Hornets hitman hopes for Premiership duel with past acquaintance Alexis Sanchez

Watford currently lie third in the Championship table, just one point behind leaders Middlesbrough, as the division’s top scorers, thanks in part to the new year form of their Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo joined the Hornets on loan last summer from Udinese, but upon his release from the Italian club shortly into the new campaign, the Hertfordshire based side wasted little time in signing the former Serie A and La Liga striker on a permanent basis.

After scoring four times for Watford leading up to 2015, the former Nigeria Under-20’s captain is English league football’s most prolific forward in the new year, with 13 league goals; extending his current Championship haul to 17, which has additionally seen him become the division’s second highest scorer.

The Nigerian’s form this year was sparked by six goals in two consecutive commanding victories for the Hornets back in January. Ighalo bagged a brace at Vicarage Road in a 5-0 demolishing of Charlton Athletic and just a week later struck four times in Watford’s devastating 8-2, second-half obliteration of Championship strugglers Blackpool.

Although the in-form striker could easily accept the recent plaudits, he is keen to focus on what his goals could mean for the Championship sides promotion hopes, saying; “I know when we are promoted to the Premier League my goals will count among the goals that are important but it’s not a one man job, it’s a team effort. I am very happy for what I am doing now and I just want to keep on working hard and gain promotion. I will be fulfilled if I can help get this team to the Premier League”

Ighalo’s goals has helped him swiftly become a fans favourite at Vicarage Road, with a chant to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s ‘Gold’ already being sung in his name. The popularity from the terraces is nothing new for the Nigerian however, as his goals for Granada throughout the lower Spanish division's and La Liga gave him idol status in the Andalusia region.

It is his experience of playing in La Liga, more than sporadic appearances in Serie A that has helped him become Watford’s star man at present and that could assist with a potential promotion to England’s top-tier. Ighalo spoke of his time in Spain and his first taste of facing former Udinese teammate Alexis Sanchez, stating; “The first year when we were playing Barcelona in Camp Nou there were so many things going on in my head. This is what I’ve been crying to God and working hard for and this is the dream. I was so emotional but I knew I just had to go on the field and do my best against the best players like Lionel Messi, Carles Puyol, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Alexis Sanchez. We lost 5-3 and Messi scored a hat-trick.”

He continued to speak about the majestic Chilean, of whom he holds great memories; “Alexis Sanchez is a nice guy. I know him from Udinese and when I played against Barcelona for Granada we swapped jerseys. It would be a dream come true to play against him in the Premier League.”

With the Hornets currently the form team in England’s second tier and just one point from the Championship summit, Ighalo’s dream of facing Alexis Sanchez at either the Emirates Stadium or Vicarage Road could well come true sooner rather than later.

If the former Udinese man can continue his goalscoring feats and Watford are to secure Premier League promotion in the coming months, he will not be short of Premiership suitors casting their eye over his striking profligacy, in the hope of matching Arsenal’s star Chilean's scoring record.