Manchester City 2-0 Leicester: Schwarzer heroics can't prevent Leicester defeat at Etihad

Manchester City avoided making it three defeats in a row as they saw off a strong challenge from Leicester City at the Etihad, goals from David Silva and James Milner giving the Champions a 2-0 win. Mark Schwarzer made save after save but couldn't prevent David Silva opening the scoring just before half time, with James Milner finishing the game off late on after Riyad Mahrez had hit the post for Leicester.

Wilfried Bony made his first start for City, and almost had a dream start as his header was cleared off the line from a corner just minutes in. The Ivorian missed another couple of decent chances, before almost conceding a penalty after bringing down Geoffery Schlupp in the box. Referee Robert Madley deemed there to not be enough contact, however replays showed that Bony was very lucky indeed. The Leicester bench wanted another penalty shortly after, as Andrej Kramaric went down over Joe Hart's hand in the area. Madley again said no penalty with replays showing that he was correct that time, as Hart had got his hand to the ball first.

The game went quiet after that flurry, before City once again burst into life through as Jesus Navas cut the ball back for Bony, only for Mark Schwarzer to make a good save. The Australian sprang up to save Toure's rebound, before Navas' effort was parried away. Despite the 42 year old's intervention, the Blues took the lead just before half time through David Silva. It was slightly fortunate, as Wilfried Bony was tackled with the ball falling into Silva's path. Silva's intitial shot was blocked, but the ball moved perfectly back into his path allowing him to easily slot the ball into the net.

Bony started the second half as he did the first, spurning an opportunity as he misjudged another Navas pass. It was Leicester who were then again feeling aggreived as Kramaric was brought down just inside the box, but the referee only gave them a free kick as he incorrectly believed the foul had taken place on the edge. Kramaric did come close with the free kick, as a deflection saw it strike the side netting, having half the ground believe it was in

Alexsander Kolarov then went down the left and crossed it to the backpost where Sergio Aguero lay in wait. Aguero headed the ball across the goal, however the Argentinian's cushioned header was met by an inspired Schwarzer, who somehow changed his position to fly across the goal and save with his right hand.

Leicester created a rare chance just past the hour mark and really should have levelled proceedings as David Nugent couldn't hit the target with a back post half volley, seeing his shot dribble wide. He was spared the embarrasment though, as the linesman had raised his flag. Schwarzer thwarted the hosts yet again from a Yaya Toure curler, before a moment of inspiration from Aguero saw his outrageous volley fly inches over the bar. Yet again the visitors thought they had equalised, with Riyad Mahrez striking the post with a low angled shot as the clock ticked past 75 minutes.

City stemmed the flow of the game with a couple of substitutes before James Milner secured a crucial three points for City with a goal on 88 minutes. Jesus Navas, a constant threat all night, took the ball down the line and fired across an accurate cross which Milner met to slot home and finish the game off.