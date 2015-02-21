Hull City 2-1 QPR: As it happened

Hull 2-1 QPR - Jelavic opens the scoring. Joey Barton sent off. Charlie Austin equalised, N'Doye scores late goal.

Great win for Steve Bruce's men, It's been a great game as Hull snatch late winner through birthday boy Dame N'Doye's header. That's a wrap from us at VAVEL, I've been Aaron Irwin, and thank you for joining me this afternoon. Full match report and manger comments to follow so stay tuned in!

Hull now four points clear of relegation zone, QPR remain 17th.

FULL TIME! late N'Doye header gives Hull invaluable win over fellow strugglers QPR!

90 min. Villa behind at home to Stoke, late penalty looks like defeat for Villa.

90 min. Five minutes added on.

89 min. Birthday boy N'Doye, on his 30th brthday puts Hull in the lead.

88 min. GOAL! N'Doye! Dame N'Doye heads in for his second in as many games.

87 min. Hull on the attack as Aluko's half volley beats everyone but Green, who saves from the Nigerian.

85 min. As I say that, Hernandez heads over a cross from Elmohamady.

85 min. Not long now for a winner to be found. Hull have four attacking players on, but no goals so far.

82 min. Hull Sub - Sone Aluko replaces David Meyler. All out attack for the Tigers.

80 min. Phillips booked for a foul on N'Doye, cynical challenge from the Rangers winger.

77 min. QPR Sub - Niko Kranjcar off and Armand Traore replaces him.

75 min. Zarate booked almost immediately after coming on for a late challenge on Huddlestone.

74 min. QPR Sub - Mauro Zarate on for goalscorer Charlie Austin.

73 min. Hull win a corner which Huddlestone delivers into the area,N'Doye gets a header to it but it goes over the bar.

70 min. Entering the final stages of the game here, still 1-1 and both sided trying to find a breakthrough. Austin and Jelavic goals in the first half keep the sides level.

67 min. Hull Sub - Abel Hernandez on for Jake Livermore,three strikers now on for Hull.

65 min. Home fans getting anxious as QPR are resisting Hull's attacks.

63 min. QPR Sub- Michael Doughty replaces the booked Bobby Zamora.

61 min. Huddlestone tries to pick out Jelavic with a cross but the ball is collected by Green.

60 min. As we hit the hour mark it's still 1-1, neither side really taking charge.

58 min. Zamora booked after persistent fouling. Game needs a spark as it's died down at the KC.

55 mn. More attacking formation for Hull, Bruce off means flat back four. Slow start to the second half.

53 min. Hull make a change as Gaston Ramirez comes on for Alex Bruce.

50 min. Fedinand heads behind a dangerous looking Brady cross, Dawson heads wide from the resulting corner.

Teams back out for second half!

16:05. PICTURE. Nikica Jelavic opening the scoring.

16:01. VIDEO. Joey Barton's sending off, shocking from the Rangers captain:



15:55. Stats! Here's how the stats look at half time.

Shots - Hull 9-3 QPR On Target - Hull 3-2 QPR Possession - Hull 47%-53% QPR Corners - Hull 1-5 QPR Fouls - Hull 8-8 QPR

15:50. Here's how the fellow relegation strugglers are doing.

Sunderland 0-0 West Brom, Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke City, Chelsea 1-0 Burnley

HALF TIME: Jelavic's opener cancelled out by Charlie Austin's 14th goal of the season.

45 min. Three minutes added on.

43 min. Green spills the ball after a Brady free kick, but QPR clear the ball out the six yard box.

42 min. An Elmohamady cross is cleared well by Caulker, much needed clearance wth two Hull players waiting in the area.

39 min. GOAL! AUSTIN! Charlie Austin scores his 14th of the season, Phillips crosses in before Austin heads it past McGregor and celebrates by mocking an injury, reference to Hull's rejection last season perhaps?

37 min. It'll be interesting to see how QPR will play leading up to half time, a man and a goal down, it'll be an interesting test of Chris Ramsey's managerial credentials.

35 min. Almost a second for Hull as Jelavic heads the ball wide.

34 min. It appears he punched Huddlestone below the belt. Seven yellows and a red in eight games for Barton.

32 min. RED CARD! BARTON! The R's midfielder hits out at Huddlestone and is shown a straight red.

31 min. McShane gets a head to Huddlestone's free kick but Green saves comfortably.

30 min. QPR pressure is over as Zamora is penalised for a foul in the area. Rangers growing into the game.

28 min. a Phillips free kick looked like causing problems, but Dawson heads it out for a corner.

25 min. Zamora fouls Brady as Hull are starting to dominate, the Tigers look in complete control as the R' give away possession.

24 min. Jelavic opened the scoring with a volley.

20 min. QPR chance as Barton's pass is met by Furlong, but McGregor tips it just wide.

20 min. Jelavic is now Hull's all time top scorer in the Premier League, surpassing Geovanni's record.

18 min. Hull's goal was coming, they were dominating the early proceedings.

16 min. GOAL! Nikica Jelavic! Jelavic volleys home after a Huddlestone free kick. 1-0 Hul!

15 min. Good news for both sides as Chelsea have taken the lead against fellow strugglers Burnley.

12 min. The wings could be an interesting place for battles, Elmohamady, Brady, Philips all capable of causing problems.

7 min. Barton appears to be sitting deep just in front of the back four when Hull attack

6 min. Hull seem to have made the brighter start, with QPR sitting back and allowing the Tigers to have possession.

5 min. First real chance as Elmohamady sends in a cross to Meyler but young Darnell Furlong clears the ball. Hull corner.

2 min. Goal kick but the Hull fans are appealing for a corner, it appears the ball came off Henry.

1 min. Kickoff here at the KC Stadium!!

15:00. Beautiful sunshine at the KC as kick off is seconds away!

14:55. Steve Bruce says a win today will give Hull a 'huge lift' and he called Charlie Austin 'a great advert' and also about it being Hull's 'loss' and QPR's 'gain' that he signed for the R's.

14:50. Teams will be out shortly, the excitement is building as the KC fills up.

14:45. It cannot be stressed enough how important this game is for both sides.A win could be the catalyst for either side's survival bid.

14:40. A big game today at the KC, Hull have won fve this season, and QPR winning six. There's an air of tension on Humberside and we could see n exciting game here!

14:35. It'll be interesting to see who will be stronger up front. Jelavic and N'Doye should link up well but Austin and Zamora are no slouches up front. The two defences will be very busy today in my opinion.

14:30. With half an hour left, here's the Hull dressing room ahead of the crunch match!

14:25. Steve Bruce this morning admitted a mistake in not signing Charlie Austin. Hull were in advanced talks to sign the then Burnley striker with a deal being agreed, but after a knee problem arose in his medical, Hull rejected the deal. QPR have reapt the rewards as he fired them to promotion and has scored for fun in the Premier League.

14:20. Joey Barton is curently on a run of seven consecutive yellow cards, a Premier League record. Will he make it eight today? only time will tell.

14:15. So the big news in the QPR camp is a senior debut for 19 year old Darnell Fulong, here he is arriving at te KC Stadium for today's game.

14:10. TEAM NEWS! QPR have handed a full senior debut to 19 year old Darnell Furlong. Charlie Austin indeed returns and starts upfront alongside Bobby Zamora.

QPR: Green, Suk-Young, Ferdinand, Caulker, Furlong, Kranjcar, Henry, Barton, Phillips, Zamora, Austin. Subs: McCarthy, Hill, Traore, Wright-Phillips, Vargas, Zarate, Doughty.

14:05. TEAM NEWS! Hull have named an unchanged lineup for today's game, Steve Bruce has stuck with the same side which beat Aston Villa last time out. It's also the first time Hull have named an unchanged side since September.

Hull: McGregor, Dawson, Bruce, McShane, Elmohamady, Brady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Meyler, Jelavic, N'Doye. Subs: Harper, Davies, Robertson, Quinn, Ramirez, Hernandez, Aluko.

14:00. One hour to go! I'm Aaron Irwin and I'm here until the final whistle to provide you with all the goings on in and around the ground as Hull entertain QPR in this vital Premier League relegation scrap, who's going to come out on top?

13:55. Team lineups will be revealed shortly, any shocks in line? An unchanged Hull line up looks likely, with Chris Ramsey likely to give Charlie Austin a start as he returns from a foot injury.

13:50. As the race to stay in this division gets tighter and tighter, it’s vital both sides try and get a good run of results going, as one dip in form could be detrimental to your survival hopes.

13:45. A big crowd is expected today as tickets for the home stands were all taken, so the KC could be rocking should the home side grab the win.

13:40. Here’s today’s venue, the KC Stadium, holding just over 25,000, the all seater stadium is home to both Hull City and rugby league side Hull FC.

13:35. QPR haven’t achieved back to back wins this season yet, and with their away win at Sunderland last week, confidence will be high in the Rangers camp.

13:30. 90 minutes until kick off! what are your score predictions?

13:25. Hull are looking to do the double over The R’s, it’ll be the first time since 1964 if the Tigers can manage to do it. A 2-0 win away before a 3-0 home win at Boothferry Park in October 1963 sealed the double for the Tigers.

13:20. January 2011, in the year which saw QPR promoted at the end of the season.

13:15. The last time QPR visited the KC it ended in a 0-0 draw, anyone know when it was?

13:10. Here’s the situation at the foot of the Premier League table, Hull and QPR occupy the two places closest to the drop zone, and a win for either side could have serious repercussions for the losing side.

Pos Team Pld Points 16 Hull City 25 23 17 QPR 25 22 18 Aston Villa 25 22 19 Burnley 25 21 20 Leicester City 25 17

13:05. Hull will look to see more of new striker Dame N’Doye, who scored one and set up another in last week’s 1-0 win over Villa, watch his goal below:

13:00. QPR defender Steven Caulker, who was a part of Cardiff’s relegated side last season, also knows the importance of these relegation ‘six pointers’:

“We know the importance of this game this weekend. “Off the back of the Sunderland win, we hope we can go on a run now. “With 13 games to go, it’s almost down to the cliché of 13 Cup Finals, but we’ll just continue to take each game as it comes. “This is a six-pointer and we’ve got to be at full throttle from the outset.”

12:55. Both sides know how important this result could be, with Hull defender Michael Dawson talking about it in the press this week:

“There are lots of teams in and around us. It is very tight and it’s a big game Saturday. “It's all about winning our home games. Earlier in the season we were not beating the teams in and around us, especially at home, so we know Saturday is a big one and a chance for us to follow up the Villa win by doing that. “We looked at the fixtures before the Newcastle game and we knew we had a run coming up against teams in and around us in the table. “We built the confidence after the Manchester City result and now we have to build on the win against Villa because it is all about winning now.”

12:50. Both sides last five games aren’t very good to look at, with only one win in five for both sides.

Hull – WDLLL QPR - WLLLL

12:45. The last meeting between these two sides was on the opening day of the season, with James Chester’s second half header being enough to seal all three points for Hull City.

12:40. The Tigers may be able to name an unchanged side as for the first time in a long time, Hull have no injury concerns to think about. Only Diame and long term absentees James Chester (dislocated shoulder), Liam Rosenior (hamstring) and Robert Snodgrass (dislocated kneecap) are on the sidelines for City.

12:35. Here’s more on what Hull manager Steve Bruce had to say on Mohamed Diame’s injury.

"He's had a slight setback, he had a knock to his knee on Monday and we've taken him off it all week," said manager Steve Bruce. "We don't think it's going to be too long, in fact we hope he can be joining in with training in the middle of next week. "But it's set him back a week or 10 days so he won't be available on Saturday,”

12:30. Hull had their own injury setback in the run up to today’s game. Mohamed Diame knocked the knee he’d injured ten weeks ago so as a precaution Steve Bruce isn’t going to call on the Senegalese midfielder.

12:25. Despite all these injuries, caretaker manager Chris Ramsey can now call on top scorer Charlie Austin, the striker has overcome a foot problem and will be available for the trip to the KC Stadium.

12:20. Speaking of injuries, QPR have a few to look at, with around six first team players out. Fer, Richard Dunne, Nedum Onuoha, Mauricio Isla, Sandro and Alejandro Faurlin all are currently out for the visitors.

12:15. While QPR managed to finally win away from home after they overcame Sunderland last time out, Leroy Fer put in a man of the match performance before coming off injured as the R’s won 2-0.

12:10. Last time out Hull managed to grab a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, this match ended up being Paul Lambert’s last in charge of Villa as he was sacked the following day.

12:05. Today is a must win game for both sides, with both sides lingering dangerously over the relegation zone. Hull sit in 16th while QPR are 17th with only a point between them.

12:00. Good afternoon and welcome to the live commentary of the crucial game between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers, I’m Aaron Irwin and I’ll be taking you through today’s game, updating you with all the goals and thrills and spills.