Newcastle United 0-1 Manchester United: Krul's error gifts Manchester United three points

After nearly ninety minutes in which Newcastle thought they had held off the much more attack-minded Manchester United, Tim Krul was forced to pass out of trouble after Abeid nicked Wayne Rooney off of the ball, but his clearance was poor which was hit right to Ashley Young who had no trouble putting it into the empty net. Before that error however, Tim Krul was the hero of the day denying the visitors at every opportunity he was given. Also, Newcastle should be hard-sought with this result being denied a clear first-half penalty.

Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal, only made one change to his side from their 2-0 victory over Sunderland on the weekend. He dropped Radamel Falcao to the bench, and brought on Marouane Fellaini to play in behind the striker, which was Wayne Rooney. John Carver also made one change to his squad bringing on Ryan Taylor for Massadio Haidara, who was not even named into the matchday squad.

Just two minutes in, United were gifted an early opportunity to jump ahead as Abeid was nicked off the ball by Angel Di Maria and would recieve the ball back from Rooney, but the Argentine would opt to not shoot allowing Coloccini to snuff out the danger. About ten minutes later, Newcastle would have a penalty shout. Riviere rolled into the box and would get a touch on a loose ball as Smalling would take him down, but Anthony Taylor would not even listen to an appeal even though it was clearly a foul by Smalling. Manchester United had the better of the opportunities of the first half, with Hererra and Rojo playing a one-two, but the Spaniard would just hit over.

Another three opportunities would come to United around the half hour mark. First, Valencia and Di Maria would play an exquisite one-two, and the Ecuadorian would cross it in to Rooney at the back post, but Coloccini had some top-draw defending to deny him at the back post. Next, Rooney would recieve a ball from Young, but with a worry of being offsides, the Manchester United captain would hit wide. The last opportunity would come after Coloccini would trip up allowing Di Maria to send it in to Rooney, but Krul would be there to deny Rooney from tapping in from near in.

Both teams would get an opportunity to hit before the half as Valencia would fly right by Ameobi and Taylor and would send a phenomenal cross in to Fellaini, but Krul was once again there to deny. Sissoko would lead a counterattack for The Magpies slipping in a delightful ball to Riviere, but De Gea would show off his phenomenal goalkeeping, being there to smother the ball and Riviere.

Things in the second half started just like how it ended in the first with both sides threatening on goal to start. Fellaini would receive the ball from Rooney and would send it down the left-hand side for Rojo, but the Argentine would just hit wide. Just a minute later, Coloccini beautifully flicked on Riviere, but De Gea was stretched out to make himself big to deny the Frenchman. The battle of the marvelous goalkeepers continued when Krul made a stunning double save at first to deny Fellaini from close-range then quickly got back up to deny Ashley Young in the process. Di Maria would come off right after his pass to Rooney, which found the back of the net but was deemed offside, and Adnan Januzaj would come on. At the same time, young Ayoze Perez would come on for Riviere.

Marcos Rojo would be the first man in the books for preventing Obertan to get past him. On 66 minutes, a roaring ovation came from the St. James' Park crowd as Jonas Gutierrez would come on for Ryan Taylor, receiving the captain's armband in the process. The Argentine has made a return to football since his bout with testicular cancer, it is a wonderful sight to see him back in action. Gutierrez would go into the books as well just a couple of minutes after coming on for bringing down Adnan Januzaj. Perez would lead a charge for a goal after winning the ball off of Ander Herrera. He fed Papiss Cisse, but the Senegalese's strike would not challenge De Gea. Yoan Gouffran would be the last man introduced for The Magpies, and Juan Mata would come on for Marouane Fellaini just a couple of minutes later.

On ninety minutes, Michael Carrick would be introduced for Marcos Rojo as the Englishman makes his return to first-team football after his battles with injury. The stroke of good fortune would come for United as Abeid did delightfully to knock Wayne Rooney off the ball, but he made a poor decision in deciding to pass it back to Tim Krul. Krul would be put under pressure and his clearance was passed right to the feet of Ashley Young, and he would make no mistake with it to give United the lead.

Newcastle were not going to go down without a fight however, as Gouffran's cross was perfectly placed to find the head of Papiss Cisse, but once again, De Gea was there to the rescue streching magnificently to deny a late equaliser. Manchester United would hold out the rest of the way for all three points to keep pace with rivals Arsenal, Liverpool, and Spurs who all won tonight. Newcastle remains in eleventh place even with their loss.