Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City: As it happened

13:58. MAN OF THE MATCH: Phillipe COUTINHO. The Brazilian creative midfielder wowed critics with another sublime performance from the first whistle today, he was a constant threat to City's backline with his electric pace, tricky dribbling and scored a stunning winner to push Liverpool to within goal difference of 4th placed Arsenal, who entertain Everton in a few minutes time.

13:57. Before I go, here is my Man Of The Match award from today's enthralling game.

13:56. An action-packed game with end-to-end action throughout, questions will be asked of Manuel Pellegrini of course, his game-plan backfired to say the least.

13:55. Liverpool are now unbeaten in 11 league games as a result of today's rather impressive 2-1 victory over the defending champions, who lose ground on league leaders Chelsea.

90+3: FULL-TIME! Mark Clattenburg blows his whistle to signal the end of proceedings at Anfield, what a game this was!

90+2: Aguero has an effort on-goal, but he fails to get solid contact on it and it does not trouble Mignolet.

90: The fourth official signals for three minutes of stoppage time to be added on! Liverpool supporters extremely loud at the moment.

89: CLOSE! Just a minute left plus stoppages, and City should have equalised. Touré outmuscles his markers before sliding the ball towards Silva's path, but the Spaniard rushes his shot on-goal and it fires well wide of Mignolet's goal.

87: Liverpool's intense level of pressing is rewarded, as Henderson pushes Touré off the ball and forces the Ivorian to make a mistake in the process, in his own half. Sturridge latches onto the ball, shapes to shoot, but his effort skews wide of Hart's goal.

85: Boos ring around Anfield, as Bony is booked for an accidental arm into the face of Lallana, in an aerial challenge to win the ball.

85: Five minutes left to play, and Sterling does well to track Silva's run going forward and block him effectively.

84: Henderson makes a good sliding challenge on Touré in midfield, Sterling finds Coutinho who shapes to shoot - his deflected effort bobbles off Kompany and out for a corner-kick now.

83: Lallana is now the third player to be shown a yellow, for a tussle with Milner and giving away a foul.

82: STAT - This is the first competitive meeting between the Touré brothers; 23 days after they won the African Cup of Nations together with Ivory Coast in Equatorial Guinea.

82: Liverpool SUB: Alberto Moreno OFF, Kolo Touré ON. Manchester City SUB: Samir Nasri OFF, Frank Lampard ON.

81: James Milner goes into the referee's book for a tangle with Sterling in midfield; can have no real complaints though.

80: Liverpool will be looking to dictate the play now, just ten minutes plus stoppages to play. City have only responded

80: City ramp up the pressure, but Liverpool win a free-kick in their own half as Coutinho is bundled by Touré, forcing a foul out of the powerful Ivorian.

78: INCHES WIDE! Aguero weaves his way past the Liverpool defenders in the box, avoiding sliding challenges with relative ease before pulling the trigger with a low drive towards Mignolet's far corner... just wide though by the Argentine, would have been another superb goal.

78: Confirmation of the sub, Manchester City SUB - Fernandinho OFF, Wilfried Bony ON.

77: According to the touchline reporter, Pellegrini has told Fernando to sit back down on the substitutes' bench, Wilfried Bony is coming on in a more attacking change, on for Fernandinho.

76: Liverpool SUB - Markovic OFF, Sturridge ON.

75: GOAL! ANOTHER STUNNING STRIKE! PHILLIPE COUTINHO! 2-1 TO LIVERPOOL! The Brazilian scores his second magnificent strike in the space of a week, following his thunder bolt against Southampton this time last week. He's been a right handful for the visitors today, and he gets his goal with a superb finish beyond Joe Hart, curling into the bottom corner of the net after swerving past another rather acrobatic dive.

74: Just over 15 minutes left to play, Sturridge and Fernando ready to come on for Liverpool and City respectively on the touchline now.

73: Markovic beats his man on the flank, swings in a danger cross towards Lallana who goes for the spectacular... but the contact is disappointing in the end. Less said about that, the better.

72: Brilliant last-ditch defending by Zabaleta, to dispossess Sterling on the counter attack with Liverpool bombing men forward. What an important tackle that was!

70: Markovic tries to get the better of his Serbian compatriot Kolarov on the wing, but the City man clears the danger partially, into the path of Can who plays a neat one-two with Henderson as Liverpool regain possession and move forward again.

69: Silva with an inswinging free-kick delivery, which comes of nothing in the end and trickles out for a goal-kick as no City players are able to latch onto it.

68: Nasri gets the better of Lovren and Moreno near the byline with a cheeky skill, before his cut-back inside the box is hoofed clear by Martin Skrtel.

67: Good clean sliding challenge by Mangala, to block Markovic's attempted run forward on the byline.

66: Cameras show former Manchester City striker Daniel Sturridge is getting ready to come on for the hosts; he was substituted at half-time in extra time on Thursday night's defeat against Besiktas.

64: Henderson with a greatly attempted lofted ball towards the path of the rushing Moreno inside the penalty area; Joe Hart spots the danger and rushes off his line to come out and claim the ball before the Spaniard latched onto it.

62: Lallana with a superb one-touch control to set The Reds forward; the resulting chance comes of nothing as Sterling's lay-off to Coutinho is too powerful and the Brazilian slips to the turf as City clear.

61: Allen does well to spin past Nasri with the ball at his feet, plays a neat one-two with Coutinho as Liverpool get forward.

60: Kolarov with a wild cross towards the box, the ball balloons high and wide into the stand near the byline on the other side of the pitch!

58: An editorial mistake, as Samir Nasri is in-fact the player who was booked as a result of the challenge. The replays showed, the Frenchman was the man to bring the Brazilian creative midfielder down.

57: Manchester City SUB - Edin Dzeko OFF, James Milner ON.

56: Referee Mark Clattenburg goes to his pocket, and brandishes the first yellow of the game, to Fernandinho for a cynical chop on Coutinho.

55: Ten minutes into the second-half, and it's still 1-1. STAT - Dzeko's first-half goal is City's only shot on target, as of yet.

54: GOAL! DISALLOWED AGAIN! LALLANA ONCE MORE! The inswinging delivery was headed on towards Martin Skrtel, who flicked the ball towards the path of Lallana who slotted the ball into the net at the near post; the crowd go wild for a few seconds before Lallana stops celebrating and sees the linesman on the far side.

53: Liverpool free-kick, as Fernandinho tackles late on Joe Allen. Still no yellow cards yet today.

51: Sterling latches onto a loose ball in the area after great build-up play between Coutinho and Lallana on the edge of the box - but it trickles wide.

46: Aguero almost makes it 2-1 with a lofted header which crashes narrowly wide over the crossbar.

13:03. Second-half has begun; the score Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City.

13:01. Coutinho, Sterling, Silva and Aguero have been instrumental for their respective teams going forward at the moment.

13:00. Just a few minutes away from the start of the second-half, I've barely got my breath back from that action-packed half of football!

45+1: The referee blows his whistle for half-time, just seconds after Touré's misplaced pass intended for Zabaleta trickles out of play. HALF-TIME! Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City.

45: The fourth official signals for just one minute of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first-half, as Sterling has a half-chance smothered by Hart in the City goal.

43: Sterling wins a corner after a great dribbling run towards the edge of the area by Coutinho; he releases the English winger who over-runs his dribble but eventually his resulting ball towards goal is deflected off Zabaleta and out for a dangerous set-piece on the stroke of half-time.

41: Kompany with a long through ball towards the path of Aguero on the far side, who sprints to latch onto the pass but suddenly stops, as though he's seen the linesman with his flag up. No offside as the replays show, Aguero was probably expecting it though.

40: Dzeko with a fizzing effort in-behind the high Liverpool defensive line; but the linesman flags for offside as the Bosnian's shot is parried away by Mignolet - ironic jeers from the home supporters.

37: A good passing spell from the hosts is cut out after an attempted ball by Coutinho towards Markovic is cleared away.

34: CLOSE! Lallana with a great effort, narrowly wide of the mark after a lofted ball towards his path by Markovic on the edge of the area is hit goalward by the English midfielder - Hart watches on as the ball trickles out of play.

29: The combination football on-show between Silva and Aguero is simply a joy to watch; it's as though they are brothers who are plotting each other's next move.

27: An action-packed game at Anfield, high attacking intensity and end-to-end so far!

25: GOAL! CITY EQUALISE! WHAT A TEAM GOAL! Touré finds Silva with a quick pass, the Spaniard finds Aguero almost instantaneously with ease, before the Argentine looks up and finds Edin Dzeko in space ahead to slot him through; the Bosnian does not miss from close range and curls his effort through Mignolet's legs to make it 1-1.

21: Sterling skins Mangala with relative ease down the flank before firing in a low ball towards the goalmouth; no team-mate is in space to latch onto it though, and the chance is eventually cleared.

15: Mignolet does not look particularly convincing with Lovren in-front of him at the moment, the Kop are nervously hoping they can solidify their partnership between defence and goal.

13: CLOSE! OFF THE POST! Simon Mignolet is almost punished for his hesitant goalkeeping display as he rushes off his line to try and intercept the danger with Sergio Aguero lurking after a super pass towards him by team-mate David Silva; he moves back towards goal and Aguero has an effort which clips the far post and bounces out to safety. Very close there. Lucky escape for the Belgian 'keeper.

12: Liverpool rewarded for high energy and intense attacking on City's goal, it's been coming these past few minutes.

11: Perhaps one of the goal of the season contenders, I might add. Hart could do nothing there to stop that strike.

10: GOAL! LIVERPOOL AHEAD! SUPERB STRIKE! Jordan Henderson breaks the deadlock with a top-corner finish which arrowed into the net past the dispairing dive of Joe Hart; having picked the ball up on the edge of the box, beating his marker and curling a stinging drive past his compatriot.

9: GOAL! DISALLOWED! Adam Lallana manages to put the ball into the back of the net from a rather improbable angle past Hart, but the linesman has his flag up on the far side for offside - replays show it was the CORRECT decision.

7: Zabaleta with a mis-hit volley on the flank, the ball skews wide of the attempted target.

5: A rather scrappy start to the game from both teams, neither able to get a foothold in the game as of yet but City are trying to over-run their hosts in midfield with Touré the orchestrator.

12:00. Liverpool kick-off proceedings at Anfield, Liverpool - Manchester City is now LIVE!

11:55. Pre-match handshakes completed, the game is about to get underway now.

11:50. TEN MINUTES!

11:45. Just fifteen minutes left to go, score predictions?

11:30. The two teams are out at Anfield, getting their warm-up sessions underway.

11:13. Henderson, Markovic (suspended) and Coutinho (rested) all return into the Liverpool fray this coming afternoon, as none of these three featured during their defeat against Besiktas on Thursday night.

11:10. Strong team line-ups for both today; Yaya Touré returns to the City team after serving his UEFA Champions League suspension in midweek.

MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Zabaleta, Mangala, Kompany, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Tourè, Nasri, Dzeko, Silva and Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Demichelis, Clichy, Lampard, Fernando, Milner and Bony.

LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Skrtel, Can, Lovren, Henderson, Allen, Moreno, Markovic, Lallana, Coutinho and Sterling. Ward, Touré, Williams, Borini, Balotelli, Lambert and Sturridge.

11:00. Just an hour to go until kick-off now, meaning that official team news with confirmed starting line-ups is about to be announced!

The last time City won at Anfield? May 2003 - Nicolas Anelka scored a brace in a 2-1 victory for the visitors that day.

Raheem Sterling's goal against Southampton means he is now the joint top-scorer with injured captain and midfielder Steven Gerrard on six goals

Liverpool have won more points (16) in their last six matches than anyone else in the league during that period

10:55. MATCH STATS:

10:48. City are fortunate; they have no first-team injury problems in their squad currently. Many will be speculating as to whether Wilfried Bony will start up-top with Aguero, but that remains to be seen as of yet. The hosts meanwhile, have a few absentees. Steven Gerrard (hamstring) is expected to be out for another week and a half, whilst Lucas Leiva (thigh) is out until the middle of March. Jon Flanagan and Jose Enrique (both knee) and Brad Jones (thigh) are sidelined for a large period of time.

10:26. Liverpool: WWDWWW

10:24. City's form in their last six PL games: WWDDLD

10:21. Neither side has been relatively consistent across the whole campaign, a hard achievement in itself. The Reds returned from Turkey in the early hours of Friday, and as a result, expect a few alterations to the squad.

10:17. City's title aspirations will have been boosted by their rather emphatic 5-0 thrashing over Newcastle last weekend, but they'll know Liverpool are a much tougher test and they cannot afford to give them any respect. A win will move the visitors to two points behind Chelsea, who play against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in today's Capital One Cup final - so Pellegrini will be hoping his side can exert pressure on The Blues, with their game in hand to play next week.

10:12. City meanwhile, were on the receiving end of a footballing masterclass from La Liga giants Barcelona at home on Tuesday night. A brace from Luis Suárez, formerly of Liverpool, gave Luis Enrique's men two important away goals to take back to Spain for the return leg, in three weeks' time. The Citzens kept themselves in the tie with an important finish from Sergio Aguero in the second-half, whilst Joe Hart pulled off a tremendous stop to deny Lionel Messi from the penalty spot late on.

10:10. Both sides lost their respective European fixtures during midweek; Liverpool lost 1-0 away from home against Turkish side Besiktas, before their away goal rule prompted an extra 30 minutes of football and penalty-kicks to decide who would progress to the Last 16 of the Europa League. Nine penalties were dispatched of the highest quality, before Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren, who has endured a debut season to forget for The Reds, skied his effort over the bar from 12 yards.

10:05. In their previous meeting at this time last season, they were in contrasting league positions and situations to how they currently are ahead of kick-off today. The Reds were battling it out for a Premier League trophy, and a dramatic 3-2 win all but confirmed that Brendan Rodgers' men could go onto win their first title in over 15 years. However, this was not the case, as they managed to lose against the likes of Chelsea and somehow lose a three-goal lead away at Crystal Palace; as The Citzens overcame all the odds to win the title last May.

10:00. Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be commentating on the big match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield this upcoming afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for a 12pm start.