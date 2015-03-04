West Ham United - Chelsea: As it happened

21:52: A final update from the Premier League - Liverpool 2-0 Burnley (FT). That's all from me for tonight! Thanks for following VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live coverage of West Ham United - Chelsea and as always, have a great night!

21:48: So Chelsea win a tough game against a resilient West Ham side, despite Mourinho's side not being at their best. However, that's what champions do, and this Chelsea team definitely look like they could go on to win the league, after keeping their five-point gap over Manchester City with a game in hand - even with City winning tonight. Whereas, West Ham drop into tenth place with Stoke winning 2-0 at home against Everton.

Premier League updates: It's full-time elsewhere in many fixtures in the Premier League. Manchester City 2-0 Leicester City. Newcastle United 0-1 Manchester United. QPR 1-2 Arsenal. Stoke City 2-0 Everton. Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Swansea City. Liverpool still lead Burnley by two goals to nil, but the game still continues as it kicked-off fifteen minutes after every other fixture at 20:00PM GMT.

Full-time: West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea.

90'+6' Chelsea have a free-kick and will look to run the clock down here. Eden Hazard is replaced by Loic Remy. Substitute Didier Drogba is also booked for time wasting.

90'+4' CLOSE!!! Willian's shot is blocked off the line by Aaron Cresswell, West Ham still in this!

90'+3' Didier Drogba replaces Diego Costa for Chelsea.

90'+2' CLOSE!!! Nene has a shot but it's blocked and hits Cahill in the arm unintentionally. Then Jenkinson sends a cross in which is magnificently caught by Courtois.

Premier League update: GOAL!!! Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Swansea City - Gylfi Sigurdsson.

90' Six minutes of added time shown by the fourth official.

Premier League update: Both Manchester sides scoring. Newcastle United 0-1 Manchester United - Ashley Young. Manchester City 2-0 Leicester City - James Milner.

87' Nene replaces Kouyate for West Ham.

86' CLOSE!! Sakho heads a chance from eight yards out well over the bar!

85' Collins blocks a shot from Branislav Ivanovic, which the Chelsea fans claim with his arm, but the referee ignores the appeals.

83' Chelsea sitting back now to protect their one-goal lead, whilst Chelsea fans chant the name of club legend Peter Osgood, who passed away Nine years ago on Sunday.

Premier League update: Stoke City 2-0 Everton - Mame Biram Diouf

Premier League update: GOAL!!! QPR 1-2 Arsenal - Charlie Austin

79' Kouyate still down receiving medical attention here after colliding with the back of Terry.

76' West Ham really piling on the pressure now. Kouyate plays a one-two with Sakho on the edge of the area, but as he goes for the return he collides with the back of Terry. West Ham fans appeal for a penalty, but there was no intent from the English central-defender.

74' Oscar is replaced by Willian as Chelsea make their first substitution of the game.

72' CLOSE!! Valencia's bouncing shot is spilt by Courtois, and Sakho meets the rebound with a shot that is blocked tremendously by Cahill out for a corner.

70' Yet another booking, Fabregas is booked for a foul on Kouyate. The following West Ham free-kick comes to nothing.

Premier League update - QPR 0-2 Arsenal - Alexis Sanchez

67' Nolan is booked for a late challenge on Fabregas.

Premier League updates: Goals flying in everywhere. Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Swansea City - Andros Townsend. QPR 0-1 Arsenal - Olivier Giroud. Liverpool 2-0 Burnley - Daniel Sturridge.

Premier League update: Bafetimbi Gomis collapsed earlier in the Tottenham-Swansea game and was taken to hospital. However, Swansea have confirmed that he is fine (via @swansofficial on twitter).

60' Courtois denies West Ham yet again with a brilliant low save! Both sides really going for it now.

58' CLOSE!! Hazard finds Ramires again but the Brazilian's header is saved well by Adrian. Chelsea piling up the pressure now.

56' CHANCE!! Hazard and Ramires link up again as the Belgian finds the Brazilian with a through ball, who sells a defender with a fake shot and his actual shot hits the inside of the post and lands in the gloves of Adrian to the West Ham fans' relief.

Premier League Update - GOAL!!! Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Swansea City - Ryan Mason

53' CLOSE!! Stewart Downing's cross is met by Sakho but his attempt is saved by Courtois yet again.

51' Cahill is lucky to escape without a booking as he wins the ball off of Kouyate with a reckless challenge.

50' Sakho turns Gary Cahill and manages to pull off a shot just wide of the goal.

46' Valencia is down following a challenge from Fabregas, but he gets up quickly after going down and won't need meidcal attention.

The second half is underway!

20:44: Hazard celebrating his goal (via @ESPNFC on twitter).

20:41: Premier League update - the scores currently elsewhere in the Premier League are as follows - Liverpool 1-0 Burnley (L), Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City (HT), Newcastle United 0-0 Manchester United (HT), QPR 0-0 Arsenal (HT), Stoke City 1-0 Everton (HT), Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Swansea (HT).

20:37: A busy first half for referee Andre Marriner booking four players, two from each side, in this London derby. It's Chelsea who are in front though, after Belgian winger Eden Hazard headed home from a bending Ramires cross. Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has never lost to West Ham, and that looks set to continue, unless Sam Allardyce's side can come up with an equaliser or maybe more in the second half.

Half-time: West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea

45'+4' Hazard is booked after Marriner plays advantage after his late challenge.

Premier League update: GOAL!!! Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City - David Silva

45' Four minutes of added time appears on the fourth official's board and Zouma returns onto the pitch.

44' The Frenchman limps off and play continues.

Premier League update: GOAL!!! Liverpool 1-0 Burnley - Jordan Henderson

42' Andre Marriner stops play and books Collins for a previous foul on Zouma, who is now receiving treatment.

36' CLOSE!! Jenkinson then goes up the other end and plays in a brilliant cross to Sakho, but the striker heads it straight at Courtois, who saves the headed effort and then Chelsea clear the danger.

35' Costa is played through one-on-one with Adrian by Hazard but takes too long on the ball and is put off by the sliding challenge of Carl Jenkinson. Chelsea are awarded a corner despite the ball coming off Costa last, but nothing comes of it.

32' Chelsea win a corner which John Terry heads over the bar.

Premier League update: GOAL!!! Stoke City 1-0 Everton - Victor Moses

29' Kouyate goes down from a kick to the head by Ramires, but referee Andre Marriner waves the challenge away to the West Ham fans' disapproval.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, it's goalless in every other game except for the Tottenham-Swansea fixture, which is currently 1-1. Nacer Chadli opened the scoring for Spurs, but Ki Sung-yueng equalised minutes later for Swansea.

23' Patient build-up play by Chelsea falls wide to Ramires, who bends it in behind the West Ham defence onto the head of Hazard and into the back of the net. 1-0 Chelsea.

22' GOAL!!! West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea - Eden Hazard

20' Diafra Sakho twists and turns in the box and attempts to bend it in the far corner with the outside of his foot, but miss-hits the shot that falls to Valencia, who can only hit it further wide. West Ham dominant at the moment.

18' Oscar is tackled by Mark Noble after failing to clear a corner, and he finds Kouyate who's shot is saved and put out for another corner which is easily claimed by Courtois.

16' Valencia curls it over from 30 yards out, never troubling Thibaut Courtois in the Chelsea goal.

15' John Terry pushes Enner Valencia over, who skipped past him with ease, and is booked for the foul. Free-kick to West Ham.

12' Kouyate catches Kurt Zouma in the face with an elbow causing blood to be drawn from the mouth of Zouma. Kouyate has been booked whilst the French defender - playing in midfield tonight - receives treatment.

10' Chelsea catch West Ham on the counter-attack but Costa is prevented by a tackle from Cheikhou Kouyate. Chelsea firmly in possession now.

8' The injured Winston Reid is replaced by James Collins for the first substitution of the night.

7' CLOSE!! Great play by Cesc Fabregas and Oscar, leads to the Brazilian midfielder finding Diego Costa who can only hit it over with his shin on the stretch from six yards out.

5' Winston Reid has to come off to receive treatment and is not allowed straight back on to the frustration of Sam Allardyce. However, the West Ham defender is about to be replaced by James Collins.

3' Neither side in control so far, scrappy start for both teams.

And Chelsea get us underway!

19:42: The teams are walking out of the tunnel onto the pitch! We're just minutes away from kick-off!

19:33: West Ham's poor run of form has seen them win only one of their last ten league matches, dropping in the table from a Champions League qualification fourth place to a mid-table ninth place.

19:30: Just 15 minutes to go until kick-off!

19:23: Pictures of the Boleyn Ground filling up as fans enter the stadium with kick-off soon approaching! (via @whufc_official on twitter).

19:19: Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on tonight's team selection, "The players are fine, a good reaction after the League Cup final. The players are strong, we don't have a game at the weekend and they are ready for this. We changed Oscar for Willian because he is faster and more direct. We have the two best two goalkeepers in the country so it doesn't matter who plays. Petr Cech had the happiness of the final, so Courtois is compensated by playing in this and the Champions League."

19:15: The teams are out warming up! Here is West Ham goalkeepr Adrian being tested (via @whufc_official on twitter).

19:08: What are your score predictions for tonight's game? Tweet us them at @VAVEL_UK and @Chelsea_VAVEL

19:03: West Ham's Mark Noble has given his opinion ahead of tonight's game, which could prove to be a tough one for the Hammers (via @premierleague on twitter).

18:56: The West Ham dressing room prepared earlier ahead of tonight's clash (via @whufc_official on twitter).

18:53: It's just the one change made by Sam Allardyce from the weekend's side who were defeated by Crystal Palace 3-1 tonight for West Ham, on-loan Barcelona midfielder Alex Song is replaced by club captain Kevin Nolan.

18:47: So Kurt Zouma continues in the defensive role for Chelsea as John Obi Mikel is still out with an injury. Other than that, Mourinho has made two changes to the side that played in the Capital One Cup final. Thibaut Courtois replaces Petr Cech in goal and Oscar is preferred to Willian who drops to the bench.

Chelsea subs: Cech, Filipe Luis, Loftus-Cheek, Cuadrado, Willian, Remy, Drogba.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Zouma, Ramires, Fabregas, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa.

West Ham United subs: Jaaskelainen, Demel, O'Brien, Collins, Song, Jarvis, Nene

West Ham United XI: Adrian; Jenkinson, Tomkins, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate, Nolan; Downing, Valencia, Sakho.

18:40: The West Ham team arriving earlier today (via @whufc_official on twitter).

18:30: Fifteen minutes till the official team news! Make sure you stay with us to hear about it first!

18:20: Tonight's venue - the Boleyn Ground

18:10: For a full in-depth preview of tonight's game, look no further - https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/458264-west-ham-vs-chelsea-blues-look-to-increase-gap-in-title-race.html

18:05: In terms of team news, for West Ham, striker Carlton Cole is a doubt and midfielder Morgan Amalfitano is still completing his suspension following a red card in the FA Cup against West Brom. For Chelsea, as previously stated, Nemanja Matic is completing his two-match supsension and John Obi Mikel remains doubtful.

18:00: He further went on to comment on his plan to protect his players from being affected by the result of the Liverpool-City game, "I knew that was an impossible mission, but I didn't want the television on in the hotel or on the bus. I told them I didn't want any kind of manifestation or disappointment if City scored in the last minute, or Liverpool won. I wanted complete silence. We were successful on that. But one member of my staff jumped up in the bus. Silvino (Louro - assistant first-team coach). I wanted to kill the guy. He broke the rule."

17:56: Mourinho himself commented on the title race following Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. "It's in the hands of everyone. We have lots of difficult matches to play. City have difficult matches. (Manchester United) are in the title race too. Liverpool (defeating City), I predicted that," claimed the Chelsea manager. Despite many people joking that his side had completed the double on Sunday following Manchester City's result, including Match of the Day presenter and former England international Gary Linekar.

17:51: Ahead of tonight's game West Ham goalkeeper Adrian spoke to the club's website about previous meetings with Mourinho, one of which being a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in 2012 for Real Betis, "I don't know if Mourinho remembers me but when I play against him I have got some good results. Personally, I feel good when I play against Mourinho."

17:47: "The best players in the world can make mistakes, the best players in the world miss penalties, the best goalkeepers in the world can make mistakes. This gentleman is one of the top referees in this country. He's one of the top referees in European football. He can also make mistakes. He clearly made mistakes in the Everton-Liverpool game, and he made four important mistakes yesterday." We'll spare you from having to read the whole rant but Mourinho certainly did have a justified case and because of those incidents, Nemanja Matic will miss tonight's game.

17:42: Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in particular disagreed with many of the referee's decisions, an opinion which he expressed in a rant on Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday. "To say clearly that at half-time Burnley would be playing with 10 men and Chelsea should have two penalties, and normally be winning 3-0. Or let's put the possibility of missing one the two penalties, winning 2-0 and playing against 10 men. The reality is that in the end we play with 10 men and we lost the points," he said. "His (Atkinson) opinion is wrong because the arm stops the ball from hitting the target. There's no space for interpretation. It is a penalty or it is not a penalty. He's far away. He (Kightly) is not one metre. He's not a few inches. The ball hits the target if this is not a penalty."

17:38: Chelsea head into this fixture favourites and rightly so. The league leaders recently defeated rivals Tottenham Hotspur to win the Capital One Cup on Sunday, whilst second-placed Manchester City lost away at Liverpool, giving Chelsea a five-point lead and a game in hand at the top of the table. However, their last outing in the BPL saw them draw 1-1 at home against Burnley amidst some refereeing controversy. Chelsea were appalled with referee Martin Atkinson's display and felt that Burnley striker Ashley Barnes should have been dismissed for two incidents during the game, and Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Diego Costa and one for a handball which were both deemed penalties by many TV pundits but not by the referee.

17:35: West Ham have conitnued their recent poor form as of late, losing at home on the weekend 3-1 against ten-man Crystal Palace, extending their winless run to seven games. This poor form has seen them slip down to ninth in the BPL table, level on points with tenth-placed Stoke City. Relegation won't be a worry for the Hammers but a chance at European qualification seems to be slipping away as their poor form continues to occur. Unfortunately for them, their opponents tonight - Capital One Cup winners and current league leaders Chelsea - aren't exactly going to be a walkover.

17:30: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live coverage of Chelsea's first Barclays Premier League game since their Capital One Cup triumph as they travel to the Boleyn Ground to take on West Ham United. We'll also be keeping you up to date with the other six BPL games tonight with live score updates! Today's game kicks off in two hours time at 19:45PM GMT, stay tuned!