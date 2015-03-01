Rodgers: "Incredible" Liverpool can achieve what they want to achieve

Brendan Rodgers hailed the spirit of his "incredible" Liverpool side, who bounced back from their mid-week disappointment to beat Manchester City 2-1.

The Reds suffered a setback in Turkey, when they were eliminated from the Europa League in a penalty shoot-out, but responded fantastically on Sunday afternoon with an energetic performance.

Brilliantly executed long-range efforts from Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho in either half saw the Reds slay the reigning Champions to continue their 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.

The Northern Irishman was eager to heap praise on his side, who only returned from Istanbul in the early hours of Friday morning and had little time to prepare for Sunday's clash.

"I've got to take my hat off to the players," said Rodgers. "By the time the players got to bed on Friday it was about 6 o'clock in the morning, so they slept all day Friday and we only did a bit of training yesterday so to play how we did today.

"To come out and play like that as they did today, to restrict them to one shot on target - against a top team - I thought the players were incredible," added the Liverpool manager. "They deserve all the praise they get for the performance and the result.

"The character of this team was questioned at the beginning of the season. That was never the case. We were just trying to find a rhythm and a balance to the team, with very little to time to work with the players on the training field. They've worked, it hasn't just happened for them - and they're getting the results from that. We showed tremendous character today and technically, we were very good on a pitch that is very difficult."

"To keep it going right the way through 90 minutes, I was so pleased with the players."

The Northern Irishman made the bold decision to bench both Mario Balotelli and Daniel Sturridge, who started in Thursday's game, instead starting Raheem Sterling up-front.

The gamble paid off, as the 20-year-old brilliantly linked up with Adam Lallana and the sensational Man of the Match Philippe Coutinho - and Rodgers was keen to acknowledge the trio's efforts.

"Those three over the course of the game, Raheem in the middle and the two boys (Lallana and Coutinho) in behind, were outstanding. They're really gifted technical players but you see today how they press the ball.

"They're very, very clever and intelligent in how they press and get up to people and that was key for us today."

The Reds controlled the tempo and the pace of the game in the second-half and Welsh midfielder Joe Allen played an important role in ensuring the Reds snuffed the dangers of Yaya Toure and Fernandinho out.

"He was brilliant today. Joe's the sort of player who doesn't score many goals. He's not one that creates a lot, but he's the door that opens everything up. Getting on the ball, courageous, composure, I thought he was outstanding in there today along with Jordan Henderson."

Against a team as talented as Manuel Pelligrini's side, it was two moments of pure brilliance that ended up separated the Reds and the reigning English champions, now five points off of 1st placed Chelsea, who also have a game in hand.

"It was two wonderful moments," Rodgers said, responding to a question on the quality of his side's goals. "I'm lucky where I have the chance to see these players every day. It doesn't surprise me.

"Jordan's finishing is excellent when he gets into positions. He's got a wonderful strike on him, and young Phil Coutinho - we said to him - he had to improve his finishing, because of the quality he has.

"He's now shooting like a proper Brazilian," he joked. "That was a goal to win any game.

Referring back to his side's improved second-half performance after a relatively even opening 45 minutes, Rodgers added: "I thought we squeezed the pitch better in the second-half. There was too much space in the first-half at times and obviously, we controlled the ball much better. That was the message at half-time, to get out and dominate the play a little bit quicker. Once we did that, we got through the lines quite well."

The Reds are the in-form team in the Premier League, moving just two points shy of Manchester United before Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton meant Rodgers' side three points off of third place.

Asked whether they can continue their run, the Northern Irishman responded: "We just need to concentrate on Burnley. Since the game back in November on points total and performance levels, we've been very, very good. For us, I believe that we can get into the top four this season and it would be a better achievement than last season, in terms of how we started the season, and the creation of a team. We've just got to keep the focus and the concentration. We've got to keep working like we did today. If we do that, we can achieve what we want to achieve."