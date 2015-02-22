Southampton - Liverpool Live Commentary and EPL Scores 2015

18:30. That's all from today, as Liverpool took the three points away from St Mary's thanks to Coutinho and Sterling's strikes. Thanks for following the game with VAVEL UK and me, Charlie Malam, we hope you enjoyed our live match commentary of today's final game of the Barclays Premier League matchday 26. Make sure to come back, as we'll have plenty of UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage throughout the week.

18:23. Southampton forward Filip Djuricic: "We lost today but I think the whole game we had the ball in our possession and we had a couple of chances. If we opened the game with an early goal it could be have been different. We could have had two penalties but the referee didn't whistle. The first one I feel the contact, it was light contact but I fell down. The second one was more a penalty than the first one for sure. I feel his hand on my shoulder and I fell down. The first one was little bit light and this is England so there are a different type of criteria for the penalty, but the second one definitely."

18:20. Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson: "It's a big win. We knew coming here would be difficult as they are a good side and we had to be at our best. From the defence right through the team we were excellent. The perfect performance really. Philippe Coutinho's goal was outstanding but he does that a lot in training. He is outstanding, he got his goal and to give us big lift from the start. It's a good weekend for us, but most important is that we win and keep winning and concentrate on what we need to do."

18:15. The Reds' top-four chances are increasing game-by-game, as they stretch their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games. They've lost only one of their last 18 in all competitions, as they ground out a hard-fought victory here on the South Coast. They weren't always at their best, but they survived plenty of pressure, and got the better of a few decisions from referee Kevin Friend, and were clinical up the other end to snatch the win. We'll have the post-match reaction from the players and managers with you shortly

18:10. What a monumental victory for the visitors that is. They close the gap in on fourth, as they move up to 6th place. They are only three points away from 3rd placed Arsenal, after a spectacular early goal from Philippe Coutinho and a late finish from Raheem Sterling sealed the three points for Brendan Rodgers' side. That's their fifth consecutive clean sheet on the road, the first time they have completed such a feat since 1985, thanks to a 2-0 win at St Mary's.

FT: Southampton 0-2 Liverpool

90+3' Sturridge has another effort, but it's too weak. Meanwhile, Elia goes into the book for dissent.

90+2' Henderson takes the corner short, and then Sturridge kicks it off of Targett and out for a throw. Liverpool just seeing out the dying minutes now.

90' Four minutes of added-time at St Mary's. The Reds will close the gap to fourth to just two points with victory, whilst they'll be only three away from 3rd - as Sturridge's shot from the six-yard box is deflected wide for a throw-in.

89' Free-kick to the hosts, but Tadic's shot hits Sterling in the wall. After a pinball in the box, Targett's overhead kick is well held by Mignolet.

88' This game's just petering out until the full-time whistle here, with the Saints having lost hope and the Reds looking for a potential third goal. Is there anything left in either side?

86' After a throw-in deep into Southampton territory for the visitors, Sturridge cuts inside onto his right foot in the box but his shot is central enough for Forster to catch easily.

84' Elia goes down after Henderson slips and pulls him down after he beat him for pace down the left flank. The skipper goes into the book as a result, and Southampton have the chance to whip the ball into the box.

82' Time ticking down for the home team here, as they desperately search for a goal to halve the deficit. They've lost their confidence altogether since Liverpool scored their second, however.

80' Can gives away the ball, but Wanyama's through ball in search of Mane is too heavy and Mignolet comes off his line to claim.

78' Free-kick for Southampton, 25-yards out. Tadic lines it up, curls it around the wall but Mignolet gathers it. Does he have a fifth consecutive away league clean sheet on the way?

77' Third yellow of the game, as Moreno goes into the book for hauling down Mane with a rash challenge.

75' Third and final sub for both teams - Ibe off, Johnson on. Tadic on, Djuricic off.

74' Poor, poor defending from Koeman's side. A number of defensive errors culminate in Moreno picking up the ball, but his cross to Sturridge is wayward. Fortunately, it falls straight to Sterling after Targett slips and plays it into his path and he strokes an effort through a number of bodies and past Forster for their second goal of the game.

73' GOAL! 0-2, the Reds double their lead through Sterling.

71' Coutinho wins a foul from Wanyama, 35-yards from goal. After it's played quickly, Sturridge beats his Fonte to find space in the box, but he tries to do too much in attempting to beat another man inside the area - and he's dispossessed.

70' Schneiderlin lines it up but plays it short, which Djuricic is slow to read. The ball skids across the surface, though the on-loan midfielder prevents it going for a goal-kick at the very least.

68' Mane goes down under a challenge from Henderson, but he makes the most of it. Good chance here for the hosts to trouble Mignolet from a central area, just outside the box.

66' Henderson arrives late to connect with Moreno's pull-back from the by-line, but he can't get a good connection and the chance goes wasted.

65' Fantastic recovering from Allen inside the box, as he snuffs out an attack when Skrtel looked beaten by Mane. Rodgers' side have still only had one shot all game, but they found the back of the net with it - which is what's most crucial.

64' Wanyama picks up the second yellow of this evening's game, coming through the back of Sterling at the halfway line.

62' Second substitute for the Reds - Daniel Sturridge on, Adam Lallana off.

61' Again, nothing comes of the home side's corner and on the counter, Liverpool can't take advantage of after Schneiderlin buys a foul. Plenty left to come in this game.

60' Only 30 minutes left in this one, but still only the single goal separates the two teams. Mane almost tests Mignolet after bringing a long ball down, but Skrtel blocks and it goes out for Southampton's 6th corner.

58' Mane almost beats Can to the byline, but the German recovers and wins the ball back. After switching to the opposite flank, Ibe almost finds a way through on goal until he runs into trouble. After losing the ball, he does excellently to track back and retrieve possession from Targett.

56' Second change for Southampton - Ward-Prowse being replaced by Mane.

55' Free-kick for Liverpool, as Coutinho is wrestled out of possession by Wanyama. From the free-kick, the Reds almost launch a successful counter-attack but again Sterling is caught offside. Not the 20-year-old's afternoon, it seems.

54' Henderson down complaining to the referee after battling with Wanyama. Free-kick to the Saints though, 40-ish yards from goal. He fires it deep, but Mignolet comes out to claim with no red and white shirts around him.

53' Rodgers preparing another substitute here, as he looks to change the momentum of this game. His side still have the lead, but they've not really troubled Forster since scoring with Sterling being caught offside from Henderson's ball around the back two.

51' Pelle drags a shot wide of the post, after Can is caught out of position. Poor finish from the Italian forward, who remains 11 games in all competitions without a goal.

49' Koeman's side slowly progressing further up the field, as Moreno is forced to clear a through ball into the stands with Clyne looking to get in behind. From the corner, Ward-Prowse's ball is cleared at near post by Emre Can and good pressure forces the home team back to Forster.

47' Lovren steps up to try and utilise the offside trap, but misjudges it - Elia races away, but is forced away from goal and his cross can't find a teammate. Let-off for the centre-back who has been littered with mistakes so far in this game.

46' Half-time substitute for the home team - Morgan Schneiderlin replacing Steven Davis whilst Alberto Moreno has come on for Lazar Markovic for the away side.

46' We're back in action at St Mary's, after a first 45 minutes marred by controversy overshadowed Phil Coutinho's terrific strike. Will we be seeing more drama in this second-half? Stay tuned to find out.

17:12. The visitors have been well underpar, despite leading. They've looked toothless with Sterling up-front, whilst Lallana and Markovic haven't made too much of an impact. Ibe has been their main threat down the right, but elsewhere - they've not really troubled. Could Rodgers introduce Mario Balotelli or Daniel Sturridge at half-time? Second-half action with you soon.

17:09. We've had plenty of drama all day across today's games, but the headline of this game so far has definitely been Friend's performance. The Saints certainly could have had a penalty the second time around, though the first seemed soft. The third was a handball, but Lovren didn't have much time to get out of the way of the header - meanwhile, Fonte's challenge on Sterling seems to have split decision. He got the ball, but he took the man too, but nothing was given. The goal, however, was the only bit of real quality we've seen this season. Goal of the season contender.

17:06. What a first-half of football. Plenty of boos for referee Kevin Friend, who waved away three Southampton penalty appeals and another for the visitors. Phil Coutinho's sensational effort from range currently splits the two teams, but Ronald Koeman's side can count themselves unlucky not to be level. They've had a few big decisions go against them, but it remains 0-1 at St Mary's during the break.

HT: Southampton 0-1 Liverpool

45+1' Home fans appealing again, as the ball strikes Lovren's arm in the area from a corner. "You're not fit to referee" are the cries from the home fans, as Mignolet deals with the danger twice - punching clear as the Saints edge closer to an equaliser.

45' Brilliant goalkeeping from Mignolet to prevent Elia, who was racing away one-on-one after Clyne's long ball found it's way through to the winger. The Belgian looked to have handled the ball outside the area, but it would have been difficult to give that in normal time.

43' Lovren goes into the book, much to the joy of the home support, for bringing down Ward-Prowse with a high boot. Deserved yellow card.

41' Henderson sends an inswinging delivery, but it flies over all aand falls to the feet of Markovic down the right but despite a second cross, the Reds can't make anything of it. Elia tries to counter, but stand-in skipper Henderson is with him all the way and hooks it out for a throw.

40' Almost seven hours since the Reds last conceded away from home. This has most certainly been their toughest test on the road in that run, but they're coping so far as they go in search of a second goal. Ibe has been their main threat so far, as he tangles with both Targett and Elia before winning a foul near the corner flag.

38' Southampton almost create another chance, as Allen is dispossessed deep inside his own box - but Djuricic can't quite pick out his intended pass to Elia.

36' Plenty of sloppy passes from both sides on a greasy pitch as Friend gives a foul in Southampton's favour, with Skrtel the culprit. Ward-Prowse gets another opportunity to send an inswinging cross into the box, which Henderson heads away but after the ball bounces up and down inside the area - Friend blows for a foul on Markovic after Djuricic's sneaky shove into the back.

34' Both sides just lacking that final bit of quality on the ball as the rain continues to pour down on the South Coast. Neither have created any real clear chances in the last 10 or 15 minutes, but there's certainly more goals in this one.

32' Free-kick from 35 yards for the away team, but Henderson takes it short. After he finds Allen, the Welshman feeds Sterling into the box with a through ball, but Fonte comes in and takes the ball away from him. The 20-year-old appeals for a spot-kick, but the defender arguably won the ball first.

30' Half-an-hour into this one and Brendan Rodgers' side retain their 1-0 advantage thanks to Coutinho's unbelievable opening goal from long-range in the first few minutes. Koeman's men have had their moments, but Mignolet did well to prevent Eljero Elia finding the back of the net. Kevin Friend has taken the headlines so far, denying the home side two penalties - the second which was more than a fair shout.

29' Good position for Ward-Prowse to tease one across the face of goal from the right, but Mignolet gets enough on it to direct it away from goal. From the second cross, the header is tame and the Belgian collects with ease.

28' Clyne goes down when Emre Can slides across him after flying down the right side, but Friend gives nothing. The home support certainly not happy with the referee's performance, as they cheer loudly when he gives a foul on Allen. Free-kick Southampton.

26' Southampton getting back on the ball again, but the Reds are organising themselves fairly well so as to not gift them a way through their rearguard. The home side's pace is still causing them problems though, as Elia almost profits from a deflection into his path, but his cross flies out for a goal-kick.

24' Tempo of the game starting to settle at St Mary's, and Sterling is certainly suffering from a lack of support - he's again shoved off the ball, but the Reds retain possession when Djuricic commits a silly foul inside the Liverpool half.

22' The visitors just struggling with their final ball, but they're building momentum. They've got Southampton on the back foot momentarily, despite being forced back to Mignolet.

20' Liverpool starting to assert themselves, as Markovic almost plays a chipped ball into Lallana inside the area, but it's well cut out by Fonte. Excellent defending.

19' The Reds have had just 39% possession so far, as Sterling picks out Coutinho in the middle. It's eventually worked to Sterling inside the box, but he can't make any space for himself and he's outnumbered and outmuscled by Saints defenders.

18' Ibe just overruns the ball with a heavy touch, after a neat one-two with Lallana down the right. The Reds haven't really got into the final third at all, despite Coutinho's early wonder goal.

17' Lovren intercepts a fine ball destined for Ward-Prowse, and the Reds almost launch a counter until Clyne cuts out Coutinho's ball out wide to Markovic.

16' Liverpool a bag of nerves here, as they struggle to keep a hold of the ball, but they just start to enjoy a brief spell of possession. That is, until Mignolet's kick out from the back drifts out of play.

15' Mistake from Ibe almost allows Djuricic to work his way through on goal, but Lallana is forced to track back and force a corner. Ward-Prowse delivers, but Mignolet catches it confidently on his penalty spot.

14' Lovren really struggling here, as his long ball up to Sterling goes out of play. He doesn't seem to have completed a single pass yet, as the home fans hurl as much abuse at the Croatian as they possibly can.

13' Good ball across the 18-yard box finds Clyne out the other side and he works his way past Markovic, but it flies narrowly over Pelle's head. Plenty of promise from Southampton's side.

12' Markovic commits a professional foul down the left. Ward-Prowse sends a beautiful delivery towards the back post, but Pelle can't connect as Lovren watches it go out for a Liverpool throw-in across the other side.

11' Ibe skins two men down the right and works his way to the byline, but his cross drifts across the face of goal and to Markovic on the left side - but his cross back across goal is easily dealt with.

10' Koeman's side enjoying all of the possession here, as the Reds sit back and soak up the pressure. We could be in for a cracker here.

8' Ward-Prowse slams a shot into the ground and wide of the post after a knockdown. Poor effort from the English midfielder.

7' Terrific start to the game here. Two penalty shouts, a sensational save and a tremendous goal already, and we're not even ten minutes in. The home side just starting to dominate possession here as they look to draw level.

4' Southampton are almost straight back into it, as Allen brings down Djuricic inside the box and didn't seem to have gotten the ball - but Friend again waves away the claims. Seconds later, Mignolet sticks out a leg to prevent Elia.

3' Plenty of boos for Lovren, as the Saints sing "What a waste of money!" but only a minute later, the Brazilian picks up the ball from 30-yards and curls it off the underside of the bar and in for the game's opening goal. Sensational finish, and no chance for Fraser Forster.

3' GOAL! 1-0, Liverpool take the lead through Phil Coutinho. What a goal.

2' Huge penalty shout just 20 seconds into the game. Long ball upfield sets Djuricic away, who goes down inside the box under pressure from Emre Can. The German admittledly put his arm onto the midfielder's shoulder, but the Southampton man went down easily. Almost the perfect start for the Saints but Kevin Friend looks to have got that one right.

1' We're underway at St Mary's as Henderson and Coutinho get the ball rolling.

16:12. Liverpool are the only Premier League side yet to make a single defensive error in the league during 2015, but Dejan Lovren - who starts again today - has made six errors in 17 league games.

16:10. The players are in the tunnel. Jordan Henderson leading out the visitors, kitted out in a smart black tracksuit - with Jose Fonte across the other side of the tunnel - no tracksuit for him, just red and white stripes.

16:08. Southampton are the only team in the Premier League yet to concede a penalty. The Reds have had two spot-kicks in their last three in all competitions.

16:05. Liverpool ECHO's James Pearce reporting that Rickie Lambert receiving a good reaction from Saints fans, who are singing: "There's only one Rickie Lambert!" whilst Adam Lallana, also an ex-Southampton player, receives plenty of boos and abuse.

16:02. Today's game will be officiated by Kevin Friend. He last took charge of a Liverpool game a month ago, during their 0-0 home draw against Bolton Wanderers in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup - where his decision not to send off Matt Mills with a second yellow card infuriated the Anfield faithful. He has given out 100 yellow cards across 23 Premier League games in which he been in charge this season, an average of 4.3 per game. He has also dished out three red cards.

15:58. Southampton boss Ronald Koeman speaking before the game: "I didn't expect to have more points than Liverpool at this stage of the season. They had to play on Thursday and they have had to travel (down to the South Coast), so maybe that gives us the advantage. We shall see."

15:55. In news concerning the other half of Merseyside - Everton have drawn 2-2 at home to bottom-of-the-table Leicester City. Steven Naismith gave the Blues the lead shortly before the hour mark, but they were made to rue missed chances when Nigel Pearson's side reversed the scores thanks to Tim Howard's mistakes. Substitute David Nugent scored in the 67th minute, before Esteban Cambiasso handed them the lead seven minutes later. But with only two minutes of normal time, Matthew Upson headed into his own goal under pressure from Romelu Lukaku make it 2-2. Earlier this afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur came from two goals down to nick a point at home to West Ham United. Diafra Sakho and Cheikhou Kouyate's goals had given them the lead, until Danny Rose halved the deficit with nine minutes of normal time to go. With Sam Allardyce's side a mere 10 seconds away from the final whistle in stoppage-time, Harry Kane went down inside the area and won a penalty. Despite missing the spot-kick, Adrian pushed the rebound straight into his path for Kane to net his 24th goal of the season and secure a 2-2 draw. We've had plenty of drama already in today's Super Sunday, could we be seeing more at St Mary's? 20 minutes until kick-off.

15:48. The Northern Irishman adds: "Lovren and Adam Lallana served this club with great distinction, Adam in particular. He loved it here and has a great respect for the club so they will both deal with it fine. The team is playing well, we wanted to finish in the top four and win a trophy and it's up to me to juggle that."

15:45. Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers on his team selection: "Mamadou Sakho has an injury and will need a scan so Dejan Lovren comes in. Daniel Sturridge, we are trying to protect him. He is still looking for fitness and this would have been a third game in a week."

15:42. Philippe Coutinho starts his 19th consecutive game in all competitions. He'll play an important part alongside Adam Lallana in creating opportunities for the visitors, unless fatigue takes it's toll. What are your predictions for today's game? Tweet them into @VAVELLiverpool.

15:39. In an unanticipated move, Raheem Sterling starts alone up-top. The 19-year-old has scored in both of his last two Barclays Premier League matches against Southampton - was that in Rodgers' thinking?

15:36. With Liverpool lining up with Jordon Ibe and Lazar Markovic in the wing-back roles, Brendan Rodgers is obviously intending on prioritising the attack, something Southampton boss Koeman was fully expecting. "I think it's about teams. I don't expect Liverpool to come in that way on Sunday," he said. "We have to know that Swansea and West Ham didn't come to Southampton to play open and offensively. That brings difficulties and we didn't have the quality to break them down. This Sunday is totally different, but it's all about sharpness in the box, possibilities. I think it's a good time to score goals and create more opportunities than we did in the last two games."

15:33. Speaking before the game, Pelle said: "We are now coming towards the end of the competition and every point is very important. Today it's against a good team. We will try to get the maximum points that we can. It's going to be a tough game. It's important to score as a striker but if I don't score and we win I will be happy. If I score, I'll be double happy. For me it's also important to keep the spirit and to work hard for the team."

15:30. Southampton will be pleased not to see Daniel Sturridge up-front, but they'll be focused on their own attacking exploits. Elia and Djuricic offer plenty of skill and pace going forward, but Graziano Pelle is looking for his first goal since 20th December, a run that has seen him go without hitting the back of the net for eight league games.

15:27. Couple of shocks from the away side, as Mamadou Sakho misses is out of the squad completely due to a knock on his hip. Ex-Saint Dejan Lovren replaces him in the back three, whilst Daniel Sturridge settles for a place on the bench after playing 90 minutes on Thursday. Lazar Markovic replaces him, as Raheem Sterling is pushed up-front. Kolo Toure returns to the squad for the first time after his African Cup of Nations glory with Ivory Coast, as he takes up a place on the bench.

15:25. Three changes from the hosts. Matt Targett returns to the side after recovering from injury - replacing Ryan Bertrand, whilst James Ward-Prowse and Filip Đuričić come into the starting team.

15:23. Liverpool Bench: Ward, Johnson, Toure, Lambert, Sturridge, Moreno, Balotelli

15:21. Southampton Bench: Davis, Schneiderlin, Gardos, Mane, Long, Tadic, Reed.

15:19. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Lovren, Henderson, Allen, Markovic, Ibe, Lallana, Coutinho, Sterling

15:18. Southampton XI: Forster, Clyne, Yoshida, Fonte, Davis, Wanyama, Djuricic, Ward-Prowse, Pelle, Elia, Targett

15:15. We're just an hour away from kick-off between Southampton and Liverpool in this afternoon's Premier League clash at St Mary's. We'll have both team's starting line-ups with you in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned.

15:12. The Reds have only won two of the last eight visits to Southampton, but have not conceded a goal in their last four league games on the road - their best run since 2008. The last time they had five successive away league clean sheets was in May 1985.

15:09. Sturridge is set to play his 50th Barclays Premier League game for Liverpool when they face Southampton today. He has 33 league goals in that time, 38 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions. Should he find the back of the net today, he will have scored more goals in his first 50 league games than any Reds player in the last 58 years. Funnily enough, his last goal in a league game in which he started came against the Saints at Anfield in August.

15:06. More stats - Jordan Henderson, likely to be today's stand-in Reds captain, has 10 assists in all competitions this season - four more than any other Liverpool player. Further forward, Daniel Sturridge has not scored a Premier League away goal for 11 months, failing to net in five appearances during that time. Can he net another today? In total, Liverpool have had 14 different scorers in the Premier League this season; the highest in the division together with Arsenal.

15:03. Lallana alo added that he believes his experience and leadership skills can be of benefit to his teammates. "I feel I am a natural leader in terms of when I am on the pitch, talking and communicating," he said. Read more, here.

14:58. The Saints are actually winless in four league and cup home games (D2, L2) since beating Arsenal on New Year's Day. They have also failed to score in their last two matches at St Mary's. Despite that, Southampton have lost just three times at home this season in the league - to Manchester City, Manchester United and Swansea as well as to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

14:56. Did you know? Southampton's tally of 17 goals conceded is the lowest in the Premier League this season. They have also allowed their opponents just 66 shots on target this season - the lowest tally in the top flight. But, they have only won two of their last eight league games in which an opponent has scored against them. Crucial to Koeman's rearguard is the excellent Jose Fonte, who has made more interceptions than any other player in the Premier League this season (71).

14:46. Liverpool go into today's game looking to win a third successive league game against Southampton - something they last did between 1994 and 1995. The last time they visited this stadium though, they won 3-0 as goals from Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard saw them take the three points on their title charge. Meanwhile, earlier this season - Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge, despite Nathaniel Clyne's excellent strike levelling before the hour.

14:43. TEAM NEWS: Liverpool will be without full-time skipper Steven Gerrard for a third successive game, after he hobbled off against Spurs with a hamstring injury. Rodgers will hope to have Raheem Sterling back and starting again, after the 20-year-old made his first appearance in three matches on Thursday night as a substitute versus Besiktas, coming back from a foot injury. Lucas Leiva will definitely miss out, as will Jose Enrique, Jon Flanagan and Brad Jones.

14:39. TEAM NEWS: Southampton will be boosted by the returns of Morgan Schneiderlin and Shane Long after the pair were back in training on Friday. The defensive midfielder has returned from an adductor injury, whilst Long sustained fractured ribs - and the hosts are hopeful they will both be fit to take part in today's game. Left-back Matt Targett is back in contention after a head injury ruled him out of the West Ham game, although Toby Alderweireld, Jay Rodriguez, Emmanuel Mayuka and Ryan Bertrand are out.

14:36. Since then, the Saints haven't played a game - meaning they have had 10 days rest, and plenty of time to prepare for today's game. Liverpool meanwhile, have played twice - progressing to the quarter finals of the FA Cup as they overcame Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana. Only three days ago, the Reds ensured a slim advantage going into the second-leg of their Europa League Last 32 tie against Turkish league leaders Besiktas. Mario Balotelli scored from the spot in the 85th minute after the impressive Jordon Ibe had won the penalty, meaning they travel to Istanbul in mid-week with a 1-0 lead.

14:33. Liverpool, meanwhile, took a huge 3-2 home victory over Tottenham Hotspur as they closed in on the Champions League spots at Anfield. Rodgers' men took the lead through Lazar Markovic, as he rolled into the far bottom corner past Hugo Lloris after a dominant start. But red-hot Harry Kane soon levelled the game, drilling through Simon Mignolet from 10 yards for his 23rd of the season. It wasn't until the start of the second-half until the Reds regained the lead, Steven Gerrard firing past Lloris from the spot after Daniel Sturridge was felled inside the box. Again, Spurs responded. After a cheap free-kick, Moussa Dembele was there to bundle the ball over the line from Kane's cut-back near the byline. The Reds found themselves in the lead for a third time though, as substitute Mario Balotelli converted from close-range to seal a vital three points for the home tea

14:30. Today's hosts, in their last league game, drew 0-0 at home to West Ham United. Sam Allardyce's side had goalkeeper Adrian sent off on the hour, but could not make the most of an extra-man advantage as Sadio Mane had an effort cleared off the line and Maya Yoshida's late header flew above the crossbar. Southampton manager Koeman saif after the game: "If you play 30 minutes 11 against 10 then you have to score the goal but we didn't. Everybody was running and we didn't make the pitch wide to make the space. Too many crosses and I think that is the easy way for them to defend. I said at half-time if we kept the organisation the front players have to win the game tonight but they didn't. You have to react and work harder and be sharp in the box."

14:27. They'll have their work cut out for them. Today's visitors, Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool, are the only Premier League side to remain unbeaten in 2015. Having lost only one of their last 17 in all competitions, the Reds have mounted a charge towards the top-four despite having struggled to find their form of last season until after Christmas. In a bold 3-4-3 formation, Liverpool have found defensive solidity and attacking fluidity - with Daniel Sturridge having now returned to the starting side.

14:24. Ronald Koeman's Southampton side have surprised pundits and spectators alike by keeping pace with the favourites for a top-four finish this season. Tipped for the drop after the Reds raided trio Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana from the South Coast club in a £50 million summer swoop - Koeman has worked wonders. Despite being inconsistent in recent weeks, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their last five in all competitions - they still have a chance of defying the odds to claim top-flight European football next season. In 2015, they've already beaten Manchester United and Arsenal - without conceding a single goal in both games, and have suffered only one defeat in their nine league games. Can Koeman's side get back on track with another huge victory today?

14:21. There were certainly some shocks in yesterday's Premier League games. Burnley managed to hold Chelsea to a controversial 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, which was marred by Martin Atkinson's controversial refereeing decisions - not least the one to send off Nemanja Matic, whilst Manchester United fell to a 2-1 loss at Swansea City. Elsewhere, Tim Sherwood's first game in charge ended miserably, as Victor Moses' stoppage-time penalty-kick gave Stoke City a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. There was also late drama at the KC Stadium, as Steve Bruce's Hull City won 2-1 against 10-man Queens Park Rangers thanks to Dame N’Doye's header. In the day's other games, Manchester City closed the gap at the top of the table to just five points with a comfortable 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad as David Silva starred. Arsenal, too, continued their form as they took a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud. The only goalless game of the day was a dull affair between Sunderland and West Brom at the Stadium of Light, with neither sides managing to find a breakthrough in a boring 0-0.

14:18. Today's clash could have a huge say in the Champions League qualification chase. The Saints sit only a single point behind 4th placed Manchester United, with Liverpool sat five off 4th with 42 points in 7th place and both sides have chances of acquiring European football for next season. The Reds are 3/1 to finish in the top-four, whilst Southampton are 9/4 with Sky Bet. For a full preview, check out Oliver Emmerson's write-up here.

14:15. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game. This afternoon, Sunday 22nd February, sees Southampton host Liverpool in matchday 26 of the 2014-15 Barclays Premier League. Tonight's game kicks off at 5:30pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.