Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: 10 men Blues held by Burnley

A late goal from Ben Mee secures a vital point for Burnley, as the ten men of Chelsea stutter in the Premier League title race.

As the match began, it didn't take long for the hosts to get comfortable and score first. In the 14th minute, Eden Hazard was able to find space on the right side of the box and pull the ball back for Ivanovic, who subsequently tapped the ball home. This was the Serbian right back's fourth goal in six games to continue his tremendous goalscoring form.

Chelsea should have had a penalty soon after, as that man Ivanovic unleashed another shot and Michael Kightly looked to have blocked the effort in the box with his hand, but referee Martin Atkinson waved away the penalty shouts. Before half time, Mourinho was infuriated once again, as Costa went clean through on goal and appeared to be hauled down by Jason Shackell, but Atkinson again waved away penalty calls.

In the second half, Burnley started brightly as a ball to the back post found Ashley Barnes but Thibaut Courtois was able to stop his shot. Costa then came close to sealing the game for the home side in the 58th minute but the Spaniard was not able to convert Ivanovic’s cross at the near post as he flung his outstretched leg at the ball.

A bit of controversy happened some 10 minutes later. Chelsea were then reduced to 10 men as Barnes made a lunging tackle on Matic which the Serbian midfielder took to rage and charged straight at the Burnley forward before shoving him to the ground. Atkinson made no choice but to award a straight red card to the Serbian as had to continue with the loss for the remainder.

Worse was to happen to the hosts however. That sending off was to prove costly as first Courtois saved superbly from Barnes but then from the resulting corner kick defender Ben Mee climbed above Kurt Zouma and Ramires and headed home to make it 1-1 to send Stamford Bridge into silence and it would remain like that for the rest of the match.

A one all draw still puts Chelsea top of the table, while Burnley, despite this point are still in the relegation zone tied on points. Chelsea's next match will be the Capital One Cup final on March 1st against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley while Burnley host Swansea next Saturday.