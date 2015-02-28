Stoke City 1-0 Hull City: Peter Crouch header tames Tigers

Peter Crouch’s 46th Premier League headed goal was enough to separate Stoke City and Hull City at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The veteran Englishman’s header with 20 minutes to go was enough to give Mark Hughes’ side the win.

In a game which lacked real action, one goal was enough as Stoke consolidated their top-ten place, while Hull look nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone. Hull decided to leave in-form striker Dame N’Doye on the bench after his two goals in as many games. Aluko started up front as Steve Bruce decided to leave Nikica Jelavic out the team.

The visitors started the brighter side, with the Tigers dominating possession but neither side could really produce in what was a very scrappy first half. The first incident of note was the injury to ever-present Hull midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady. The Egyptian hobbled off but soon returned to the fry soon after.

The first real effort on goal came where Victor Moses sent a cross into the Hull penalty area, but Stephen Ireland and Jon Walters both failed to make contact with the ball. As half time approached Stoke started to really attack the Hull goal. Chances from Ireland, whose volley was straight at Allan McGregor, and second half substitute Charlie Adam, who drove a shot just wide of McGregor’s goal.

Hull brought on Dame N’Doye attempting to find a breakthrough after Sone Aluko wasn’t offering the Tigers any real goalscoring threat. However it was the hosts who made the all-important breakthrough. Mark Hughes brought on Crouch, and within seconds the former England international headed Adam’s diagonal cross past McGregor and equalled Alan Shearer with most headed goals in Premier League history.

Hull looked like getting an equaliser, as substitute Abel Hernandez made an instant impact. The Uruguayan striker tried to find a way past Potters ‘keeper Asmir Begovic, but Stoke held on and managed to take the win.

With difficult fixtures ahead for Hull, including games against Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal and Manchester United, Hull boss Steve Bruce will see today’s game as a missed opportunity. But with a home game next week against Sunderland, three points will be vital for Hull’s survival bid. As Stoke look safe, their aim will be to finish the season on a high and maintain their top ten place.