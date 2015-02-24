Score Manchester City - Barcelona (1-2)

22:00. A good return for Luis Suarez and co. then at the Etihad tonight, as he scores twice and they return to Spain with the advantage. They could and probably should have made it a two-goal lead, but Lionel Messi uncharacteristically slipped up by missing a penalty and a relatively simple follow-up, as Sergio Aguero's second-half strike and Joe Hart's intervention from 12-yards means they approach the return leg with brief hope. That second encounter will be on March 18th, but until then we'll have plenty of coverage of Europe's top leagues - including the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga - whilst we'll be covering tomorrow's Champions League action and the UEFA Europa League games this Thursday. Thanks for joining me, Charlie Malam, for tonight's commentary of Manchester City 2-1 Barcelona in the Last 16 of the Champions League. Enjoy the rest of your evening.

21:57. Barcelona goalscorer Luis Suarez, who netted a brace, speaking to ITV Sport: "I try every game for the team and with both goals I am happy. I think City still have a chance. If they lost the game 3-1 that is really difficult for them but 2-1 is a good result for them."

21:54. 62% of the possession Barcelona enjoyed in that game. They thoroughly dominated on the ball, but will come away a little downhearted having not stolen a third goal right at the death. Plenty of action in that game - A Suarez brace, a red card, a missed penalty and a stunning Aguero goal. More reaction with you soon.

21:51. City goalkeeper Joe Hart after the game: "I hope so [that the penalty save could prove crucial]. We will go there with a great group of fans, belief and we will have a right go. We pressed until the first goal and panicked a bit. We regrouped second half, put a lot of pressure on and were good for our goal and maybe good for a result tonight. The occasion did not get to us, sometimes things go against you. It is 2-1 and we go there with belief. Luis Suarez is a fantastic player, he took his goal well."

21:48. Important to remember that's only half-time in this tie, with another 90 minutes left between these two in three weeks time. They'll have Yaya Toure back for that, even though Gael Clichy will be missing, so it would take a brave man to rule City out of qualifying completely.

21:45. What a fine game of football that was though. An excellent demonstration of the best of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona were at their brilliant best in the first-half, whilst Manchester City fought hard to gain a hold of the game in the second-half. It ends with just a goal difference in the end, but City will need to win by two clear goals to qualify from the Nou Camp on Wednesday March 18th.

21:43. Until then, it was all going swimmingly for Luis Enrique's side. Despite conceding from Sergio Aguero's excellent goal with 21 minutes remaining, Gael Clichy's red card looked to have ended Manchester City's fightback. Ultimately, Luis Suarez' first-half efforts separate the sides. Driving home from close-range after a fortunate deflection, he added a second following a fine team move to deservedly give the Spaniards a two-goal lead. The Catalan giants really should have netted a third, but surprisingly - that man Messi missed from the spot and from the seemingly easy follow-up.

21:40. Well, well, well. What a finish that was. After being outclassed for much of the game, Joe Hart's tremendous penalty save and Lionel Messi's miss from the rebound means City can go to Spain with faint hopes of quarter-final qualification next month.

FT: Manchester City 1-2 Barcelona.

90+3' Messi misses! He fires to the right, and Hart guesses the right way. It bounces straight for the Argentine from six-yards and he dives for the header, but it goes wide.

90+3' Penalty to Barcelona! Late drama, as Zabaleta hangs out a leg and brings down Messi with just 15 seconds left of the game.

90+2' Barca just seeing this one out in the final stages, as the score remains 2-1 at Juventus against Borussia Dortmund.

90' Three minutes of added time at the Etihad and Barcelona have the ball into the net a third time, as Messi loops it over Hart beautifully - but he's just caught offside.

89' Suarez is bundled over by Fernando inside the centre-circle, and he goes into Brych's book as well

88' After Messi loses the ball, Aguero does sensationally to beat two men down the byline, before Adriano blatantly cuts across to shove him off the field, and he earns a yellow card rightly

87' City concede a cheap corner, as Zabaleta heads away a looped ball over the defence and it almost falls for Suarez, but Kompany is there first to clear for a set-piece.

85' Barcelona just searching for that third goal, as they easily retrieve possession from Hart's goal-kick. It's just a matter of whether they can find the incisive pass to cut through City's back-line, who have been much more solid in this second-half. It's been a good effort from Pelligrini's men, but Clichy's avoidable second yellow certainly grinded their comeback to a halt.

83' City boss Pelligrini ushering his players forward, but they're being pinned back as it stands. Barca are experts of possession, spraying the ball about with ease, but Suarez is caught offside on the shoulder of Demichelis as they look to exploit the space behind the defence.

82' Time running out for City to find an equaliser, but they look fairly content in sitting back and keeping the score to a 2-1 loss. Barcelona are again fully in charge of the possession, as they look to make their way through the sea of blue shirts. They almost do, but Busquets is harshly punished for a minor foul.

80' It's a game of substitutes at the minute, with Neymar coming off for Pedro. That's just momentarily killed the momentum and flow of the game.

78' Good effort from Messi, who forces Hart into a fingertip save from close-range. Meanwhile, in the middle of all that, Adriano replaced the injured Alves, who didn't look happy - giving an innocent water bottle the full force of his fury on his way off the pitch.

77' Third and final sub for City: Silva off , Sagna on

76' Brilliant tackle from Zabaleta, to deny Alba. The left-back races through a number of bodies into the box and with the goal at his mercy, the City right-back slides in to force the Spaniard into scuffing his effort. Despite appeals for a penalty from Alba, that's a tremendous display of defending. If only they'd shown more of it in the first-half.

74' That could be a major gamechanger, and the home supporters aren't happy, as boos ring around the Etihad. Will they look to sit back and keep it at 2-1 now? Or do they risk it and push for a draw? Only quarter of an hour left in this one.

73' Red card! Having been reduced to two in their last two encounters with Barcelona, as Clichy is given a second yellow for swiping a leg against Alves. He misses the ball, and catches the defender on the knee - that might be the end of City's resistance now, with the Brazilian limping off to the sidelines.

72' Aguero, bouyed by that first, looks to fire another effort but is outnumbered. After Busquets gets caught in possession, City should test Ter Stegen again but Bony's shot is poor and he slices it way wide.

71' Barcelona almost counter that immediately, as Suarez flicks a header wide but he's caught offside. Moments later, City fans boo him as he goes down. Meanwhile - Mathieu comes on to replace Rakitic .

70' From nowhere, City have found themselves. That's a huge goal, as the Argentine picks up a pass from Fernandinho and races into the box before sending a high, well-placed effort into the top corner to halve the deficit and raise a quiet crowd. Fine finish.

69' GOAL! 2-1, Aguero gives Manchester City some hope with a fine effort.

68' Bony comes on to make his European debut, looking to make a positive impact with City's control waning. Barcelona are threatening a third here, but Rakitic loses the ball with a poor pass.

67' Another substitute for City: Dzeko off , Bony on

65' Sensational work from Messi inside the box, to bring a high ball down and under control with a single touch - but his cross into the box comes to little as Suarez has a shot blocked. Up the other end, Pique is again on hand to prevent City creating anything as he blocks Aguero's cross.

64' Alves plays through the lines to Rakitic and he beats Fernandinho, but sends a rising shot over Hart's crossbar after finding a few yards of space.

63' Dzeko wins the ball and looks for Aguero, who does well to prevent Pique from stealing it away from him. The Argentine wins a corner after deflecting it off Pique's shins but as Milner takes it in from the left, Pique heads it clear.

62' Substitution: Nasri off, Fernandinho on

61' Messi finds Suarez inside the area with a clever pass, but the ex-Liverpool striker is flagged for a foul. Meanwhile, Fernandinho is readying himself to enter the field of play.

60' The free-kick is poor, and though it finds its way to another green shirt across the other side, City defend the chance well. After the home side's brief resistance, Barcelona look to be regaining a hold of it here as they win a free-kick from range.

59' Dzeko is penalised as he tangles in a 50/50 with Mascherano at the halfway line. After making their way forward with one or two passes, Rakitic earns Clichy a yellow card for catching his toes. The left-back will miss the second leg as a result.

58' Free-kick for a high foot by Iniesta around 30-yards from the Barcelona goal. Nasri and Silva stand over it, before the Frenchman rolls it to the playmaker. Silva tries to curl it into Dzeko, but his header back inside the box isn't very well met and Ter Stegen makes a comfortable close-range stop.

57' Messi takes a short corner with Rakitic, but is forced back to the halfway line before losing the ball. Dzeko holds it up and finds Clichy, before the Frenchman plays a delicious through ball into the striker at the byline. He does well to chase it down and win a corner, which Suarez easily heads away from danger.

56' Messi beats a number of City shirts, before Fernando shoves him to the ground. That doesn't prevent him passing to Rakitic, but his snapshot flies over the bar after a deflection.

54' Absolutely sensational from Aguero. He leads the City fightback, powering past Mascherano and curling a powerful dipping effort towards the far post but it zips a yard wide of Ter Stegen's left-hand post.

53' Barcelona beginning to dominate possession again, as they work the ball around the City box. Unfortunately for them, Suarez is flagged offside as they make their way into the box.

52' Suarez tries to float a ball over Kompany and into Messi's tremendous run in behind. The Belgian gets enough on it to direct it away from goal, and it takes a nick off of Neymar to give City a goal-kick.

51' Messi's 30-yard free-kick is blocked by the head of Milner. Poor delivery from the Argentine wizard really.

50' City should have halved the deficit. After a good delivery, Kompany stoops to flick the ball into the centre of the box. Dzeko is there, but his header is straight at Ter Stegen. That was their best chance yet.

49' Great chance for Manchester City, but Mascherano throws himself in front of Nasri's shot from 12-yards. That's got the crowd going though, with City playing the ball about with much more confidence here. Can they make anything of it? They win a corner from Pique's clearance.

48' Clichy finds Aguero, who controls excellently. After bringing it out of his feet, he wins a corner and Silva teases it dangerously towards the penalty spot where Dzeko rises to meet it, but his header is a couple of yards wide of Ter Stegen's goal. Promising improvement from the English champions so far though.

47' ITV Sport pundit Paul Scholes on City's "silly" tactics during the break: "City have struggled to handle it, Kompany is struggling tonight - he was at fault for the second goal. But Barca are being helped by City playing two up front. Both strikers are playing so high and they are not helping the midfield. I said before the game the formation could have been silly or brave, and after 20 minutes we got an answer."

46' The ball almost falls for Fernando in the box after Dzeko flicks it on at a cross, but he can't get it in control for a shot and the chance falls away.

46' We're back underway for this second 45 minutes. City had only 42% of the possession in that first-half. They'll need to get themselves on the ball and begin to dictate the tempo from midfield if they are to find a way back into the game, but can they? We'll have all the action live for you right here.

20:42. Massive gulf in class in that first-half, for all of City's individual effort. They've missed Toure, but their effort just hasn't been up to standard. Barcelona have been much more lethal and direct going forward. Can the home side turn it around in the second-half?

Manchester City - Barcelona Live

20:41. Half-time elsewhere: Borussia Dortmund trail 2-1 to Serie A giants Juventus, as goals from Tevez and Morata, despite Reus' equaliser.

20:40. Half-time stat: Luis Suarez has netted four goals in his last two games against Joe Hart (two tonight's game and two for Uruguay - England in the 2014 World Cup).

20:38. Perfect first-half from the away side, who lead thanks to two Luis Suarez goals. The Uruguayan first struck after 13 minutes, sweeping home from close-range after the ball bounced off Vincent Kompany and straight into his feet. The second was a demonstration of pure class, as Lionel Messi danced through a number of blue shirts and found Jordi Alba, whose low cross from the byline picked out Suarez and he directed it off of the post and into the bottom corner. Luis Enrique will be delighted by that first 45 minutes, whilst his opposite number Manuel Pelligrini has a lot to do to lift his side for this second-half.

HT: Manchester City 0-2 Barcelona.

45+1' First-real test to Ter Stegen, as Aguero finds Nasri in space. He curls a first-time effort from the edge of the box, but the German goalkeeper palms it away well and from the following corner, City can't create anything.

45' Alves goes into the book for a rash challenge on Aguero. Also, Alvaro Morata has handed Juventus the lead for a second time as they lead Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

43' Manchester City yet to really trouble Barcelona as the break approaches. The Spanish side just keeping coming forward however, as Alves profits from a deflection and after driving into the box, he tries to chip Hart but his effort flicks off the top of the crossbar and out for a goal-kick.

42' Milner tries to loft a ball up and over Alba inside the right-side of the box, but the Spaniard wins the header and wins a free-kick from Zabaleta's strong aerial challenge.

41' Yellow card for Rakitic, for a poorly timed challenge inside the City box.

40' Dzeko's effort is blocked, and he appeals for a handball inside the area but is given nothing. Up the other end, Messi is well tackled by Kompany inside the box with the Argentine sensing a third goal. City have picked themselves up well before half-time though, and they surge forward. Clichy has the ball down the left, but his cross is appalling and gifts Ter Stegen a goal-kick.

39' Silva is penalised for a challenge on Alves down the left, although there wasn't much contact. Only a few seconds earlier, Pique's excellently-timed sliding tackle dispossessed Dzeko with City looking to build a promising break. Brilliant defending.

38' Rakitic does superbly to flick the ball over a City player's head with his backheel, to then win it back around the other side. Barcelona are really enjoying themselves as they win the ball from 30-yards, but after beating two men Messi can't thread his pass through the eye of a needle.

37' Pelligrini regretting the bold decision to field a 4-4-2, and they haven't had a touch of the ball inside Barca's half for quite some time. If not for Demichelis, Suarez was almost through one-on-one again as Mascherano's pass is cut out.

36' Rakitic and Busquets link-up way too easily and after a few simple passes, Neymar almost sets up Messi to score. Hart does well to come off his line quickly and scupper the chance, but Barcelona are smelling blood.

35' Messi s through the City half with ease, but can't pick out his intended pass. Nevertheless, the Spaniards are completely and utterly in control - the Sky Blues are yet to have a shot on target, in fact.

33' This is all Barcelona. Immediately after losing the ball, they win it back and launch a counter. Neymar cuts in from the left to Suarez and Silva does magnificently to win possession, beat his way through a number of bodies and win a free-kick at the half-way line.

32' City considerably crushed by that goal, and they almost concede a third with the Spanish side in total utter control. Neymar lobs Hart, but Zabaleta gets back to hook his ball away from goal.

30' Absolutely tremendous. City struggling to keep up with Barca, who seem to be picking all the right passes. Messi weaves his way through two or three challenges across the box before finding Alba. He moves into the box towards the by-line and cuts a low cross to Suarez. Running across his man, the Uruguayan pokes the ball inside of the right post and into the back of the net. The crowd at the Etihad has gone eerily quiet after that.

30' GOAL! Barcelona 2-0, Suarez nets his second of the night.

29' Silva picks up possession inside the centre-circle and Milner looks to direct Fernando's cross-field ball into Clichy down the left, but his pass falls short and Messi intercepts. Tremendous work-rate from Enrique's side so far, as they maintain their 1-0 lead as we approach the half-an-hour mark.

28' Silva swings it in from the left side, but Suarez rises to head clear and City are soon forced back to their own half. Wasted opportunity from the hosts.

27' City doing their utmost to build some momentum, as the crowd rallies them forward - but Barcelona are defending and pressing very well. Dzeko and Silva link-up well, before the Spaniard's cross is deflected out for a corner.

26' Aguero tries to work his way into the box, but finds too many Barca shirts in his way. The Spanish side are playing the ball across the park absolutely superbly, and should go two-nil up as Suarez is fed through one-on-one. He goes for an audacious placed effort between the legs of Hart, but the English keeper saves well.

25' After near 100 passes, Alves finds Rakitic with a cross inside the box but his header is comfortable for Hart from eight-yards out. It doesn't matter, as he's flagged offside anyway.

24' Mascherano carries the ball forward, as Barcelona fans "Ole" every pass. Enrique's side are typically dominating the ball, as they look to kill off City's enthusiasm. Pique swerves Dzeko's tackle and drives forward, but Barca opt to retain the ball around the half-way line as opposed to going for a second goal.

23' City work the ball well down the left, but after Silva finds Clichy in space down the flank, his cross is over the blue shirts inside the box and the Catalan giants do well to retrieve possession.

22' Suarez, Messi and Neymar causing problems as they interchange possession going into the final third. Alba tries to drive a cross across the box, but it falls to Alves across the other side - whose cross is equally as poor and it flies out for a City goal-kick.

20' Barcelona nearly benefit from another deflection, as Suarez' shot just falls a yard past Messi inside the box. More goals elsewhere, as Marco Reus equalises for Dortmund to make it 1-1. Back in Manchester, Dzeko rises to meet Clichy's cross, but he can only direct it wide. First real chance of the game for the hosts.

19' Neymar's temporarily hobbling around down the near side seemingly with an ankle problem - giving Enrique and co. a brief scare on the sidelines, but he's soon back up and running again.

18' City try to respond immediately, as a cross from the right drifts narrowly over the head of Aguero on the penalty spot. Suarez's goal was only his second against City, despite the Uruguayan having played six times against Liverpool in the Premier League.

17' Barca dominating the possession, with 65% and after a throw-in deep in the City half - Messi sends a ball into Suarez at the near post. He tries to flick it on into the six-yard box, but it deflects off Kompany and falls for him kindly and he duly obliges, sending a hard, low strike past Hart for the game's opening goal. Advantage Barcelona.

16' GOAL! Suarez gives Barcelona the lead with a fine strike from eight-yards. 1-0.

15' No goals at the Etihad, but ex-Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez has handed Juventus the lead over Dortmund, as he taps in the rebound from Roman Weidenfeller's save in the 13th minute. 1-0 to the Italians.

14' Alba flies down the left-flank, before dodging a tackle to cut inside from Suarez. He looks to return with a through ball, but his pass is underhit and the left-back can't reach it. Meanwhile, Neymar is changing his boots on the side of the field.

12' Fernando is caught in possession on the halfway line and panicking, he plays it back to the defence, but Suarez is there in waiting. The Uruguayan drives towards the box before looking for Messi in the centre. After Kompany heads it back to the 28-year-old, he sends a well-hit volley just a yard wide of Hart's post.

11' After a number of passes across the field in City's half, Messi carries it to Rakitic. He plays it out wide to Neymar, who beats Zabaleta on the inside and plays a neat inside ball to Messi but his shot is blocked by Kompany.

10' Messi does well to escape Milner in the cente of midfield, but his pass bound for Suarez is intercepted by Zabaleta. Good pressure from Barca wins it back, as Rakitic feeds Suarez - but he's delayed by back-tracking City defenders.

9' How City would have loved Toure to take this. Nasri, Silva and Milner eye it up, around 25-yards from goal, just to the left of the goal. The latter opts to take it, trying to bend it low and behind the wall - but it's blocked. Poor effort from the Englishman.

8' Dzeko spends a few minutes in pain, after Alba's pass strikes him directly in the privates - but he's quickly back up. Moments later, Zabaleta intercepts a poor pass before Aguero drifts across the edge of the box and wins a free-kick after Mascherano mis-times his sliding tackle.

7' Milner picks out a clever lobbed pass over the back two, but Dzeko can't quite bring it under control. It bounces kindly, and his shot is blocked and rewarded with a corner, but it ends up coming to little.

6' Referee Felix Brych blows for a foul on Dzeko by Mascherano 40-yards from goal, but after playing it short, high pressure from the Spanish side forces them back.

4' The visitors enjoying more of the possession in these early stages, as they look to play through City. Pelligrini's side are organised well, restricting the space for Barca's forwards as Jordi Alba can only fire a cross out over the byline after Rakitic's pass into his path.

3' Nothing comes of Barcelona's corner, but City counter and Nasri finds Aguero surging into space down the right flank - but the Argentine can't break through a number of luminous green shirts. He wins a throw, but City quickly lose possession after it.

2' Fernando concedes possession cheaply at the half-way line, and Messi sends a long ball downfield in search of Neymar - which Kompany is forced to flick behind his own goal for a corner.

1' We're underway at the Etihad Stadium, as Messi and Suarez get the game started, with Barcelona shooting from right to left in this first 45.

19:44. Did you know? Barcelona have won more Champions League matches (113) than Manchester City have played in all European competitions (99th match today)

19:42. The players are on their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch. We'll have live minute-by-minute match commentary of Manchester City - Barcelona in tonight's UEFA Champions League Last 16 clash with you momentarily.

19:38. Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is looking to realise one of his dreams tonight. The Ivorian starts on the bench, having yet to make his first start for City, but is hoping to make his first ever Champions League appearance. "It will be a great moment for me if I play against Barca and would be fantastic to play my first Champions League game in such an important match," said the 26-year-old. "For sure, I know it’s not going to be like Swansea where I played every game – here we just need everyone to be fit and whether you start or have five minutes, you just need to be ready for when you are called upon. If I play against Barca in this game, I’m certain it will be a fantastic experience. These are the games every player wants to be involved in."

19:35. In tonight's other UEFA Champions League Last 16 first-leg, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund travel to Juventus having slowly began to pick up form despite a rocky first few months to their Bundesliga campaign. We'll have occasional updates from that clash here too.

19:32. City captain Vincent Kompany is confident his side can make their mark in Europe, insisting that they will not be scared of the likes of Messi, who starts on the right-side of Barca's attack in 4-3-3 tonight. "Fear? We don't fear them. You don't go in at this level fearing strikers," the Belgian said. "They’re a special team with special players but I think their ability is not about hurting you all game -- you can have tougher games when you go to Stoke City. It's about the fact they can decide a game within a second. They have more players than anyone else in the world who can finish games with a touch of magic."

19:29. Barcelona, meanwhile, topped their group with five wins and a loss. Their only slip-up was a 3-2 loss against Paris Saint Germain over in France, whilst they took a victory in their second attempt against Laurent Blanc's side. They also took six points against their two encounters against both Ajax and Apoel Nicosia.

19:25. Manchester City, fielding an ambitious and forward-thinking side, will be looking to replicate some of their performances from the group stage - as they overcame the likes of Bayern Munich and AS Roma. In their last group game, a stunning strike from Samir Nasri and Pablo Zabaleta's late second gave them an impressive 2-0 win at Stadio Olimpico.

19:22. Pelligrini will certainly be disappointed to be without Toure, who serves the final game of a three-match ban. In the six games that the Manchester side were without the Ivorian during the African Cup of Nations, City won only one of six in all competitions - a 4-1 win away at Stoke City, whilst they drew three and lost two.

19:18. City boss Pelligrini has insisted his side will go all-out attacking as they look to take the advantage before a return leg trip to Spain. "All the games are different but we are going to try from the beginning as we did against Newcastle to be an aggressive team and to try and score goals. Maybe it is not a normal game because it is 180 minutes, so you must try to score but try not concede. But tonight I am sure you will see our team trying to play in the same way."

19:15. The 36-year-old, who starts tonight's game on the bench, was keen to stress the importance of this tournament, adding: "This is a trophy every big club needs in their collection and the way City are heading it is one that will happen at some point and these sorts of games are the ones you have to win if you are going to go on and win the competition."

19:12. But Lampard added that he and his teammates must keep their concentration against a side as talented as their opposition tonight. "When you are up against top sides you obviously have to be aware and study their strengths – that is true of any big game – but Barcelona have a lot more threats than certain other teams," he said. "Sometimes you just need an element of luck. At Chelsea there were times when we were fortunate or had to hang on – and there were times when we deserved better luck but didn’t get it. I believe we have so much quality here at City that if we’re at our best, we can beat anyone and we’ll have a great chance of getting through no matter how good Barcelona are."

19:09. Frank Lampard, on-loan New York City midfielder, is confident of City's chances of attaining European glory this season. Speaking of the tournament's potential winners at a recent EA Sports press conference: "There’s five or six teams that are in contention: Barcelona, Man City are two of them, Real Madrid obviously are the current holders, Chelsea if you’re looking in England would be a massive strength and Bayern Munich. I think maybe Man City would be disappointed in recent years where they have got to the Champions League but for me it is coming, it’s a club that is forward thinking so I think that in England we should be proud that we have got teams that are always getting to these later stages of the Champions League and I think that Manchester City can."

19:06. City themselves boast a number of top players - namely the deadly Sergio Aguero, who has scored 10 goals in his last nine Champions League games. Those strikes include a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the group stages. He'll have a key role to play if City are to take anything from tonight's first-leg, you would suspect.

19:03. The Manchester City players, clad out in designer suits, have arrived at the Etihad as we close in on kick-off. Will they be able to handle arguably Europe's fiercest front three in Suarez, Messi and Neymar?

19:00. The UEFA Champions League trophy is on show at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Will either Manchester City or Barcelona be lifting 'Ol' Big Ears' in Berlin on the 6th of June?

18:57. A typically star-studded line-up for the visitors, with Luis Suarez making his first Champions League start on his return to England since leaving Liverpool in the summer. Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Neymar all start, but Xavi is on the bench. Two very attacking teams indeed from Enrique and Pelligrini tonight.

18:54. Manuel Pellegrini has opted for Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero up-front, with Wilfried Bony settling for a place on the bench. James Milner comes into midfield with Toure suspended, as City line up in a 4-4-2.

18:50. Barcelona Bench: Bravo, Xavi, Pedro, Rafinha, Sergi Roberto, Adriano, Mathieu

18:49. Manchester City Bench: Caballero, Sagna, Mangala, Fernandinho, Lampard, Navas, Bony

18:48. Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Piqué, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Suárez, Messi, Neymar, Mascherano, J.Alba, Alves.

18:47. Manchester City XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Demichelis, Clichy, Fernando, Milner, Nasri, Silva, Dzeko, Aguero

18:46. Teams news is in...

18:45. We're just an hour away from kick-off between Manchester City and Barcelona in this evening's UEFA Champions League Last 16 clash. We'll have both team's starting line-ups with you in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned.

18:42. Ex-Liverpool forward Luis Suarez has also spoke to reporters ahead of tonight's game, saying: "We had a bad result, but we have to be aware of what we can do, what Barcelona can do against any side. In this game we have to be Barcelona, and it doesn’t matter who we play against, we know what we can do. People may doubt them because some of their results have not been good lately, but they are Manchester City. They are Premier League champions and they have top quality players all over the pitch. Even if City have not been in the best form in recent weeks, they are a big team and I know that. And when you play against a big team you never know what to expect, because they can produce their form in any game. They have really good quality with the ball, I have seen how they can hurt opponents. But we are Barcelona, and we know what we can do against City. We are aware of our qualities, and so is everyone else."

18:39. If you're a betting person, Paddy Power have City at 23/10 to win the first leg whilst Barca are the favourites at 23/20. A draw is priced at 12/5, with Barca 4/11 to through over the two legs and City at 15/8.

18:36. Did you know? Barcelona have made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 11th consecutive campaign. They have made it to at least to the quarter finals in the last seven seasons. In the last seven Champions League knockout encounters with English clubs, Barcelona have prevailed six times, the only exception being the semi-final against Chelsea in 2011/12 when they lost 3-2 on aggregate.

18:33. City midfielder Samir Nasri has called for his side to "make history" against their Spanish rivals tonight. "In the Champions League we need to create our history to have this special relationship with the fans and I think a game like Barcelona can be a big victory between us and the fans in the competition," the Frenchman said. "We respected them too much last year. We were not experienced enough to compete with a club like this, they know how to win the Champions League. It was too much of a big game for us but now we are not going to be scared.We want to beat Barcelona because we want to go as far as possible not because of revenge. It is a different game and we are better physically than last year."

18:30. Manchester City have only kept one clean sheet in 13 home Champions League games (2-0 v Bayern Munich, December 2011) whilst Barcelona have conceded just five goals in the competition this year. Are we in for a goalfest tonight? Kick-off in an hour and 15 minutes.

18:27. Meanwhilst City skipper Vincent Kompany insisted that he and his teammates "do not fear" Barca, who sit second in La Liga - just as the Sky Blue side sit behind Chelsea in the Barclays Premier League. "We want to play against them. You don't go in at this level fearing strikers," said the Belgium centre-back. "They're a special team with special players, but there's nothing new to worry us, it's a case of having the whole team at a very high level."

18:24. Many City fans will have been rueing the draw, as they were paired against one of the tournament's favourites for a second year running, but Aguero says he wasn't one of them. "I didn’t think ‘not Barca again’ when the draw was made but it’s a big coincidence, isn’t it?" he said. "We’re confident we’ll do well – when many thought we were down and out in this competition, we defeated Bayern and then Roma in Italy. That shows we are growing as a European force and we can do it again."

18:21. Striker Sergio Aguero has warned that City learned a lot from last season's loss at the hands of Barcelona. Reflecting on the 4-1 loss last season, Aguero said: "Barca made it difficult for us last time because they kept the ball so well and that’s one of their main strengths and that made it difficult for us to dominate the game. We wanted to attack them more but we weren’t able to reach the final third of the pitch as often as we wanted to. This is a new game and we’re are not the same as we were last season and they aren’t, either. Both of teams have had reinforcements that have improved the squad so we’ll have to see what kind of game it is, but one thing I think I can say with confidence is that they are both going to be great games."

18:18. Did you know? Barcelona's win over Manchester City in the Champions League last season saw them reach the quarter-finals for the seventh straight campaign, equalling the records of Manchester United (1996-97 to 2002-03) and Real Madrid (1997-98 to 2003-04).

18:15. Regardless of the Catalan side's loss last weekend, Pique said: "We are just off the bounce of 11 wins. We have demonstrated and know what we have to do. Good results are the only way to show people the team is just like it was three days ago. We are playing well, on the right lines. We are playing good football. You can always have the odd slip-up."

18:12. Pique added that though City have never reach the last eight of the Champions League, their domestic success makes them a worthy opponent. "In the Premier League they are showing they are one of the best teams in the world," he said. "I hope, not this year, but in the next years they will be fighting for this competition." The 28-year-old also said that the game is Barcelona's biggest so far this season, despite their upcoming tests in domestic competitions: "We are competing for the league title every year. We have reached February competing for the title. We are always in finals and semi-finals of Champions League. It is not more important than other games of the season. We are still considered to be one of the top five teams of the world but I don't think there is anything more at stake other than playing for access to the quarter finals of the Champions League."

18:09. Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique said that he and his teammates will certainly feel the benefit of Toure's absence, but is wary of the threat that Silva carries: "He is a very, very important player for them," Pique said in a recent news conference. "When he was at Barca, he makes us work very hard in defence. There is a difference when he isn't there. Silva is the player that makes them tick more than anyone," he added. "When he has the ball, they play. He carries the ball and is very important to them, like he did last weekend. He is a fantastic player, a top player. When he was at Valencia, you could tell he had great technical quality."

18:06. TEAM NEWS: Barcelona have a full-strength side available, with only defenders Douglas and Thomas Vermaelen missing. The ex-Arsenal defender suffered a setback in his recovery, after experiencing some discomfort in his muscle in recent days. £75 million summer signing Luis Suarez looks set to play his first Champions League game after leaving Liverpool for Spain last year. He was banned for Barca's group stage games, but is likely to start alongside Messi and Neymar in Enrique's front trident tonight.

18:03. TEAM NEWS: The English hosts will be without midfield powerhouse and ex-Barcelona man Yaya Toure. The Ivorian, who recently won the African Cup of Nations, is serving the last game of a three-match European suspension after he was sent off against CSKA Moscow in November. But Pelligrini will be boosted by the return in James Milner, who returns after a knee injury. After being kept out of the victory over Newcastle, Pellegrini confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Monday that Milner is "100% fit" to play after returning to full training in Monday's open training session. In further news, £25 million January signing Wilfried Bony could make his first start for the club. Elsewhere, City may look to rely on the experience of veteran Frank Lampard - who has nearly 150 appearances in European football and will be available to play.

18:01. Talking about tonight's game, Enrique added: "I don't think there is a favourite," said Enrique, ahead of Tuesday's first leg at Etihad Stadium. It is dangerous to speak of favourites in the Champions League - you have to demonstrate yourself on the field. I don't know whether the gap between the two teams is smaller this time around - let's see tomorrow. We are two teams aiming to win the Champions League. City have made new signings but so have we. City have the same manager but we made a change when Gerardo Martino left. We will find out on the pitch."

18:00. Barcelona, meanwhile, suffered a defeat in their last game - bringing their end of 11 successive victories in all competitions to an end as Malaga emerged as 1-0 winners from the Nou Camp on Saturday. They fell four points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid with neither Messi or Neymar registering a shot all game, as Luis Enrique's side were well below-par all-round and paid the price for Alves' error. But Enrique insists the loss was nothing to do with thinking ahead to tonight's game: "The Malaga defeat was nothing to do with thinking about Manchester City. We went into the Malaga game in top condition, and were thinking only and exclusively on that game. We need to change mentality for the Champions League and have got two games against a strong opponent. We need to make the best of our game to show we are the superior side."

17:57. That previous encounter between tonight's two teams was only a year ago, but returning to the competition as English champions - Manchester City can approach this fixture with added confidence this time around. They ended a run of five games without a win in all competitions recently, winning their last two games. They scored five goals in their last encounter alone, as they thrashed Newcastle United 5-0 at home - with David Silva playing a starring role. The Spanish playmaker scored two and notched an assist, as Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Samir Nasri grabbed the game's other goals.

17:54. In the return leg, the same scorers saw Barcelona through into the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate. It took until the 67th minute before the game's first goal, but it was that man Messi who swept home from a Cesc Fabregas pass to give the home side the lead. City were again reduced to 10-men, as Pablo Zabaleta was sent off for a second yellow card, but they maintained a valiant fight. Captain Vincent Kompany prodded in from Edin Dzeko's flick late the into normal time to equalise and hand them brief consolation, but Alves directed Andres Iniesta's cross into the back of the net in added time to abruptly end City's first adventure beyond the group stages.

17:51. This clash is a repeat of the meeting between the same sides in last year's competition. Manchester City, drawn at home to Barca in the first leg, lost the first encounter 2-0 after debatable refereeing from the experienced Jonas Eriksson. The Swede opted to send off Martin Demichelis for a challenge that was initially made outside the penalty area, and hand the visitors a penalty, which Lionel Messi converted. The Spanish side stuck a dagger in the hearts of City fans when Dani Alves' 90th minute strike gave them a second away goal despite defiant efforts.

17:48. Tonight's home team, Manuel Pelligrini's Manchester City - the reigning Premier League champions, come into the game looking to reach the quarter finals of the European top-flight for the first time in the club's history. But they face up against sturdy opposition, in Luis Enrique's Barcelona. The Catalan giants have won this competition four times, and host a number of top names - not least, Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of two of the current generation's best football players in the world.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game. Today, Tuesday 24th February, sees Manchester City host Barcelona in a mouthwatering UEFA Champions League Last 16 first-leg clash at the Etihad Stadium. Tonight's game kicks off at 7:45pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.