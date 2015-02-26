Everton 3-1 BSC Young Boys (7-2) Agg: Toffee's keep British interest in Europa League alive

Romelu Lukaku tormented Young Boys again as he scored twice in a 3-1 victory for Everton to advance them in Europe.

Things did not start well for Everton however as they fell behind on the night in just the 13th minute. Defender Viotic diverted a shot from the edge of the box goalwards which Tim Howard did brilliantly to defend but midfielder Sanogo was on hand to stab home from three yards.

Everton eventually got a grip though and were level just 12 minutes later when Lukaku flicked the ball through for Steven Naismith and he beat keeper Wolfi to the ball which resulted in a penalty which Lukaku placed confidently into the bottom left corner left footed.

The comeback was complete on the night for the Toffees just five minutes later when Lukaku made it five goals in two games against the Swiss side as he arrived late to volley home Luke Garbuut's measured cross after a good run down the left.

Everton then went five goals up on aggregate as Kevin Mirallas slotted past Wolfi in a one on one after a defence splitting pass from Darren Gibson had put him in the clear just three minutes before half time.

The game and tie as a whole might have been made more interesting had Young Boys gone 2-0 up on the night, which they nearly did in the 20th minute when English born right back Sutter flicked a right wing corner on at the near post only for the ball to cannon off the crossbar.

After a dodgy opening 20 minutes though Everton managed to get a firm grip on the game helped by the penalty incident. Roberto Martinez's side started to create chances at will after that and it took a couple of fine saves from keeper Wolfi to keep the score down, especially from Mirallas who was having a personal due with him.

The game died out in the second half with the only clear-cut chance coming 15 minutes from the end courtesy of substitiute Aroune Kone who hit the left post right footed after he had replaced star of the tie Lukaku at the start of the second half.