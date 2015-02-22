Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 West Ham United: Kane's late heroics save Pochettino a point

Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane rescued a point for the hosts, after a hard-fought match resulted in a pulsating 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane earlier this afternoon. The English forward missed his last-gasp penalty, before slotting home the rebound to ensure that Spurs came away without losing too much ground of their rivals in the race for fourth place.

It was Spurs who started the match brightly, being cheered on by the Tottenham crowd in a sunny London derby at home.

Nabil Bentaleb's ferocious effort from 30 yards out forced an acrobatic stop by Adrian in the West Ham goal to deny the hosts from taking the lead after just five minutes on the clock. Kane had a great opportunity to open the scoring after being set through into the box by a teasing through ball played by full-back Danny Rose; his strike flashed past Adrian before coming back off the post.

West Ham took the lead in the 22nd minute, being rewarded for some tireless pressure near the Tottenham goal - Aaron Cresswell's lofted ball into the area found a power header from midfielder Chiekhou Kouyatè whose header arrowed into the top corner, out of Hugo Lloris' reach. At the half-time interval, Spurs were behind despite having a few clear chances. Rose narrowly missed a header, Ryan Mason had a shot fired narrowly wide but the hosts needed a clinical edge to their play.

Lloris had to be alert upon occasion, as the French 'keeper did well to arguably keep his side in the game. A defensive-splitting through ball fell to Diafra Sakho, who patiently waited for his opportunity and curled his close-range effort towards the near post, but the 28-year-old denied him to keep the score at 1-0. After missing that chance, the Senegalese striker managed to get himself on the scoresheet with a neat finish from an extremely tight angle, curling the shot into the bottom corner of the net.

However, the hosts got themselves back into the game with ten minutes to go. Good passing play between Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela saw a teasing ball crossed into the box, which was partially cleared away by Adrian with a punch - Rose had a shot which bobbled off the turf and bundled into the net, against the odds given the fact that Adrian was expected to save his effort, but jumped prematurely as the ball was travelling towards goal and missed the shot completely.

The Spanish goalkeeper redeemed himself with a crucial stop to keep The Hammers ahead, diving to his left to parry away Soldado's snapshot inside the area, but the pressure was piled on the visitors and in the last minute of stoppage time, disaster struck. Alex Song was adjudged to bring down Kane inside the box, with replays suggesting the young Englishman was already going down, but the referee pointed to the spot with no hesitation to deliver a hammer blow for Sam Allardyce's men.

Kane's resulting penalty was saved well by Adrian, but unluckily for the 'keeper the ball bounced straight into Kane's path - he had no invitation to pounce on the rebound and slot into the net in dramatic cirumstances to make the scores level at 2-2 in the sixth minute of stoppage time; the last kick of the game.