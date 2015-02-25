John Aldridge: Coutinho can become a Brazilian great

Following his superb 25-yard strike against Southampton on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has stated that current Reds attacking midfielder Phillipe Coutinho has the ability to become a great player for his country, Brazil.

The 22-year-old playmaker netted just his fourth goal in all competitions with his thunder strike past English goalkeeper Fraser Forster during Liverpool's 2-0 away win against The Saints, but has impressed in recent weeks with good performances against West Ham, Bolton, Sunderland and Everton since the start of 2015.

Aldridge had this to say: "I'm absolutely over the moon with the win and the goal from Coutinho was a worldie. I was actually in the pub watching it and as soon as he looked to shoot I was saying no but I soon changed my mind! He's been threatening that for a while and got a great goal away at Bolton in the FA Cup as well, though he knows he needs to get on the end of more things in the box as well. He can go on to become a Brazillian great, we know he's got the ability and I'm delighted for him."