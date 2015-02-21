Lallana: I can be a leader for Liverpool

Liverpool's attacking midfielder Adam Lallana has publicly stated that his wealth of experience can positively effect The Reds, with the majority of their first-team stars being younger than the 26-year-old.

This news comes at an interesting time for Brendan Rodgers, given the fact that current captain Steven Gerrard is set to leave the club at the end of the season to join MLS side LA Galaxy; Lallana has perhaps staked his claim to be the skipper of the club. He was previously Southampton's captain before leaving The Saints in a big money move to sign for Liverpool - saying that he is ready to answer Rodgers' call for more leaders in the team.

Lallana had the following to say: "I feel I am a natural leader in terms of when I am on the pitch, talking and communicating. It is always difficult coming into clubs like this and being yourself from the word go - you're coming into a different environment, and a different home as well. It just takes time to settle in and that's coming from someone who knew some of the lads from playing for England. It must be doubly the case when you're a young foreign lad coming in, not being able to speak the language.

You get asked about people not settling in, you give those reasons, and people say it's just an excuse. But until you are in that position or coming from another country to a big club like this, you just won't understand. But now you are seeing the benefits of having six or seven months together as a group - there's a real good team spirit flowing through. But leaders are going to have to step up, especially with Stevie leaving."