Score match West Ham United - Crystal Palace Live and BPL Scores 2015

14:46: That's it from me! Thanks for following VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of today's game between West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday and have a great day! Goodbye!

14:40: West Ham continue their miserable spell of late and extend their winless run to six games in all competitions now stretching over a month. Sam Allardyce will be far from pleased, his side were dreadful until the red card today.

14:38: Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace move into 12th place with 30 points after replicating the result of the reverse fixture this season but this time in their favour. It's now five away wins in a row for Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Full-time: West Ham United 1-3 Crystal Palace

90'+3' West Ham not looking like getting anything out of the game here with two minutes of injury time remaining.

(West Bromwich Albion - Southampton) West Brom XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Lescott, Brunt, Morrison, Yacob, Fletcher, Gardner, Ideye, Berahino. Southampton XI: Forster, Clyne, Fonte, Yoshida, Gardos, Bertrand, Wanyama, Schneiderlin, Tadić, Mané, Pellè.

(Stoke City - Hull City) Stoke XI: Begovic; Bardsley, Wollscheid, Wilson, Pieters; N'Zonzi, Whelan; Walters, Ireland, Moses; Diouf. Hull XI: McGregor; Dawson, Bruce, McShane; Elmohamaday, Livermore, Huddlestone, Meyler, Figueroa; Ramirez, Aluko.

(Burnley - Swansea City) Burnley XI: Heaton; Trippier, Shackell, Keane, Mee; Kightly, Arfield, Jones, Boyd; Barnes, Ings. Swansea City XI: Fabianski, Taylor, Ki, Williams, Shelvey, Carroll, Routledge, Gomis, Cork, Naughton, Fernandez.

All of Saturday's 3PM kick-off's team news coming up - Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Evans, Rojo, Blind, Herrera, Young, Di Maria, Rooney, Falcao. Sunderland XI: Pantilimon, Reveillere, van Aanholt, Brown, O'Shea, Cattermole, Larsson, Gomez, Johnson, Wickham, Defoe. (Manchester United - Sunderland)

86' CLOSE!! Valencia's long-rage, dipping effort is fantastically saved by Speroni. West Ham piling the pressure on.

84' Delaney is caught late at the front post by Kouyate and then proceeds to kick the ball away when it is returned to him earning himself a yellow card. Joe Ledley also replaces Yannick Bolasie for Palace.

81' Jenkinson is slipped through on goal, but his shot from close-range is saved brilliantly by Speroni.

79' Jenkinson fires a cross onto the head of Sakho which flies over the bar from close-range.

77' Downing tees it off to Valencia on the edge of the area, who sets himself and his powerful shot which follows is too strong for Julian Speroni, who gets a hand on it but can't prevent it from going into the back of the net.

76' GOAL!!! West Ham United 1-3 Crystal Palace - Enner Valencia

75' Sakho turns Damien Delaney but his shot goes out for a corner, which West Ham can't produce anything from.

72' Crystal Palace substitution - Shola Ameobi replaces Wilfried Zaha.

69' RED CARD!!! Glenn Murray receives his second yellow of the day for a late challenge on Reid. It looked like Pardew was going to replace him with Shola Ameobi, now he'll have to play with ten-men for the remaining 20 minutes.

68' CLOSE!! Jenkinson plays a superb one-two with Downing, pulls it back to Nene, who opens up and hits the post with a curling effort.

65' Valencia is shown the fourth yellow card of this afternoon for a foul on Puncheon.

64' Puncheon, who has been sensational, whips in a brilliant free-kick which is met by the head of Glenn Murray straight into the back of the net. No contesting this one.

63' GOAL!!! West Ham United 0-3 Crystal Palace - Glenn Murray

61' West Ham substitution. Nene on for Alex Song.

58' Nene looks set to come on to make his West Ham debut.

57' CLOSE!! Miles Jedinak's effort across goal is just wide of the post.

56' Free-kick to Crystal Palace.

54' Puncheon releases Zaha down the wing, who has caused Cresswell problems all game, but his cross is cleared.

52' Nothing like the commentator's curse, hey? Palace grab a second goal from a corner as Dann heads in the whipped cross ahead of Reid. Not often that West Ham concede one goal from a corner, let alone two. Palace could run away with this here.

51' GOAL!!! West Ham United 0-2 Crystal Palace - Scott Dann

49' Nothing of note happening so far. Both sides struggling to create anything early in the second half.

We're back underway for the second half!

13:41: Sam Allardyce will be very disappointed with his side, having an early dominant spell and letting Palace back into the game with a flurry of chances. One was bound to go in eventually and it did to the misfortune of Cresswell. Alan Pardew's side look set to continue their fantastic away form. Can they make it five away wins in a row?

Video of Cresswell's goal in the 41' of West Ham-CrystalPalace (0-1) : http://t.co/wuipodsxMB — SportyTrader (@sportytrader) February 28, 2015

13:35: The much debated goal. What do you think? Is it Murray's or a Cresswell own goal?

Half-time: West Ham United 0-1 Crystal Palace

43' Wilfried Zaha beats Cresswell with a change of pace but his cross is headed behind for a corner by Reid.

42' Murray wins a timid header from the corner and right in front of his keeper, Cresswell slices the ball into the back of the net.

41' GOAL!!! West Ham United 0-1 Crystal Palace - Glenn Murray

38' Minute of applause here in memory of Dylan Tombides. Tombides wore the number 38 shirt, which is now retired, hence the minute applause.

36' A Puncheon free-kick is headed behind for a corner by Reid, which is then not cleared properly by the West Ham defence and Murray goes down easily under a soft challenge by Carl Jenkinson.

34' Murray commits another careless foul. He must surely be on his last warning now.

33' James McCarthur replaces Jordon Mutch in an early substitution for Pardew's men.

31' Prior to the chance, Kouyate was tripped off the ball by a Palace defender in the build-up to the Sakho header, Mike Dean didn't do anything which Kouyate then reacted angrily to.

30' CHANCE! Puncheon plays Murray in behind the West Ham defence again but the striker can only hit it straight at Adrian. Easy for the Spanish goalkeeper.

29' Valencia wins a header from a lofted Stewart Downing cross, but it's wide of the goal.

28' CLOSE!! A powerful strike from Diafra Sakho is deflected just wide for a corner, but the corner comes to nothing.

26' To the pleasure of the fans in attendance, the game is really starting to open up now, both sides looking threatening going forward.

25' CHANCE! Puncheon slides Murray through on goal but Reid does enough to put the Palace striker off who blazes his shot wide of the goal.

23' Yellow card for Murray after he made a late challenge on Cheikhou Kouyaté.

18' West Ham are starting to take control of this game. Palace need to be wary as this game could slip out of their hands if West Ham can use their possession on the ball efficiently.

14' CLOSE!! A floated free-kick by Noble bounces off the bar.

13' Jason Puncheon fouls Noble on the edge of the area. West Ham free-kick.

8' Martin Kelly wins a corner after an unchallenged, long run, but the corner is headed over at the back post by Scott Dann.

7' Both sides seeing plenty of the ball in the early proceedings here.

5' A dangerous free-kick by Mark Noble is headed out for a corner, which is easily caught by Julian Speroni.

2' Palace try to catch West Ham off-guard with a man on the edge of the box, but Jordon Mutch can't finish it and the ball is easily cleared.

1' Yannick Bolasie wins an early corner for Palace.

We're underway at the Boleyn Ground!

PICS: Here come the teams! #WHUCRY pic.twitter.com/AkjMwNgotG — West Ham United FC (@whufc_official) February 28, 2015

12:43: The teams are out and we're almost ready to kick-off!

VINE: The lads are out warming up. 20 minutes until kick off. https://t.co/iPb8sxoUJs — Crystal Palace FC (@CPFC) February 28, 2015

12:36: Crystal Palace warming up earlier on. Pardew's side will be hoping to pull off an upset today, and ruin West Ham's chances of European qualification. If Palace win today, they'll move ahead of Everton into 12th place onto 30 points, eight clear of the relegation zone.

12:35: Just ten minutes to go till kick-off now!

12:30: Both sets of players are warming up with DT38Foundation shirts on. The DT38Foundation was set up in memory of former West Ham youth striker Dylan Tombides who sadly passed away on 18th April of last year by testicular cancer. An important foundation raising awareness for an important cause.

The @whufc_official and @CPFC players are now out on the pitch warming up with the #DT38Foundation t-shirts on pic.twitter.com/mpXe0CWC36 — DT38 Foundation (@Dylantombides) February 28, 2015

12:20: Enner Valencia has just been announced as West Ham's player of the month for January pitchside. The striker scored one goal in five games in a string of impressive performances for the Hammers (via @whufc_official on twitter).

12:15: Just half an hour to go till kick-off! While you wait, why not have a read of Oliver Emmerson's preview of today's game - https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/west-ham/456313-west-ham-vs-crystal-palace

The @whufc_official and @CPFC players are now out on the pitch warming up with the #DT38Foundation t-shirts on pic.twitter.com/mpXe0CWC36 — DT38 Foundation (@Dylantombides) February 28, 2015

12:10: Allardyce has now been caught being interviewed by the Sky Sports team (via @whufc_official on twitter).

12:04: So, according to Reid, West Ham have addressed the defensive problems they've been having recently late on in games. We'll see if that's the case later today, as I'm sure with three other strikers out injured, Glenn Murray will be keen to prove himself to Palace boss Pardew.

12:00: "In general we've been playing ok. We're disappointed that we haven't got as many points as we want so we'll try and change that" he said. "You saw last weekend that we were winning 2-0 with ten minutes to go and we lost that lead so it's something we've addressed. They are a good team so we know what to expect from them. They've got good players up front so my job is to try and keep them quiet."

11:55: West Ham defender Winston Reid being interviewed by Sky Sports earlier today (via @whufc_official on twitter).

11:50: Attacking lineups put out by both managers, we could be in for an entertaining game today!

Crystal Palace subs: Hennessey, Hangeland, Gayle, McArthur, Ameobi, Ledley, Souare.

Crystal Palace XI: Speroni; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Kelly; Jedinak, Mutch, Puncheon; Bolasie, Murray, Zaha.

West Ham subs: Jaaskelainen, Nolan, Jarvis, Nene, O'Brien, Collins, Demel.

West Ham United XI: Adrian; Jenkinson, Reid, Tomkins, Cresswell; Song, Noble, Kouyate; Downing, Sakho, Valencia.

11:39: Marouane Chamakh, Fraizer Campbell and Yaya Sanago are all out of contention for Palace with hamstring injuries.

11:37: We'll have the starting lineups shortly! However, for now, I can tell you who is most likely not to feature. Carlton Cole (injured), Morgan Amalfitano (banned) and Andy Carroll (injured) are all out of contention for today's game for West Ham.

11:33: When these two sides met in the reverse fixture back in the second week of the season during August, West Ham ran away with an emphatic 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park impressing many neutral fans in the process. However, two of their three goalscorers that day - Mauro Zarate (on loan at QPR) and Carlton Cole (injured) - are unavailable today. Palace also did complete a double over the Hammers last season, winning both games 1-0, proving tough to break down for Allardyce's side. It could be a day for the Eagles to take advantage of...

11:30: Pardew had very little to say in comparison to his opposing manager, "The game plan against Arsenal was nearly fulfilled apart from one or two little areas. It's difficult to break into the top four or five clubs and this is an important game for West Ham to stay in the pack."

11:24: "But our home form is good and our performances of late have been exceptional, even though we sit with three points rather than seven (from the last four league matches). So we'll be looking to turn another good performance into a result this Saturday."

11:21: Prior to the game, Allardyce commented on his opponents today, "I think they will come and play with counter-attacking players," he said. "I think in wide areas they've got some exciting, talented players. Jason Puncheon, Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie are all very quick and dangerous.

West Ham Crystal Palace

11:17: Palace will be pleased that they got the man they wanted - Alan Pardew - as results immediately improved under the former-Newcastle manager. The experienced Pardew is definitely a man you'd want to save your club from relegation, with vast Premier League experience where he's brought consistency to clubs in the Premier League such as his opponents today West Ham and Newcastle. Nonetheless, like most managers, he has had his dark days in the hot seat, particularly when leaving clubs for a poor run of results.

11:11: Although West Ham manager Sam Allardyce is correct in saying that his side have deserved more than they've earned, there is obviously a problem within the side somewhere. Against both Manchester United and Tottenham, West Ham were faultless and by far the better side on both occasions, however in the last ten minutes they seemed to drop off and conceded late goals which lost them points in both games. Is the problem to do with the players? Or is it Allardyce's tactics? Whatever it is, Allardyce will have to find a solution to prevent it from occurring again today.

BPL Live Updates

11:08: Whereas, as West Ham have seen a decline in the table, Crystal Palace have been climbing the table gaining a healthy gap between themselves and the relegation zone since their resurgence under manager Alan Pardew. Despite only one win this month, Palace sit five points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley in 13th place.

11:03: West Ham have been on a strange run of form recently, performing exceptionally well on multiple occasions but unable to claim all three points from a game since their 3-0 win over Hull City on the 18th January. This, obviously, has not been well received by manager Sam Allardyce, who claimed after last week's draw against Tottenham after a late Harry Kane equaliser that his side could have easily had seven points from their last three games. However, that has not been the case, having earned three out of a possible nine points with three draws in a row now for the Hammers.

West Ham United - Crystal Palace Live

11:00: Good morning and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live coverage of the first Barclays Premier League game of the weekend between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at the Boleyn Ground. Today's game kicks off in just under two hours time at 12:45PM GMT!