Trio of Arsenal’s April fixtures to be televised live

As the crucial Premier League run-in approaches Sky and BT Sport have released their latest selection of live games.

During the month of April three Arsenal fixtures will be broadcast live across both sports channels, as Liverpool and Chelsea’s trips to the Emirates, plus the Gunners trip to Burnley will all be shown on television.

BT Sport kick-off the North Londoners month in April, as they televise an-all Champions League chasing encounter against Liverpool. The tie against the Merseysiders at the Emirates will be a 12:45 kick off on Saturday 4th April, and will cast horrible memories back to last season for the Gunners faithful, where Arsenal were demolished by Brendan Rodgers men 5-1 in a similar lunchtime start, albeit at Anfield.

A week later the Gunners travel to Lancashire, where Sky Sports will televise their 17:30 kick-off on Saturday 11th April against Burnley. The last and only time these two sides have met at Turf Moor in the Premier League era they couldn’t be split, as they played out a 1-1 draw. Bar an F.A Cup success in 2008, the North Londoners have not triumphed at Burnley in a league fixture since September 1970.

Ending off Arsenal’s April league fixtures is a mouth-watering London Derby against Champions-elect Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Jose Mourinho’s side make the short trip to North London on Sunday 26th April in a 16:00 kick off, to be televised once again on Sky Sports. Last season neither side could break the deadlock in a scoreless draw at the Emirates, a theme which will need to change for Arsene Wenger’s side, with no goals in their previous four games against the Blues.

List of April’s live televised matches:

Saturday, April 4th – Arsenal - Liverpool: 12:45pm, Emirates Stadium (BT Sports)

Saturday, April 11th – Burnley - Arsenal: 5:30pm, Turf Moor (Sky Sports) – Subject to change to Sunday, 12th April, due to Premier League sides participation in the Champions League.

Sunday, April 26th – Arsenal - Chelsea: 4:00pm, Emirates Stadium (Sky Sports)