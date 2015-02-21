Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal: As it happened

https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/manchester-city/453442-manchester-city-vs-newcastle-united-live-text-commentary-of-barclays-premier-league-scores-2015.html

MOTM: Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman got his 50th Arsenal goal, and was energetic throughout as he always looked to wreck havoc amongst the Palace defence, which he did time and time again. 67 touches of the ball, the third most in the team on the day (after Coquelin and Cazorla). He'll be happy, he was efficient and got his goal.

17:20. Before I go, here is my Man Of The Match award from today's game.

17:15. The hosts will rue their chances missed, but have only themselves to blame. Perhaps unlucky not to score a late equaliser at the death, but it would have been unjust given Arsenal's positive display all-round.

17:13. Mesut Ozil was impressive for Arsenal once more, as he proves his comeback from injury has helped him in more ways than one. Following his club-record move from La Liga giants Real Madrid last season, many critics suggested he wasn't strong enough mentally or physically to handle the rigours of the league; but he has proved time and time again that when played in the right position, he is one of the best creative midfielders in the world. Defensively, he was solid. Attacking-wise, he started counter attacks with ease throughout and almost made it 3-0 with a header which crashed off the crossbar. Superb.

17:10. Danny Welbeck showed his attacking quality again, without being given much credit in truth stats-wise. He looked silky on the ball and was a threat whenever The Gunners went forward, will be credited with the assist for Cazorla's penalty and his shot was followed up with Giroud's 50th Arsenal goal.

17:08. Wenger's men took all three points away from home, in a game that they were far from comfortable in truth. A solid defensive display despite being heavily pressured in the second 45 minutes, through an intense burst of attacks from the hosts will give Arsene and his side encouragement for the future.

17:05. I said it beforehand, and I'll say it again. Perhaps, Yannick Bolasie should have been introduced into the fray earlier on in the match, perhaps after the half-time interval or even started. I would personally have asked him whether he felt he was fit enough to start, because he was arguably their best player on the day and far eclipsed Zaha's performance, although the former United winger did cause some damage on the flanks.

17:00. Pardew will be proud of his side's second-half display, which was much improved from their performance in general against Liverpool last weekend.

90+5: FULL-TIME! The referee blows his whistle, and that's it! Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal. The Gunners come away with a vital three points, which sees them move up to third place in the Premier League table tonight, following Manchester United's shock 2-1 defeat away at Swansea in their respective 3pm kick-off at The Liberty.

90+4: SO CLOSE! OFF THE POST! Palace come narrowly close to making it 2-2 in dramatic circumstances, just a minute after Glenn Murray scores his first Premier League goal, as a goalmouth scramble is tucked away neatly into the bottom corner, out of Ospina's reach - who has been solid in the Arsenal goal today.

90+3: GOAL! PALACE PULL ONE BACK! GLENN MURRAY'S FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL!

90: The fourth official signals for five minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the game.

89: The Gunners making their last substitution of the game, with Alexis Sanchez coming off in place of Gabriel Paulista in the final minutes.

87: Good injury news for the hosts, Dann is back on the field of play!

85: The referee halts play temporarily, as Scott Dann is in extreme pain clutching his leg after going down, trying to win ball possession off Giroud in midfield.

82: Good stop by Ospina, who holds onto the ball making a comfortable catch from Bolasie's stinging drive after the Congo man drove past his marker towards the area.

79: Palace substitutions - Dwight Gayle and Joe Ledley OFF, Shola Amoebi and Glenn Murray ON.

77: Arsenal substitutions - Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil OFF, Kieran Gibbs and Tomas Rosicky ON.

75: CLOSE! Puncheon swerves a free-kick effort, 20 yards out, just wide of Ospina's far post. The 'keeper was well and truly rooted to the spot, nothing he could have done if it had hit the back of the net in truth. Unlucky from Palace once more.

70: Twenty minutes left to play, the hosts are still very much in this match at 2-0 down. Playing much better than they were against Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend...

69: CHANCE! JUST WIDE! Super ball by Souare into the area for Gayle, who jumps high and attacks the ball with a header, swerves just wide of Ospina's far post. Very close to making it 2-1.

66: He goes down, the physio jogs onto the pitch and assesses whether the Colombian is able to carry on. He's fine, although Szczesny has been pictured warming up on the touchline, probably in vain though.

65: Ospina almost gets himself into trouble after rushing off his line to head the ball away on the edge of his box, even though Mertesacker was getting ready to clear his lines.

62: Bolasie attempting to beat Chambers for pace and he's having some joy on the flank it must be said.

60: 30 minutes left to play, and although the scoreline is in Arsenal's favour, the game is still up for grabs. The Gunners have not dominated the game whatsoever, but have taken their chances when they've counted.

57: WHAT A COUNTER ATTACK! CLOSE! Arsenal turn defence into attack within seconds, as they head clear from a lofted ball into the box - Ozil feeds the ball into the path of Sanchez who curls his effort past Speroni but it also trickles past the post! What a goal that would have been.

56: Palace substitution - Frazier Campbell OFF, Yannick Bolasie ON.

55: Giroud given a booking after purposely fouling a Palace player to slow down their counter attack.

54: Campbell goes down clutching his hamstring, limping off the pitch as Palace pile on the pressure.

53: CLOSE! Puncheon fires wide from a shot, close range.

52: Maybe not, then. The players walk towards the area, but the linesman overrules the referee's decision and gives a goal-kick Palace's way.

51: OFF THE CROSSBAR! A teasing delivery into the box by Alexis finds Ozil who jumps highest to head goalwards, Speroni palms off the crossbar and out of play for a corner.

48: A flurry of corner-kicks in quick succession for the hosts, have seen Arsenal under the knife defensively.

46: Corner for Palace, the hosts have added a real sense of attacking urgency to their play now - they need to get back into the match and quickly.

16:03. Second-half about to begin now, the teams have jogged back onto the field of play ready for the referee's whistle.

15:59. The hosts will feel disappointed, given the fact that they could easily have been 1-0 or 2-0 up at the break. Souare's mistake was exactly that, he'll learn from the rigours of the league soon enough. The second goal meanwhile, came at the wrong time.

45+2: The referee blows his whistle, to signal the end of that first-half. Palace currently two goals down, Pardew will have some talking to do in the dressing room at the interval.

45+1: GOAL! ARSENAL DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! OLIVIER GIROUD! A well-taken finish from the visitors, against the run of play though it must be stressed. Welbeck's initial effort from close range was saved well by Speroni, who could only parry it partially clear - Olivier Giroud was in the right place at the right time, to poke the ball into the back of the net, to score his 50TH goal for The Arsenal. Wow.

45: The fourth official has signalled for two minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of this first-half.

43: Cameras focus on Yannick Bolasie, looking rather glum on the substitutes' bench. Suggestions that Pardew gave him a rest, as he looked "jaded" against Liverpool last weekend following his performances in the recent African Cup of Nations tournament with DR Congo; where his country finished in a very respective third place.

42: Ospina makes a good initial punch clear out of his area, before a deflected effort bundles the ball back into the box for the Colombian to catch and smother after a dangerous cross is whipped into the danger zone.

41: Koscielny makes a last-ditch block to deflect Dwight Gayle's effort towards goal, the ball bobbles out for a corner-kick to the hosts and Coquelin argues with the referee as to why he did not blow his whistle sooner - he felt Gayle went down easily on the edge of the area before regaining his composure to take the shot.

39: Arsenal looking so assured in possession of the ball at the moment, but their final ball isn't quite there yet. If it was, they'd be 2-0 ahead by now.

37: Cleared away by the hosts.

36: Foul goes Arsenal's way, on the flank in a dangerous position. Alexis looks up and finds Welbeck in space, who turns past his marker and flicks the ball towards Monreal, he beats Zaha to the ball but goes down after the flailing arm of the English winger catches him.

33: The home support has been very good and vocal so far, cheering their team on. 1-0 down, at home, with 60 odd minutes left to play. Anything can still happen but Palace look likely to have a few shots on-goal soon enough!

32: Alexis gets the ball to his feet, weaves past a defender on the edge of the area and shapes to shoot... deflected and eventually caught by Speroni, just narrowly keeping the ball in play.

30: A succession of fouls given in the hosts' favour, with Zaha and Campbell both going down on either flank after challenges from Chambers, Coquelin and Cazorla have been adjudged to be fouls by referee Mark Clattenburg.

28: Good last-ditch clearance away to safety by Per Mertesacker - he gets the ball stuck in between his feet and eventually clears his lines as Gayle lurks towards him inside the box.

27: The French midfielder will now have to be careful with his challenges and tackles for the rest of this game; he loves a tackle or two so watch out for that!

26: Francis Coquelin goes into the referee's book for his second foul of the match - he trips up Campbell who goes down rather easily but there was clear contact nonetheless.

20: Palace have had their fair share of half-chances thus far, but nothing of real note. Zaha will be looking to weave his electric magic on the flank.

10: The in-form Spanish midfielder opens the scoring relatively early on at Selhurst Park, Wenger will be satisified with his side's performance thus far.

8: GOAL! Cazorla from the spot, beating Speroni from 12 yards out.

7: PENALTY FOR ARSENAL! Welbeck brought down by Souare in the area.

5: Both sides trying to force their game-plan upon the match, nothing much happening in the early going.

15.00. KICK-OFF! PALACE - ARSENAL, live!

14.55: Pre-match handshakes done, minutes away from kick-off now at Selhurst Park.

14.50: Ten minutes left! Warm-up sessions completed.

14.35: Jack Wilshere is back in today's matchday squad for the visitors - following three months out of action after being on the receiving end of another crunching tackle.

14.25: No Yannick Bolasie is an obvious surprise for the hosts; his attacking flair would significantly help the Eagles going forward.

14.15: Arsenal will have their hands full today. Palace will try to pack their midfield and stop the likes of Ozil and Cazorla creating chances.

14.05: Interesting starting line-up's for both sides. Notice that Bolasie is only on the substitutes' bench today.

ARSENAL: Ospina, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Welbeck, Ozil, Alexis and Giroud. Subs - Szczesny, Gibbs, Gabriel, Bellerin, Rosicky, Wilshere and Walcott.

PALACE: Speroni, Ward, Delaney, Dann, Souare, Mutch, Ledley, Puncheon, Zaha, Gayle and Campbell. Subs - Hennessey, Hangeland, Kelly, Bolasie, Ameobi, Jedinak and Murray.

14:00. Just an hour left until kick-off now! Confirmed team line-ups will be announced shortly.

13:55. Mile Jedinak suffered an ankle injury on Asian Cup duty with Australia, and although his recovery has been successful, is a doubt to captain the side today. Read more, written by me, here:

13:50. Yaya Sanogo, Jonathan Williams and Jerome Thomas are all sidelined respectively and will not feature for The Eagles this afternoon.

13:45. Aaron Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mikel Arteta, Abou Diaby and Mathieu Debuchy are all unavailable for their London derby today; Hector Bellerin will have a late fitness test.

13:40. The question has been raised often a time, what do Arsenal need in order to challenge for trophies properly again? One thing is for certain, less injuries!

13:25. Predictions for today's game? Palace will love the "underdog" tag as they've realistically got nothing to lose, but also have a real opportunity to hinder Arsenal's top four aspirations later today. At home, a tough side to beat, the home crowd cheering them on, Pardew will have clear expectations of them.

13:17. Arsenal's form in their last six matches: WWWLWW

13:15. Palace's form in their last six matches (all comps): WWLWDL

13:10. This is Arsenal's last Premier League match before they continue their UEFA Champions League journey, in midweek against Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. They progressed from their respective group, second behind German giants Borussia Dortmund, and have a two-legged tie against the French club to look forward to.

13:07. Palace look a team rejuvenuated following the managerial appointment of Alan Pardew back in January, who has instilled disclipine and an organised manner to which the team shapes up for every game.

13:05. In their recent previous meeting, Arsenal prevailed with a 2-1 home victory at The Emirates, on the opening day of the season. Goals from Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey secured all three points for Wenger's men, against a tough nut to crack in the form of Palace as per usual.

13:00. Hello again everyone, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and welcome to my latest live commentary! Today, I will be covering the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park; kick-off is scheduled for a 3pm start this afternoon.