mark on the game.

Further behind, Jordan Henderson and Joe Allen struggled as the Reds lost the midfield battle. Even Emre Can wasn't up to speed, whether he was deployed in defence or midfield, giving the ball away on numerous occasions. Martin Skrtel and Mamadou Sakho dealt with the in-form Demba Ba for much of the game, to their credit. The only time the ex-Chelsea striker really made his presence known, Simon Mignolet was there to prevent him causing any damage.

The best player in a red shirt though, was in fact, Jordon Ibe. The 19-year-old's contributions were not always consistent, beating his man with ease one minute and then losing the individual battle only a few minutes later, but he continued to impress.

With rumours before the game indicating he'll be offered a new contract, it was Ibe who won the penalty that changed everything. It was also Ibe who was the Reds' main attacking outlet in the first half, marauding down the right-hand side as he drove into the box. The youngster put in another sensational performance, causing all kinds of problems for the Turkish league leader's left side.

Since returning from Derby County, Ibe has produced a number of Man of the Match displays, shown impeccable strength, power and pace, making a massive impact. The homegrown talent has only made a number of starts for Liverpool, but he's really emerging as one of the brightest young English teenagers in the game.

That's why he should have taken the headlines, not Balotelli.