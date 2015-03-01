Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham- As it happened. Live commentary of Capital One Cup Final 2015.

18:10. I'm afraid that's all we've got time for today. I hope you've enjoyed my live commentary as we saw Chelsea defeat Tottenham 2-0 to win the Capital One Cup! I've been Oliver Emmerson for VAVEL UK, and hope to be back doing another live commentary soon.

18:06. To recap- Tottenham made the brighter start to the game, before a John Terry goal just shy of halftime gave Chelsea the lead. It didn't take long for them to double it in the second half, as Diego Costa netted. Spurs had their chances but weren't quite good enough, and Chelsea win the 2015 Capital One Cup!

18:02. Chelsea lift the Capital One Cup! Well deserved for the Blues, this could be the start of something really special for Mourinho and co.

18:01. A behind the goal view of Chelsea's second, as Diego Costa's strike deflected off Kyle Walker and into the net.

18:00. Man of the match- John Terry. The skipper was once again excellent at the heart of his sides defence, keeping quiet one of the country's most in form strikers in Harry Kane. He also did what he is so famous for doing, grabbing a crucial goal before half time just as Tottenham were starting to make inroads in Chelsea's defence.

17:57. Always a hard one to watch, the Tottenham players climing the many stairs to recieve their runner up medals.

17:55. Winning captain John Terry on TV saying that he thinks 'The first trophy is always important' when building a new squad and that he is 'delighted' for the fans and inparticular Diego Costa, the Spaniard scoring in his first cup final for Chelsea.

17:53. Congratulations to Chelsea and commiserations to Spurs. The Barclays Premier League leaders did what all great sides do today, they weren't at their best but they won. Spurs had their chances, but ultimately weren't good enough to beat Chelsea.

CHELSEA ARE THE 2015 CAPITAL ONE CUP CHAMPIONS!

FULL TIME, CHELSEA 2-0 TOTTENHAM!

94: Mourinho knows the game is done, he's celebrating with his staff and fist pumping to the fans.

94: Spurs have one final corner...flicked on and cleared at the back post.

92: Chelsea substitution: Costa off, Drogba on.

Four minutes of added time are announced.

89: Tottenham creating the good chances too late, a ball from Soldado across the face of the box is pushed out for a corner by Ivanovic. The corner is taken quickly, but comes to nothing.

88: Chelsea substitution: Fabregas off, Oscar on.

87: Kane gets a chance! Harry Kane bursts into the area from the left hand side but his shot is superbly blocked out for a corner by John Terry.

85: Cuadrado picks up a yellow card, giving Tottenham the chance to swing in a free kick from the left hand side. It's wasted, easily headed away by a Chelsea defence that has been strong all game.

83: A one two between Costa and Ramires signals the start of another Chelsea counter, but it goes no further as Costa is forced to try and shield the ball, losing it.

80: Ten minutes left at Wembley, Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham. Tottenham really do need a miracle to get back into this.

80: Tottenham substitution: Chadli off, Soldado on.

78: Azpilicueta is back on bandaged, as Bentaleb picks up a yellow for a late foul on Cuadrado.

76: The corner flashes past everyone! Kane gets a slight header to it and Lamela is a whisker away from prodding it home, but it eventually bouces out for a goal kick.

75: Chelsea substitution: Willian off, Cuadrado on.

74: Azpilicueta is receiving treatment on the sideline after taking a knee to the head from Dier. There's quite a bit of blood, but I think he'll soldier on. Spurs have a corner.

72: Quickfire yellow cards given out by Anthony Taylor, for Gary Cahill and Willian.

70: Tottenham substitution: Mason off, Lamela on.

68: Here's a superb photo of John Terry's opening goal, that bounced off Harry Kane to beat Lloris.

64: The rain really is coming down now, as Eden Hazard's curling effort goes just wide of the post.

63: Tottenham substitution: Townsend off, Moussa Dembele on.

58: Chants of 'Diego, Diego!' ring around a rain sodden Wembley as Chelsea's supportes sing for their goalscorer. Chelsea should really bring this home now, Spurs need something special.

56: Fabregas feeds the ball to Costa in the box, who shuffles away from Walker before his left footed strike deflects off the same man and past Lloris. You could say that Spurs are once again unlucky, but you can't give a player of Costa's quality time in the box. Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham!

GOAL!!! COSTA DOUBLES CHELSEA'S LEAD!

51: One for the comedians there, as Jose Mourinho soaks a pitchside camera with water. He'll be happy with the scoreline so far, but will he still be smiling at the end of the 90?

50: Fabregas with the overhead kick! The midfielder comes close to doubling the lead, as he latches on to Ivanovic's long throw to execute a perfect bicycle kick, Lloris to the rescue for Spurs.

47: Tottenham start the brighter, a low cross from the left hand side forces Cech to come and claim the ball! Kyle Walker has started the second half, so you would think he's shaken off that earlier injury.

THE SECOND HALF KICKS OFF.

17:00. We're almost ready for the start of the second half! Will Tottenham react well to Chelsea's late first half goal or will the Blues go on to claim the Capital One Cup?

16:53. Quite an interesting one at the end of the half, as Eric Dier appeared to catch Diego Costa with a high challenge. Dier is already on a yellow card, and appeared to be lucky to escape further punishment.

16:50. Half time at Wembley and you would have to say that Tottenham are unlucky to be behind to that late John Terry goal. It's been quite an even match but Mourinho's side does what they are famous for, nicking a goal against the run of play.

HALF TIME- CHELSEA 1-0 TOTTENHAM

46: Chelsea are almost two up! Tottenham are still reeling from the goal as Chelsea win a corner. It is played deep and Ivanovic's header back across the goal finds Cahill, who would have made it 2-0 if not for an excellent save from Lloris.

Two minutes of added time are announced.

44: Chelsea go ahead after Tottenham fail to clear their lines from a Willian free kick. It's headed twice by white shirts before John Terry reacts to stab the ball into the net, deflecting off Kane on the way. Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham!

GOAL!!! JOHN TERRY GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD!

42: Walker has hobbled back on. Look like it's one of those 'give it until half time' cases.

40: Ryan Mason has just done exactly the same as Chadli. Spurs finding a lot of space on the counter attack, surely one of their long rangers has to find the target at some point. Kyle Walker is down injured and has stopped the play, with Federico Fazio warming up on the touchline.

38: Nacer Chadli has a shot from 30 yards. The ball may have struck the pre-mentioned Wembley arch. High over the crossbar.

36: Ah, some actual attacking instead of fighting! Tottenham move the ball well around the area before Eriksen pulls the trigger, trying to beat Cech at his near post. The 'keeper is equal to it, and moves the ball forward for Chelsea.

31: Eric Dier picks up the first yellow card of the day for a foul on Costa. You can tell it's the right decision, as Costa remains on the floor in pain rather than trying to tussle with his offender.

28: More scuffles. Bentaleb not happy about a push in the face from Costa. Costa not happy about a tackle from Walker. So on, so forth.

23: It would probably be a fair statement to say that the Tottenham fans are winning the battle of the louder supporters so far with countless renditions of 'When the Spurs go marching in'. Chelsea better on the pitch though, Hazard the latest to come close, his low strike blocked on the edge of the penalty area.

18: Christian Eriksen is a hard act to follow, as Willian's free kick crashes straight into the wall.

17: Chelsea will now get a chance to shoot from a set piece, Hazard drawing a foul from Danny Rose in a tempting position. Ivanovic and Willian both looking over it. Hazard looks in some pain, and might need some magic spray.

13: Diego Costa holds on to the ball after an Azpilicueta pass before teeing up Hazard, with the Belgian's left footed shot sweeping wide.

11: Tottenham are getting into the game now, Kane using Andros Townsend's clever run to find himself some space and forcing Cech into a save.

10: Eriksen hits the bar! His free kick bends through two members of the wall, and strikes the bar with power. The woodwork is still vibrating when Ryan Mason's rebound from the edge flies over.

9: Spurs do now have a chance as Kane gets dragged down on the edge of the area. Christian Eriksen loves a free kick, and he's to take.

8: Lloris does well to react to a dipping Ivanovic cross and push the ball out for yet another corner. Bright start from Chelsea, Spurs need to get to grips with the occasion.

6: That didn't take Deigo Costa long, squaring up to Erik Dier after winning his side a corner. They eventually get on with it, and the corner comes to nothing.

5: After confusion over the Chelsea line up, it appears that Zouma is playing in midfield, with Gary Cahill at centre back.

2: Chelsea dominating possession early on, finding Diego Costa with a lofted through ball. The Spaniard is offside.

KICK OFF- The Capital One Cup Final is underway!

15:56. The national anthem now being sang by the London youth choir, and the eight Englishmen in the starting line ups.

15:53. The players are out to a flurry of fireworks and smoke, handshakes are commencing.

15:50. Ten minutes until kick off and the pre match entertainment, a woman on a balloon spinning with the cup in hand, has finished and the players will be recieving their final instructions ahead of kick off.

15:45. In the Barclays Premier League today, Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-1 at Anfield. Arsenal are 1-0 up against Everton with just a few minutes to go at the Emirates.

15:40. Predictions? I can see Chelsea winning this one and claiming their first trophy under Mourinho's second reign. Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham for me. What do you think? Tweet me @OlliGing with your thoughts!

15:35. Harry Kane is sure to play a key role for Tottenham today. The young English striker has had a wonderful season since breaking into the team, already smashing through the 20 goal barrier. He scored a brace in the 5-3 demolition of Chelsea in January and will be out for more today.

15:30. Half an hour until kick off!

15:25. The key man for Chelsea today is sure to be Eden Hazard. Hazard will start out on his favoured left wing side today and has the talent to win any game single handedly. I certainly wouldn't be looking forward to going up against him if I was Kyle Walker at right back for Tottenham. Hazard could get a lot of space due to Walker's attacking nature.

15:20. Matic has given a pre match interview on his ban, saying "It is very difficult to mss because playing in a final here at Wembley is what every player dreams of. But I must keep my fingers crossed for the team. Jose has asked me to give today's team talk, so I must go and do that well for the other players."

15:15. Today's game is being played at the national stadium, Wembley and the famous Wembley arch will be lit up in a white colour as oppose to blue, after Tottenham defeated Chelsea in a twitter poll by competition sponsors Capital One, to 'own the arch'.

15:10. Tottenham fans will probably be happy the Pochettino has let his head rule his heart in picking Hugo Lloris over Michel Vorm in goal. Other than that, it's the Spurs team that we expected. A five man midfield designed to provide service for Harry Kane.

15:05. So the headline news for Chelsea is that Petr Cech gets the nod ahead of Thibaut Courtois in goal, whilst it appears that Gary Cahill will move forward from his normal centre back role to replace the suspended Nemanja Matic in midfield. Oscar is perhaps unlucky to miss out on a place, the attacking midfielder only named on the bench.

Tottenham substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Fazio, Dembele, Stambouli, Lamela, Soldado.

Chelsea substitutes: Courtois, Luis, Ake, Oscar, Cuadrado, Drogba, Remy.

Tottenham: Lloris (C); Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose; Bentaleb, Mason, Chadli, Eriksen, Townsend; Kane.

Chelsea: Cech; Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry (C), Azpilicueta; Ramires, Cahill, Fabregas; Willian, Costa, Hazard.

TEAM NEWS

14:50. Tottenham's road to the final stands as: Tottenham 3-1 Notts Forest, Tottenham 2-0 Brighton, Tottenham 4-0 Newcastle, Tottenham 3-2 Sheff United.

14:45. Chelsea's road to the final was: Chelsea 2-1 Bolton, Shrewsbury 1-2 Chelsea, Derby 1-3 Chelsea, Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool (AET).

14:40. The big question for Tottenham is who will start in goal. Michel Vorm is the 'keeper that has played throughout this competition. However Hugo Lloris is normally Spurs' number one choice and could be selected today due to the enormity of the match.

14:35. For Chelsea, we already know Nemanja Matic is out with a suspension following his shove on Burnley's Ashley Barnes after a tackle last weekend. You can read more about that, here.

14:30. Half an hour until team news!

14:25. "Every time you pick the starting XI or the squad of 18, it is always difficult to communicate to the players who are not in the team or the squad. It is a difficult moment, as players always want to play. But this is football, this is our job and us and the players need to always understand about my decision."

14:20. Mauricio Pochettino is in the Tottenham dugout today and has insisted that he won't losing sleep over having to tell those unlucky players that they haven't got a place in his starting 11 for the final.

14:12. Mourinho's first trophy as manager of Chelsea was the League Cup, then known as the Carling Cup. Mourinho's Blues defeated Liverpool 3-2 in extra time to clinch the trophy in 2005.

14:07. "I achieved my goals in terms of the tropies I want to win. I won the trophies in every country, the Champions League, the UEFA Cup, now the Europa League. Now it is about repeating it. I want to change the numbers. Two League Cups and I want more. One FA Cup and I want more. Two Premier Leagues and I want more. This starts today."



14:05. Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been speaking about how he wants to win every trophy possible in his second spell at Chelsea and today is no different.

14:00. If todays match does end in a draw, we shall enter extra time and then maybe penalties.

13:55. The only remaining Tottenham player from that final is Aaron Lennon, who is on loan at Everton. For Chelsea, Petr Cech, John Terry, John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba remain at the club.

13:50. The last time Tottenham won the League Cup, they played Chelsea in the final! After normal time finished at 1-1, Jonathan Woodgate scored an extra time header to secure a victory for Tottenham, who ran out 2-1 winners.

13:45. The Capital One Cup signals the start of the knockout competition period of the season, and can give a great platform for future success. Both sides have won the competition four times since it was created in 1960, and will be gunning for a fifth title today!

13:40. January was the last time these two met, Spurs beating Chelsea in a crazy match that finished 5-3. That result saw Chelsea concede their Barclays Premier League lead to Manchester City, however have got it back since and lie five points clear at the top.

13:35. The two sides are both coming into the final off the back of disappointing results, with Chelsea only managing a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley last week, whilst Tottenham were knocked out of the Europa League by Fiorentina on Thursday as they lost 2-0.

13:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the 2014/15 Capital One Cup final between Chelsea and Tottenham! I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through the afternoon's action.