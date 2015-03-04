West Ham 0-1 Chelsea: Hazard header wins crucial three points for Blues

West Ham were troubled early on, as defender Winston Reid went down injured inside the first five minutes. With an unfit Reid only just back onto the pitch, Chelsea almost made the breakthrough after good interplay between Cesc Fabregas and Oscar leading to Diego Costa getting a chance in the six yard box, but he could only shin it over on the stretch.

After a flurry of yellow cards for Terry, Kouyate and Sakho, the visitors took an expected lead through Eden Hazard. Chelsea took the ball on the counter attack and moved it magnificently before Ramires found a perfectly timed Hazard run, allowing the winger to head into the net. A rather unusual source of goal for Hazard, as he jokingly pointed to his head in celebration.

The game continued in an end to end fashion, with Diego Costa running through on goal before a sliding tackle from full back Carl Jenkinson halted him. It was then Jenkinson who went up the pitch to create a chance for West Ham, his pinpoint cross to Diafra Sakho, but the strikers header was straight at Thibaut Courtois.

There were further bookings for Collins and Hazard before half time, but the sides went into the interval with the score at 1-0. The second half started as open as the first had ended, with Sakho forcing Courtois into another save with a header. It was then Chelsea's turn to attack, with a wonderful move finishing with Ramires hitting the post. Ramires was then away again as Hazard, who was enjoying a wonderful game, sent the Brazilian away with his effort creeping just wide of the post. Courtois was then required yet again in his goal, being forced into an excellent low save by Enner Valencia.

The normally reliant Chelsea 'keeper then made a slight error, only parrying another Valencia shot before Gary Cahill slid in excellently to block Sakho's follow up. The Hammers then wanted a penalty as Kouyate and Sakho exchanged passes going into the area, with the former colliding with Terry. There didn't seem to be much in it either, and play continued.

Both sides then had late chances, with Sakho again missing with his head. It was then Nene's turn to have a go at levelling proceedings, with his shot striking Cahill's arm. The six minutes of inury time meant that Chelsea were afforded another opportunity as substitute Willian had a shot blocked off the line by Cresswell. It didn't matter though, as the Blues ran out 1-0 winners.